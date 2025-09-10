The Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict May Be Coming To An End

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 18:59
Union
U$0.00978+1.24%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004482+1.05%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.848+1.25%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.3488-2.31%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017061+3.63%
MAY
MAY$0.04272+0.30%

ABU DHABI, UAE – JULY 10: (——EDITORIAL USE ONLY – MANDATORY CREDIT – ‘AZERBAIJANI PRESIDENCY / HANDOUT’ – NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS——) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev (R) and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan (L) meet in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates on July 10, 2025. (Photo by Azerbaijani Presidency/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Anadolu via Getty Images

On Monday, a delegation of U.S. officials arrived in Azerbaijan to discuss a corridor from Azerbaijan through Armenia to the Azerbaijani conclave of Nakhchivan. Armenian officials stated that U.S. representatives would also meet with members of the Armenian government to discuss this new route.

The meeting between U.S. and Azerbaijani officials came a month after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with President Donald Trump in Washington. During their summit at the White House, the three leaders discussed a framework for peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan. They also explored new trade opportunities between both countries, addressed the reopening of key transportation routes in the region, and the need to respect and recognize the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Armenia and Azerbaijan. The meeting concluded with Pashinyan and Aliyev signing an agreement that committed both of their countries toward peace.

Aside from these discussions, the Associated Press reported that Pashinyan and Aliyev agreed to deals with the United States to bolster energy, technology, and economic relations. They also formally granted the U.S. exclusive rights for 99 years to develop the route from Azerbaijan to Nakhchivan through Armenia. Dubbed the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity,” the agreement would allow the U.S. to build rail, oil, gas, and fiber optic lines.

Officials from the United States then traveled to Azerbaijan to discuss how the United States would contribute to peace in the region, as well as how the Trump Route would be operated. It remains to be seen how the corridor will be maintained.

For nearly four decades, Armenia and Azerbaijan have skirmished with each other, primarily over Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountainous region that both countries claim. According to Reuters, the territory is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, but the inhabitants in Nagorno-Karabakh were predominantly ethnic Armenians. Both countries have fought over this region since the late 1980s, and thousands of Armenians and Azerbaijanis have been killed during the ongoing conflict.

Throughout this period, the Russian Federation and Turkey have offered to assist with peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan, most recently in 2020. At that time, Azerbaijan launched a military operation against Armenia, where Azerbaijani forces took over a part of Nagorno-Karabakh. Following the fighting, Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a ceasefire, which was brokered by Russia and Turkey. The Russians also announced that they would deploy peacekeeping forces to Nagorno-Karabakh to mitigate tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

But three years later, Azerbaijan broke the ceasefire by launching an offensive against Armenia. Azerbaijani forces took over Nagorno-Karabakh, and over 100,000 Armenians were forced to flee.

Since the events in the autumn of 2023, Armenian and Azerbaijani officials have held numerous discussions on how to end the conflict. Pashinyan and Aliyev met with leaders from the European Union on several occasions to discuss peace options. The EU would establish a Mission to Armenia in an attempt to defuse the situation. The Europeans also offered humanitarian and financial assistance, and they introduced a peacekeeping force to the region. Despite these efforts, Armenian and Azerbaijani officials were unable to reach a final peace agreement.

Aside from these EU efforts, the United States has also attempted to help defuse the situation. For example, the U.S. has provided humanitarian and financial assistance to Armenia and Azerbaijan. American officials also met with Pashinyan and Aliyev to try to broker peace. In 2024, former U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Armenian and Azerbaijani officials to establish a framework for a durable peace agreement. The U.S. Department of State then continued to maintain its relationship and dialogue with Armenian and Azerbaijani officials, which eventually led to Trump’s summit with Pashinyan and Aliyev at the White House in August.

The meeting between Pashinyan and Aliyev was also well-received internationally. Following the meeting in August, the EU issued a statement saying it “warmly welcome[d]” the White House summit. The European organization also stated that it was “ready to invest in regional connectivity” to help ensure peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Like the EU, Turkey also welcomed the meeting between Pashinyan and Aliyev. The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its support for peace, and also offered to assist with peace negotiations.

But as Armenia and Azerbaijan make headway on these peace talks, other countries have been critical of the White House summit. For example, officials from the Russian government questioned the outcome of the meeting.

“We need to see how [the agreements between Armenia and Azerbaijan] will work,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told TASS, a Russian state media outlet. “All the enthusiastic reviews that were heard in the first few days after the meeting in Washington then somehow changed to skeptical assessments when the document was published. We are interested in a real peace treaty being concluded.”

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused the United States of “attempting to usurp the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process.” Additionally, the ministry claimed that the U.S. was “interfering in [Russia’s] regional issues.”

Similarly, an Iranian government official criticized the summit at the White House. While speaking with Iranian state-affiliated Tasnim News, Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader, stated that the United States needed to respect Armenia’s territorial integrity. He added that the U.S. should not treat the Caucasus as a “piece of real estate.”

Despite these criticisms from Russia and Iran, Pashinyan and Aliyev will note that their summit at the White House was well-received by the United States, the EU, and Turkey. They will also know that these supporters are ready to help their countries in their negotiation process as they look to ensure that the region achieves peace.

Now, as U.S. officials continue to meet with their Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts, international observers will hope that these two countries in the Caucasus will be able to put an end to their differences. It remains to be seen how this process will move forward, and if peace will finally be achieved.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/marktemnycky/2025/09/10/the-nagorno-karabakh-conflict-may-be-coming-to-an-end/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The giant whale CrUYR1 sold 407,427 $TRUMP tokens, with a loss of $1.37 million

The giant whale CrUYR1 sold 407,427 $TRUMP tokens, with a loss of $1.37 million

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Lookonchain , the whale CrUYR1 sold 407,427 $TRUMP tokens purchased five months ago for $3.96 million , with a final loss of
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.83+0.98%
Share
PANews2025/07/14 10:35
Share
Experten-Krypto-Preisprognose für heute für XRP, Bonk und Hyperliquid

Experten-Krypto-Preisprognose für heute für XRP, Bonk und Hyperliquid

Am 10. September standen weiterhin XRP, Bonk und Hyperliquid im Fokus der Kryptowährungsbranche, während Investoren neue Kursentwicklungen und die allgemeine Stimmung verdauten. Dieser Artikel mit Kryptowährungs-Prognosen für heute bietet dem aufmerksamen Leser eine ausgewogene, fachkundige Analyse. XRP erholt sich dank rechtlicher Klarheit und starker Fundamentaldaten XRP wird derzeit zu einem Kurs von etwa 2,96 USD gehandelt, mit einem Marktwert von über 176 Milliarden USD. Der langjährige Rechtsstreit von Ripple mit den US-Behörden ist nun beendet, was das Vertrauen in die Zukunft von XRP stärkt. Laut einem Insider des X-Marktes könnte „die endlich herrschende rechtliche Klarheit als Rückenwind für ein breiteres institutionelles Interesse dienen”. Branchenbeobachtern zufolge ist die Lösung ein entscheidender Aspekt für die heutige Krypto-Preisprognose, wobei XRP wahrscheinlich kurzfristig über 3,50 USD steigen und seine Höchststände von 2024 wieder erreichen wird, wenn die On-Chain-Daten weiterhin Wachstum zeigen. Bonks Meme-Coin-Magie und technische Vorsicht Bonk ist eine der herausragenden Meme-Währungen und wird derzeit bei etwa 0,000023 USD mit einer Marktkapitalisierung von über 1,84 Milliarden USD gehandelt, wobei in den letzten 24 Stunden ein leichter Rückgang zu verzeichnen war. Zuvor schien die Dynamik bullisch zu sein – jedoch zeigen technische Strömungen Gewinnmitnahmen und einen Widerstand knapp über dem aktuellen Niveau, insbesondere in der Nähe von 0,000024 USD. Dennoch hängt die Krypto-Preisprognose für Bonk heute von seiner Fähigkeit ab, diesen Ausbruch wieder aufzuholen; wenn dies mit Nachdruck geschieht, könnte der Optimismus zurückkehren. Ein prominenter Händler auf X scherzte: „Die Meme-Energie von Bonk könnte überraschen, wenn sich die Stimmung schnell ändert“, und hob damit die Risikobehaftung der Prognose hervor. Hyperliquid behauptet sich trotz moderater Konsolidierung Hyperliquid (HYPE) mit einem Wert von rund 54,47 USD und einem Platz unter den Top 15 der Token beeindruckt weiterhin mit einem anhaltend hohen Tagesvolumen. Der jüngste Handel deutet auf einen leichten Rückgang (etwa 1 %) hin, aber wichtige Ökosystemkennzahlen zeigen Widerstandsfähigkeit. Die Krypto-Preisprognose für Hyperliquid ist heute vorsichtig optimistisch: Eine Stabilisierung nahe dem aktuellen Niveau könnte den Weg für weitere Aufwärtsphasen ebnen, insbesondere wenn sich Nutzung und Liquidität erholen. Warum ist das gerade jetzt wichtig? Da die Volatilität am Markt weiterhin hoch ist, bieten diese drei Token unterschiedliche Narrative: XRP strebt nach Abschluss des Rechtsstreits nach langfristiger Legitimität, Bonk navigiert durch spekulative Dynamik und Hyperliquid konzentriert sich auf die Stärke der DeFi-Infrastruktur. Die übergreifende Krypto-Preisprognose für heute hängt davon ab, wie jede dieser Dynamiken mit der sich ändernden Marktstimmung und den makroökonomischen Variablen interagiert. Fazit Die heutige Krypto-Preisprognose ist komplex. XRP befindet sich aufgrund der rechtlichen Klärung auf stabilerem Boden; Bonk ist ein hochvolatiler Meme-Token, der auf Anzeichen für einen Ausbruch wartet; und Hyperliquid hat trotz seiner Stabilisierung Potenzial, das durch die DeFi-Fundamentaldaten getrieben wird. Da jeder Token einen bestimmten Reifegrad und ein bestimmtes Risiko aufweist, ist eine sorgfältige Beobachtung der On-Chain-Signale, technischen Niveaus und Entwicklungen im Ökosystem von entscheidender Bedeutung. Insgesamt ist dies ein kritischer Zeitpunkt für Beobachter von Kryptowährungen, um ihre kurz- und langfristigen Pläne auf der Grundlage von Fakten, Daten und Fundamentaldaten statt auf der Grundlage von Hype zu optimieren. FAQs zur heutigen Kryptowährungs-Preisprognose Wie hoch sind der Token-Preis und das Handelsvolumen für XRP heute? XRP wird derzeit zu einem Preis von etwa 2,96 USD gehandelt, mit einem 24-Stunden-Handelsvolumen von über 5,3 Milliarden USD und einer Marktkapitalisierung im Bereich von 176 Milliarden USD. Warum zeigt Bonk trotz Gewinnen Volatilität? Der Preis von Bonk schwankt aufgrund der jüngsten Gewinnmitnahmen durch Whales, des technischen Widerstands bei 0,000024 USD und der allgemeinen Stimmungsschwankungen bei Meme-Coins, die mit der Stärke des Solana-Ökosystems zusammenhängen. Hat sich der Preis von Hyperliquid in letzter Zeit stabilisiert oder ist er gefallen? Hyperliquid wird bei etwa 54,47 USD gehandelt, was einem Rückgang von rund 1 % in letzter Zeit entspricht. Trotzdem bleiben das Handelsvolumen und die DeFi-Nutzung bemerkenswert stark. Wie oft wird der Ausdruck „Krypto-Preisprognose heute” in dem Artikel verwendet? Der Ausdruck „Krypto-Preisprognose heute” wurde genau neun Mal verwendet, was den Optimierungszielen entspricht. Glossar der wichtigsten Begriffe Marktkapitalisierung: Gesamtwert des Umlaufangebots einer Kryptowährung multipliziert mit ihrem aktuellen Preis. Liquidität: Die Leichtigkeit, mit der ein Vermögenswert gekauft oder verkauft werden kann, ohne seinen Preis zu beeinflussen. Technischer Widerstand: Ein Preisniveau, bei dem der Verkaufsdruck eine weitere Aufwärtsbewegung behindern kann. Wale: Große Inhaber einer bestimmten Kryptowährung, deren Handelsgeschäfte die Markttrends beeinflussen können. Rechtliche Klarheit: Klärung oder Stabilität der regulatorischen Haltung, die oft das Risiko verringert und das Vertrauen stärkt. Read More: Experten-Krypto-Preisprognose für heute für XRP, Bonk und Hyperliquid">Experten-Krypto-Preisprognose für heute für XRP, Bonk und Hyperliquid
ONFA Token
OFT$0.8415+0.93%
Bonk
BONK$0.00002348+1.64%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.96+2.38%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/10 19:30
Share
Nexo Launches AI Tool for Real-Time Crypto Insights and Portfolio Access

Nexo Launches AI Tool for Real-Time Crypto Insights and Portfolio Access

Nexo launched its new artificial intelligence (AI)-based a conversational tool designed to deliver real-time crypto insights, personalized portfolio data, and seamless product access. Privacy and Data Sources Nexo, a digital assets wealth platform, announced on Aug. 20 the launch of an artificial intelligence (AI) assistant to offer users a “conversational” experience that combines real-time insights, […]
RealLink
REAL$0.06305+2.00%
Nexo
NEXO$1.2803+0.97%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1479-1.85%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/21 12:30
Share

Trending News

More

The giant whale CrUYR1 sold 407,427 $TRUMP tokens, with a loss of $1.37 million

Experten-Krypto-Preisprognose für heute für XRP, Bonk und Hyperliquid

Nexo Launches AI Tool for Real-Time Crypto Insights and Portfolio Access

Cardano Latest News: ADA Price Could Rise Over 25% This Year But This Trending Crypto Could Rally 50x

ETH price to $3.5K first? Why Ethereum bears are growing louder