The number of artificial intelligence companies in my country has exceeded 5,000

PANews reported on September 8 that according to Xinhua News Agency, in recent years, my country's artificial intelligence industry has entered a period of rapid development. Currently, the number of artificial intelligence companies has exceeded 5,000, and 11 national artificial intelligence innovation and application pilot zones and 17 national intelligent connected vehicle testing demonstration zones have been built, showing strong innovation vitality and market potential.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.