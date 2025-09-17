The Movement network will transform into a Layer 1 blockchain, supporting native token staking and Move 2.0.

PANews reported on September 17th that according to BlockchainReporter, Move Industries announced today that the Movement network will transition from a sidechain architecture to an independent Layer 1 blockchain. The company claims this move will significantly improve performance, support native token staking, and provide support for Move 2.0. As a Layer 1 blockchain, Movement will be able to provide processing power exceeding 10,000 transactions per second, with transaction confirmation times of less than one second, a significant increase over the current network's upper limit of 500-600 TPS.

The Layer 1 blockchain is designed to fully leverage the performance potential of the Move Virtual Machine (MoveVM) while removing the centralized sorter that presents a single point of failure in the sidechain model. Only unlocked MOVE tokens are eligible for staking, and locked tokens held by investors or core contributors cannot be used for staking. Move Industries says this helps align staking rights with real, active holders. Movement will also be an early adopter of the Move 2.0 language features. Move 2.0 adds fundamental developer features such as enumeration types and function values, and Movement's Layer 1 blockchain will be the first to support these new features. A public testnet for developers will be launched soon, and the organization plans to complete the mainnet migration by the end of 2025.

Earlier in May, Movement Labs reorganized and changed its name to Move Industries, implementing new governance and product routes.