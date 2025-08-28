The Pirates Cannot Afford To Waste Paul Skenes

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 07:25
Threshold
T$0.01634+1.05%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.443-3.99%
SQUID MEME
GAME$25.9535-0.17%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018284-2.43%
Wink
LIKE$0.012763+0.58%

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

In Paul Skenes, the Pirates have probably the most exciting and talented pitcher Major League Baseball has seen in close to a generation. Perhaps not since Dwight Gooden debuted with the Mets in 1984 as a 19-year-old and posted a 2.00 ERA in his first two seasons has a young pitcher captured the baseball world’s collective attention so completely.

Nearing the end of his second year in the majors, Skenes has numbers that mirror Gooden’s pretty closely. He has a 2.02 ERA since his debut last season, and like Gooden, Skenes was the National League Rookie of the Year in his first season and has a very serious case to win the Cy Young this year, just like Gooden did in 1985.

But there’s a glaring difference between the two pitchers. Where Gooden won 17 games in his rookie year and a league-leading 24 in his second season, Skenes has not received the same kind of run support. The Pirates pitcher managed to go 11-3 in 2024 but has an 8-9 record this season, despite having the lowest ERA in the National League.

Though pitcher win-loss records don’t carry the same significance as they did when Gooden was starting his career, the fact that Skenes very likely will finish with a losing record in 2025 is a microcosm of the problem the Pirates have. It’s one that is two-fold, as well.

First, they are wasting Skenes’ talent in the present. He and the rest of the starting staff in Pittsburgh have the seventh-best wins above replacement ranking in baseball, according to Fangraphs. They outrank teams like the Brewers, Dodgers, and Cubs. Even the bullpen is solid; that group ranks right around the top third of all 30 teams in wins above replacement.

The problem is, the Pirates have an abysmal offense. Their lineup boasts a collective 5.9 fWAR, which puts them at 29th in baseball, above only the Rockies. For perspective, there are four different players who individually have a higher fWAR than the Pirates have as a team, and a fifth – the Phillies’ Trea Turner at 5.8 – who is just behind them.

The fix for the Pirates is pretty simple: Get offensive support for the very talented pitching that’s already in the organization. A quick scan of Pittsburgh’s players in arbitration shows that the pitching staff is cheap and under team control for a long time. It’s not just Skenes; they are potentially wasting a host of talented young arms.

But that leads into the second part of Pittsburgh’s problem: The wise move would be to keep Skenes in a Pirates uniform for as long as possible, and the even wiser move would be to secure him sooner rather than later. Skenes isn’t going to be an unrestricted free agent until 2030, but the longer the Pirates wait to extend him, the more expensive that is likely to get. And the issue isn’t whether the Pirates have the available resources: Spotrac has their current team payroll at about $83 million, which is well below this year’s first tier threshold of $241 million.

And the Pirates could do this relatively inexpensively, especially if they strike early. In recent years, a number of young players with years of team control ahead of them have signed early extensions. The incentive for the player is the chance to make more money than they would in arbitration, and for the team, they benefit by securing the player past his years of team control for a price lower than it would cost for an extension as those years come to a close.

Skenes will still be under 30 years old when he reaches free agency, and given how he has pitched in his first two seasons in the majors, Skenes will have plenty of suitors offering top dollar to convince him to sign when that time comes. Again, the Pirates have a great opportunity to keep Skenes beyond his age-28 season and do it at a much more affordable price.

But, of course, the problem is that this kind of financial move would be a break from the team’s usual approach. Pirates owner Bob Nutting has had a financial stake in the ballclub since 2002 and has been the principal owner since 2007, and in that time, he has earned a reputation for placing his profits over the product on the baseball field to the ire of the fans. After trading Gerrit Cole and Andrew McCutchen in the 2017-2018 offseason, Pirates fans started an online petition demanding he sell the team.

Pittsburgh fans are not alone in this kind of frustration. In Chicago, fans of the White Sox have spent years urging owner Jerry Reinsdorf to sell, and even now that he’s found a buyer, that transition will take time. And even the big spenders, like the Cubs, aren’t immune from fan criticism. In the event that Nutting does decide to sell the team – something he has not indicated he plans to do – Pirates fans wouldn’t necessarily get relief from stinginess right away.

This means that any hope of signing Paul Skenes to an extension and buffering his performance on the mound with offensive support is probably slim. It’s a shame because the Pirates have a chance to lock down a generational pitcher, but in a city where the priority seems to be the team’s finances, the chances of that happening aren’t good.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/jaredwyllys/2025/08/27/the-pirates-cannot-afford-to-waste-paul-skenes/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BlackRock: Expect more DeepSeek moments in China’s tech sector

BlackRock: Expect more DeepSeek moments in China’s tech sector

PANews June 24 news, BlackRock believes that there may be more moments like DeepSeek in China's biotechnology, automation and autonomous driving fields, reflecting its optimism about the further development of
Global DePIN Chain
DEEPSEEK$0.000491+1.65%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10055-0.87%
Wink
LIKE$0.012755+0.50%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 17:23
Share
YZY token aftermath sees 105 traders lose $100k-$1M each in $75M wipeout

YZY token aftermath sees 105 traders lose $100k-$1M each in $75M wipeout

The post YZY token aftermath sees 105 traders lose $100k-$1M each in $75M wipeout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kanye West’s YZY token launch has left 105 traders with significant losses between $100,000 and $1 million each, totaling $26 million in combined losses at an average of $250,000 per wallet. According to data shared by Bubblemaps analysis published on Aug. 27, 70,201 traders interacted with the token, resulting in 51,862 tanking losses. West’s controversial token launch on Solana reached a market capitalization over $3 billion before collapsing by over 90% within hours. Data reveals stark inequality in outcomes, with only 11 wallets (0.015%) generating profits exceeding $1 million each. These successful traders captured $18.9 million in combined gains. The loss distribution shows that traders with larger positions bore the heaviest burden. Wallets losing between $10,000 and $100,000 totaled roughly $25.4 million, with 917 addresses sharing an average loss of $27,700. An additional 4,244 traders lost between $1,000 and $10,000, with an average loss of $3,000, resulting in over $13 million. At the extreme end, three traders each lost more than $1 million, resulting in a combined loss of $5.07 million. Only 1% of wallets earned substantial profits Of the 70,201 traders, only 18,333 achieved profitability, representing 26% of total participants. Yet, nearly 86% of them generated profits of up to $1,000, totaling around $1.65 million, with an average profit of $105 for each trader in this cohort. Less than 1% (642 wallets) of the traders generated profits exceeding $10,000 each, capturing a combined gain of $58.8 million, which represents nearly 88% of the total profits. Additionally, 88 traders earned between $100,000 and $1 million each, totaling $24.9 million. Contributing to traders’ losses were structural disadvantages, including 94% insider-controlled initial supply and prohibitive fee structures. The YZY pool operated with a 1% base fee that quickly adjusted to 2.68%; combined with slippage costs, this resulted in an estimated 10% round-trip…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10055-0.87%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01329+0.45%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018268-2.52%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 07:08
Share
South Korean regulators push crypto ETF plan to power up local market

South Korean regulators push crypto ETF plan to power up local market

South Korea’s top financial watchdog is taking steps to bring spot crypto ETFs and stablecoin regulation into the mainstream as part of a broader plan to modernize the country’s digital asset market. According to a June 19 report by local…
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03632+0.13%
Particl
PART$0.1867-0.26%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/20 14:11
Share

Trending News

More

BlackRock: Expect more DeepSeek moments in China’s tech sector

YZY token aftermath sees 105 traders lose $100k-$1M each in $75M wipeout

South Korean regulators push crypto ETF plan to power up local market

How did Flipr become a dark horse in the social prediction market after a 100-fold increase in two months?

Metaplanet Aims to Channel Japan’s Fixed Income Market Into a Bitcoin Growth Engine