The number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending August 23 was 229,000, while the expected number was 230,000.

PANews reported on August 28 that according to Jinshi, the number of initial jobless claims in the United States in the week ending August 23 was 229,000, which was in line with expectations of 230,000. The previous value was revised from 235,000 to 234,000.

The revised annualized quarterly rate of real GDP in the second quarter of the United States was 3.3%, in line with expectations of 3.10% and the previous value of 3.00%.