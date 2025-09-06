The Most Style-Defining Moments Of The U.S. Open 2025

Amy Shiels, known for starring in David Lynch’s Twin Peaks (2017), wearing a bag by Courtgirl, bracelet by Tiffany’s, pearls by Mikimito, jacket by Lululemon, skirt by Viori and shoes by Alexander Wang. nadja sayej

The U.S. Open is not just for tennis—it’s also for style. A-listers gather in the stands to show their support, make a statement with what they wear and perhaps answer the perennial question: Is tenniscore still alive and well? Some of the most outstanding looks in the stands at the 2025 edition suggest it is.

With sports and lifestyle crossovers, this year’s edition of the U.S. Open, which runs until September 7, has been all about brand activations, carefully dressed celebrities and capsule collections that celebrate the art of the tennis match. Everyone from Issa Rae to Chanel Iman and Gunna has walked the blue carpet at the U.S. Open so far.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: Issa Rae attends the US Open Tennis Championship at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images) Getty Images

Preppy Chic Shines In The U.S. Open Stands

Polo Ralph Lauren is the “official outfitter” of the U.S. Open, meaning that employees, WAGs and many athletes are decked out in the preppy American brand. Polo Ralph Lauren is the lifestyle sub-brand of Ralph Lauren, focusing on classic American preppy chic sportswear, and the celebrities at the event have worn it best.

Some of the top celebrity styles include Ciara in a blue and white striped dress by Polo Ralph Lauren, while Chase Sui Wonders and Awkwafina were also spotted in fits from the iconic brand. The national anthem was sung by LaChanze, who wore a Ralph Lauren dress with jewelry by Alexis Bittar and shoes by Victoria Beckham. Meanwhile, Tonya Lewis Lee and Spike Lee were wearing Polo Ralph Lauren, too.

Amy Shiels, known for starring in David Lynch’s Twin Peaks (2017), wore a bag by Courtgirl, bracelet by Tiffany’s, pearls by Mikimito, jacket by Lululemon, skirt by Viori and shoes by Alexander Wang.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 29: Mary Beth Barone and Benito Skinner attend day six of the 2025 US Open Tennis Championships at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2025 in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York City. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/GC Images) GC Images

The dapper tailoring of Thom Browne, who recently opened two new stores on 72nd Street in Manhattan, has been all over the U.S. Open in special ways. Look at the grey chic suit worn by Morgan Riddle, the girlfriend of pro tennis player Taylor Fritz, as well as actors Mary Beth Barone and Benito Skinner.

Rowen Rose is a flirty, girly fashion brand all about femininity, pastels and cute dresses. Model Brooks Nader, who just released a new reality series with her sisters called Love Thy Nader on Hulu, was spotted wearing a soft yellow dress by Rowen Rose. Meanwhile, reality star and podcast host Paige DeSorbo wore a Polo Mini Dress by Rowen Rose, proving that not everyone has to wear white to a tennis match.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 31: Brooks Nader attends day eight of the 2025 US Open Tennis Championships at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2025 in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York City. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/GC Images) GC Images

Other stars spotted at the U.S. Open wearing high fashion brands include Katie Holmes in a dress by Silk Laundry, Lindsay Lohan wearing Chanel sandals and a dress by Khaite and many other stars.

H.E.R. wore a stylish jeans and shirt set from Acne Studios, and Queen Latifah, Tina Knowles and Brittany Snow were spotted in Contessa Mills. Coco Jones wore Courrèges, while model Martha Hunt was spotted wearing Doen.

Victor Cruz wore Aimé Leon Dore. Anna Wintour wore a custom SS Daley dress, the British brand founded by Steven Stokey-Daley, in a beautiful cobalt blue and white hue.

Vogue’s Global Editorial Director Anna Wintour (2L) wearing a dress by SS Daley, US fashion designer Vera Wang (L) and US director Spike Lee (R) attend the men’s singles first round tennis match between Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and USA’s Learner Tien on day one of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on August 24, 2025. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Japan’s Naomi Osaka arrives during her Women’s singles second round tennis match against USA’s Hailey Baptiste on day five of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on August 28, 2025. (Photo by TIMOTHY A.CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A.CLARY/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

The Best Athlete Looks At The U.S. Open

Beyond fashion, American tennis player Hailey Baptiste wore Loop Earplugs as an accessory as part of her pre-match routine. Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka, who is changing what it means to be fashionable on the courts, wore sparkly, rhinestone headphones and various crystal-covered looks in red and purple.

She paired up her Nike outfits with her custom sparkly Labubu, which she named after tennis player Billie Jean King. It was custom made by artist Kevin Rose Gold.

And who can forget all the looks that Venus Williams has been serving on the court? From her attention-grabbing, custom fuzzy ERL bag to a custom Pucci outfit, her looks have been nothing short of impressive.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 01: Leylah Fernandez of Canada (L) and partner Venus Williams of the United States celebrate after defeating Shuai Zhang of China and Ekaterina Alexandrova in their Women’s Doubles Third Round match against on Day Nine of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 1, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Getty Images

Brands Where Tennis Meets Fashion

Tennis-forward fashion brands are everywhere nowadays, beyond your usual fare from Lacoste, Lululemon and Alo. There’s the Courtgirl brand, which is based out of Westport, focusing on tennis accessories for women like bags, towels and visors.

Courtgirl’s Born To Play collection courtgirl

There is also Rose & Born, which offers preppy looks and traditional tennis whites, not to mention L’Etoile Sport, which has a long history on the tennis courts; Billie Jean King wore its fits years ago.

Let’s not forget the retro chic vintage vibes in Parisian brand Casablanca’s sporty fits, nor key pieces from Recreational Habits (its Clubhouse Classics are worth checking out). Meanwhile, the Austin-based lifestyle brand Katie Kime has tennis-themed gear, from its Pajama Set to its Tennis Time wallpaper; now that’s tenniscore.