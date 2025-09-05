The National Natural Science Foundation of China launches a research project on global stablecoin risk governance

PANews reported on September 5th that, according to the National Natural Science Foundation of China's official account, the 2025 Phase 3 Emergency Management Project focuses on global stablecoin risk governance and cross-border collaborative regulatory systems. The project consists of an overarching theme and five sub-themes, covering the structural evolution of stablecoins, risk transmission, the impact of monetary sovereignty, shocks to financial intermediaries, and the global regulatory framework. The application deadline is 4:00 PM on October 9th . Teams will be given priority for overall applications, but individual projects are also eligible for funding. Funding for each sub-theme will not exceed 200,000 yuan, with a total of 300,000 yuan for the entire project. The research period is 10-12 months.