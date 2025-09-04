‘The Pitt’ Creator Previews A Filming Nightmare Plotline in Season 2

The Pitt season 2 is racing toward its year-gap release date in January 2026, a true miracle for a show in 2025, much less one that spans 15 episodes rather than 6-8 like most others.

Now, we have a preview of what’s to come, and that’s more than just returning actors and new additions. The Pitt creator Scott R. Gemmill spoke at the Sublime Primetime Drama panel at the WGA about a very difficult storyline, not necessarily in terms of it being harrowing, but in terms of how hard it’s going to be to film.

There’s going to be a patient storyline involving an infant child, and while they may seem pretty basic for an ER visit, for filming, it’s going to be crazy. Some (very necessary) rules puts guardrails in place for this kind of thing. Here’s Gemmill:

“Some genius came up with an idea of what to do with a baby this year over 15 hours, That’s a whole season. You’ve got to use multiple babies. They can only work for 20 minutes … By the time the shift is over, which will be in January, this baby’s going to be walking to craft service by himself.”

“I’m going to go through many babies this year,” he said. “So if you know anyone who’s pregnant and they want to have their baby on TV, please come see us.”

You may not know about this rule, but you can probably understand why small babies should not be “working” for more than extremely short periods of time, meaning you have to find a whole lot of babies to sub in and out for each other. I suppose a lot of infants look similar, but still, tough to orchestrate no doubt.

This should answer some questions about why in various movies or shows you see scenes where a baby is completely covered up in a wrap or blanket or something, or worse case scenario, and actual CGI baby is used (or a small child, in the case of the nightmarish Twilight finale). Most recently there was a funny situation in Fantastic Four where people complained that Franklin Richards looked bad as a CGI baby but…that was a real baby, as behind the scenes photos showed.

Fantastic Four First Steps Marvel

I doubt that this infant storyline will span all 15 episodes of season 2, as I don’t think any single patient encounter did in season 1, but yes, a lot of baby juggling. We’ll see what the storyline ends up being and what’s wrong with the infant.

Follow me on Twitter , YouTube , and Instagram .