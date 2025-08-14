The meeting between Putin and Trump will begin at 3:30 am on the 16th

PANews reported on August 14 that according to CCTV News, on the 14th local time, Russian presidential assistant Ushakov informed that the meeting between Russian President Putin and US President Trump will begin at 22:30 Moscow time on the 15th (3:30 am Beijing time on the 16th) and will be conducted in a "one-on-one" format with the accompaniment of an interpreter.
Ushakov also said that the Russian and US heads of state will hold a joint press conference after the talks.
US President Trump and Russian President Putin will meet in Anchorage, the largest city in Alaska, on the 15th local time.
