The Movement Of Bitcoin Cash Price Remains Above $580

Sep 11, 2025 at 18:35 // Price

The price of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is moving sideways below the $625 mark.

Bitcoin Cash price long-term analysis: ranging



Since August 12, as Coinidol.com wrote, the cryptocurrency has been trading above the $525 support and below the $625 resistance level. BCH has maintained its movement within the defined range. The price has broken below the moving average lines while rising above them. Neither the bulls nor the bears have broken the boundaries of the trading range.



The path of the market remains uncertain despite the cryptocurrency rising above the moving average lines. A break below the moving average lines would send the altcoin to a low of $525. Doji candlesticks limit the price movement.



Technical Indicators



Key Resistance Zones: $600, $650, $700







Key Support Zones: $500, $450, $400





BCH price indicators analysis



The moving average lines on the daily chart are sloping upwards, indicating an uptrend. The price bars are above the moving averages of the 21- and 50-day lines. On the 4-hour chart, the 21-day SMA is lower than the 50-day SMA and is moving upwards. The same chart shows that the price of BCH is falling below the moving average lines.









BCH/USD 4-hour price chart – September 11, 2025











What’s the next move for BCH price?



The cryptocurrency price has broken below its current support level of $580 and may fall further below $550. The current fall is approaching the trough of $576. The bearish momentum will grow if the altcoin goes below the daily chart’s moving average lines.



BCH/USD price chart – September 11, 2025



Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.