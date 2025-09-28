PANews reported on September 28 that according to Paidun monitoring, the Radiant Capital attacker has exchanged approximately 14 million DAI for 3,490.2 ETH and deposited 2,243.2 ETH into TornadoCash.PANews reported on September 28 that according to Paidun monitoring, the Radiant Capital attacker has exchanged approximately 14 million DAI for 3,490.2 ETH and deposited 2,243.2 ETH into TornadoCash.

The Radiant Capital attackers exchanged approximately 14 million DAI for 3,490.2 ETH, most of which has been deposited into TornadoCash.

By: PANews
2025/09/28 10:25

PANews reported on September 28 that according to Paidun monitoring, the Radiant Capital attacker has exchanged approximately 14 million DAI for 3,490.2 ETH and deposited 2,243.2 ETH into TornadoCash.

