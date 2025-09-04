The Promise and Perils of International Blockchain Value Management

As a co-founder of a blockchain-based venture like International Blockchain Value Management (IBVM), the promise of decentralized technology to revolutionize cross-border trade, finance, and value transfer is exhilarating. Blockchain’s potential to enhance transparency, reduce costs and streamline global transactions is undeniable.
However, building and scaling a blockchain network with international partnerships is fraught with challenges — technical, regulatory, and ethical. This article explores the potential drawbacks of an IBVM-like platform, delving into authenticity, safety, crypto security, and the complexities of cross-border operations. It also considers the future of such ventures and offers insights for co-founders navigating this dynamic landscape.
Potential Drawbacks of IBVM-Like Blockchain Platforms:
Blockchain networks, particularly those focused on value management and cross-border partnerships, face significant hurdles. Based on the broader context of blockchain adoption in trade and finance, here are the key drawbacks: