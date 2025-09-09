The probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates by 25 basis points in September is 89.4%, and the probability of cutting by 50 basis points is 10.6%.

PANews reported on September 9th that according to CME's "Fed Watch," the probability of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September is 89.4%, and the probability of a 50 basis point cut is 10.6%. The probability of a cumulative 25 basis point rate cut by the Federal Reserve in October is 14.9%, the probability of a cumulative 50 basis point cut is 76.3%, and the probability of a cumulative 75 basis point cut is 8.9%.

