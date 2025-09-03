The Next Shiba Inu: New Meme Coin Nearing $0.0025 Could Transform $800 into a Million for Long-Term Holders

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/03 00:16
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01223+0.82%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000561+0.17%
THINK Token
THINK$0.0132-11.94%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0265-1.96%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000963+1.15%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002501-2.68%
lilpepe-shib

The post The Next Shiba Inu: New Meme Coin Nearing $0.0025 Could Transform $800 into a Million for Long-Term Holders appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Meme coins have always been unpredictable, but occasionally, a new project makes people pause and think twice. Right now, that project is Little Pepe. The token is sitting at $0.0021 in its presale, already delivering 110% gains for the earliest stage one investors. Current investors in stage 12 can still lock in a 42% projected gain when the token lists $0.0030. For those wondering if there is room for another big meme success story after Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, the numbers around Little Pepe suggest it might be the one.

Why Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Feels Like the Next Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu became a household name not because of complex technology but because it captured attention during the right moment in crypto culture. Dogecoin had done the same before it. The difference now is that Little Pepe is not just leaning on hype. The project has its own Layer 2 blockchain in development, designed to handle transactions quickly and cheaply, while also putting anti-bot measures in place to protect buyers. That is a significant leap forward compared to the early meme tokens built on borrowed infrastructure without much innovation.

buy-lilpepe-now

In the past 90 days, the contrast is even sharper. Dogecoin has dropped about 5.25% while Shiba Inu slipped 16.03%. During that same period, Little Pepe climbed over 110%. It shows where energy and community attention are moving, making the talk of this being the next Shiba Inu sound far less like speculation and more like a grounded possibility.

The Current Presale Numbers

Stage 11 of the presale sold out early, pushing Little Pepe into stage 12, priced at $0.0021. The fundraising tally is now $23.1 million out of the $25.47 million target. Over 14.62 billion tokens have already been sold from the 15.75 billion available in this stage, meaning more than 92% of stage 12 is filled. Once the cap is hit, stage 13 will open at $0.0022, making each step forward slightly more rewarding for the early investors who secured cheaper tokens. This structured model has already allowed stage one buyers at $0.0010 to see their tokens rise by 110%. It also explains why stage 12 buyers still have room for 42% projected gains when the launch price of $0.0030 arrives. It is not wild guessing; it is built into the presale system.

Community Buzz and Real World Recognition

Another sign that Little Pepe is building momentum is how it has overtaken older meme coins in conversation volume. From June through August 2025, LILPEPE ranked at the top of ChatGPT memecoin question trends, outpacing Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and Pepe. Anyone who spends time online knows what that means. It is the same way a meme takes over TikTok or Instagram before brands and mainstream outlets start to catch up. By the time that happens, the early communities are already deeply invested.

chatgpt-5-meme-coin

Visibility matters too. The project has been audited by Certik, giving it a trust score that makes cautious investors more comfortable. It is also listed on CoinMarketCap, which means anyone can track progress, volume, and updates in real time.

Conclusion: Why the Window Still Matters

The story of Little Pepe is still unfolding, but the foundation is strong. In recent months, it has already raised over $23 million, sold nearly 15 billion tokens in stage 12, and built a community louder than Dogecoin or Shiba Inu. Early investors enjoy 110% gains, and those joining today still have 42% potential upside by launch.  Those who want to explore more can visit the presale site or join the Telegram group to see the buzz. In a market where Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have struggled in recent months, Little Pepe looks like the next real contender.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

  • Website: https://littlepepe.com
  • Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf
  • Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken
  • Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Venus Protocol initiates emergency vote to force liquidate attacker positions

Venus Protocol initiates emergency vote to force liquidate attacker positions

PANews reported on September 3rd that Venus Protocol has been urgently suspended to protect assets due to a phishing attack. Officials are proposing a phased restoration: debt repayment and replenishment will be allowed within 5 hours, stolen funds will be recovered within 7 hours, a security review will be completed within 24 hours to prevent similar attacks, and the attacker's wallet will be forcibly liquidated. A full restoration date will be announced separately, and voting is open. Due to time constraints, users must take a snapshot and vote within 1 hour . If the vote passes, the above plan will be implemented immediately.
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0019932+28.64%
Overtake
TAKE$0.09951+0.34%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02574-0.54%
Share
PANews2025/09/03 00:11
Share
Buy Pepe Coin; Pepe Rival PEPD Creates Guide on how to create a digital currency and how to set up crypto wallet

Buy Pepe Coin; Pepe Rival PEPD Creates Guide on how to create a digital currency and how to set up crypto wallet

Pepe Coin (PEPE) took the crypto world by storm in 2023 and quickly became one of the most recognized frog-themed tokens on the market.
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01306+0.46%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000963+1.15%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02574-0.54%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/02 23:00
Share
Looking Past Ripple (XRP): The Top 4 Coins for Rapid 15x Gains in 2025

Looking Past Ripple (XRP): The Top 4 Coins for Rapid 15x Gains in 2025

Over the last month, XRP slipped by 17.83%, sliding below $2.90 despite favorable court decisions.
XRP
XRP$2.8043+2.38%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0265-1.96%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/02 22:51
Share

Trending News

More

Venus Protocol initiates emergency vote to force liquidate attacker positions

Buy Pepe Coin; Pepe Rival PEPD Creates Guide on how to create a digital currency and how to set up crypto wallet

Looking Past Ripple (XRP): The Top 4 Coins for Rapid 15x Gains in 2025

Ethereum reaches 19.45M active addresses in August, nearing 2021 peak levels

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List