The New Asset-Backed Meme Coin — $MMB “MEMEBULL” is Getting Hyped In The Market!

Amid the surging global crypto market frenzy, 100X once again shakes the industry!

The brand-new asset-backed Meme coin $MMB — “MEMEBULL” has officially made its debut!

This is not just another Meme token, but an innovative crypto asset backed by a multi-million-dollar Meme asset pool, combining real profitability with community-driven hype.

It has already been hailed by industry insiders as: “The next explosive Meme + Asset Management powerhouse!”

Mark the Date:

$MMB will be officially listed on the 100X Exchange on September 1, 2025!

A new era for the crypto market begins on this day.

The Symbolism of MEMEBULL

The golden bull represents scarcity and wealth.

Its bright green eyes symbolize market insight and an ever-upward trend.

This is more than a token — it is a unique global IP crafted by 100X in the Web3 era.

It conveys power, wealth, and unstoppable momentum, signaling the trumpet call of a new bull run!

How $MMB Stands Apart from Traditional Meme Coins

Unlike most Meme coins that rely purely on hype, $MMB is powered by both value and community heat:

1. Real Asset Backing: Secured by a multi-million-dollar Meme asset pool, ensuring solid underlying value.

2. Dual Incentive Model: Community consensus ignites the hype, while staking & mining deliver sustainable yields.

3.Ecosystem Growth: Closely tied to the 100X MEMEBOX asset management business, expanding in sync with the platform.

$MMB is not just an investment — it’s the perfect fusion of asset management and Meme culture!

Limited Supply · Scarcity Rules

With a limited issuance model, every $MMB becomes highly precious.

Within the grand ecosystem of 100X, $MMB will stand as the core symbol of value capture, ecosystem expansion, and wealth transfer.

As 100X continues to launch more groundbreaking products and services, the value of $MMB is set to rise exponentially — the bull charge is unstoppable!

Community & Vision

MEMEBULL is more than a token — it’s a symbol of wealth culture and the belief in freedom.

It represents:

• The wealth dreams of a new generation of investors

• The collective power under the bull market trend

• 100X’s determined step forward in the global Web3 landscape

In the future, $MMB will become a landmark case of Meme + Asset Management integration, destined to leave a bold mark in the industry.

MEMEBULL Rising High · Green Eyes on Top!

With its official launch on September 1, 2025 at the 100X Exchange, $MMB not only ignites the passion of a bull market but also opens a brand-new era of Meme + Asset Management synergy.

With $MMB, 100X has sounded the rallying call for the next wave of global consensus and wealth frenzy!

When the bull market arrives, only those holding $MMB will truly stand at the peak of the tide!