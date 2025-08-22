‘The Pitt’ Season 2 Gets A Surprise Trailer Ahead Of Its Release Date

Well, I am pretty sure a certain actor on The Pitt (cough, Fiona Dourif) posted this early by accident yesterday, but after a number of behind-the-scenes drops and photos, we now have our first trailer for The Pitt season 2.

If that sounds rather soon to you, you’re not wrong. The Pitt season 1 ended in April 2025, and now barely four months later we’re already getting a trailer for season 2. And now, it’s just five months until season 2 airs in January 2026. Here’s the minute-long spot:

You may have figured out by now that The Pitt is going back to “old school” TV in the sense that a new season airs every year. While some shows manage this like The Bear and Slow Horses, the difference here is that The Pitt has 15 full-length episodes, as opposed to 6-8 like most other modern-era shows. But HBO Max smells a massive hit, and as such, they want to crank out as many (hopefully high quality) seasons as possible now with a much easier production set-up than other shows. That will happen when you film entirely in one ER set for 98% of the series.

The trailer is your usual flashes of various exciting medical scenes, interspersed with a few glances at new cast members, and confirmation that every you thought might be leaving based on the events of the last season is actually back. That includes Dana, the four med students/interns and of course, Patrick Ball’s Dr. Langdon. The premise of this episode is that it’s Langdon’s first week back after some sort of banishment/rehab to get back to practicing after his apparent drug addiction and med stealing.

The season also takes place on the Fourth of July, which, believe it or not, is the busiest day in the ER of the entire year between overheating, over-drinking, fireworks blasts and all other injuries you might be able to think of as the country parties away. We see some of those here in brief glimpses.

The Pitt is currently buried in Emmy nominations, and it has a frontrunner in the form of Dr. Robby’s Noah Wyle who could take home Best Actor in a Drama at the show. The entire series is of course up for Best Drama as well. The Emmys are just three weeks away on September 14, so we’ll find out more then.

It goes without saying that viewership of The Pitt season 2 is likely to grow year over year. Hopefully it can maintain its quality as well.

Follow me on Twitter , YouTube , and Instagram .