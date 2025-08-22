The market holds its breath as the world watches Powell's speech at Jackson Hole

Key Highlights:
The Jackson Hole Symposium, hosted annually by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, Wyoming, has become one of the most anticipated macroeconomic events of the year. While a gathering of global central bankers, economists, and academics gathers, this year's market focus is on one figure: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who will deliver a speech at 2:00 PM GMT on Friday. The stakes are high. The Fed will announce its next interest rate decision on September 17th, and investors are eager for forward guidance. US interest rates are currently at 4.5%, and the market is pricing in an 83% chance of a cut to 4.25%. Just a week ago, that probability was as high as 94%, highlighting the heightened uncertainty. Why is this important for traders? Lower interest rates reduce the appeal of US dollar savings and US Treasury yields. This typically leads to capital flows into riskier assets such as technology stocks, cryptocurrencies, and non-US currencies like the euro, yen, and franc. Conversely, higher interest rates can boost the US dollar and put pressure on stocks and commodities. Beyond interest rates, the Jackson Hole symposium is likely to address broader macro themes:
Over the past few years, the market has reacted strongly to Powell's comments:
Source: TradingView
On August 23, 2024, Powell delivered dovish remarks, triggering a rise in stock markets and a general decline in the US dollar.
Source: TradingView
Given the current level of uncertainty, another outsized move could occur this Friday.
The momentum indicator currently has no clear bias:
For the RSI to reach overbought or oversold levels, EUR/USD would need a strong move, as the RSI indicator is neutral at 50. On the daily chart, resistance lies precisely at 70. Therefore, to reclaim this level, EUR/USD would likely need to break through the resistance level of 1.182 from July 1st. On the daily chart, EUR/USD's move down to RSI 30 was even more powerful, well below 1.14. From a technical perspective, a decline to 1.10 is possible. This technical picture aligns with fundamental uncertainty, as traders remain on the sidelines awaiting signals. Traders should also note the following:
Source: TradingView
This year is unique in the divergence between data and market sentiment. Inflation is softening and the job market is cooling, which typically suggests more accommodative policy. However, geopolitical risks and trade frictions are fueling inflationary pressures, and the Fed may be reluctant to cut rates too quickly. This is why Powell's policy guidance on Friday is crucial. Even subtle hints from the Fed regarding its views on tariffs, unemployment, and/or global economic growth could influence interest rate expectations for the rest of the year. The market is currently divided among the following possibilities:
The more dovish Powell's comments are, the more likely the dollar will weaken. But if he emphasizes risk and patience, traders may flock back to the dollar.
The Jackson Hole Symposium is always important, but this year it could be decisive for the US dollar and global markets. Traders should note:
Positioning remains underweight as momentum indicators are neutral. However, volatility could surge once Powell speaks. Traders should be prepared for range breaks, dollar volatility, and headline-driven price action, which could set the tone for the remainder of 2025.