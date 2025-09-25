The number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending September 20 was 218,000, and the final annualized quarterly rate of real GDP in Q2 was 3.8%.

PANews reported on September 25 that according to Jinshi, the number of initial jobless claims in the United States in the week ending September 20 was 218,000, which was in line with expectations of 235,000. The previous value was revised from 231,000 to 232,000.

The final annualized quarterly rate of real GDP in the second quarter of the United States was 3.8%, in line with expectations of 3.30% and the previous value of 3.30%.

The final annualized quarterly rate of the U.S. core PCE price index in the second quarter was 2.6%, in line with expectations of 2.5% and the previous value of 2.50%.