The Real ‘Hotel Costiera’ In New Made-In-Italy Series

View from the plunge pool at Villa Treville, Positano, Italy Umberto D’Aniello/Villa Treville

All six episodes of Hotel Costiera, an original six-episode action series, will launch on Amazon Prime on Wednesday, September 24, 2025.

If Italy is on your travel bucket list and you enjoyed visiting Taormina, Sicily, in Season 2 of The White Lotus, fasten your seat belt.

This fast-paced action series starring heartthrob Jesse Williams was filmed in English, in and around the stunningly beautiful town of Positano on Italy’s Amalfi Coast.

The ultra-luxury Villa Treville Positano, perched on a picturesque cliff overlooking the Tyrrhenian Sea, serves as the fictional hotel.

Hotel Costiera: Filmed in Italy With An International Cast

Jesse Williams stars in Hotel Costiera, set on the Amalfi coast. Amazon MGM Studios

Probably best known for his role as Dr. Jackson Avery on Grey’s Anatomy, Jesse Williams plays the starring role of Daniel “DD” De Luca, a “half Italian” former U.S. Marine who returns to his homeland as a fixer at the hotel.

“It’s a really fun action-comedy detective badass show that’s very European in tone,” said Williams when asked about his role on the Shondaland entertainment platform. Although the show was shot in Italy, Williams said he is the only American in the cast.

The hotel owner (played by Tomasso Ragno) hires him to search for Alice (played by Amanda Campana), the owner’s daughter, who disappeared a month ago. He is also responsible for addressing any problems that arise among the wealthy and entitled hotel guests.

The international cast also includes French actor Jean-Hugues Anglade, Italian Maria Chiara Giannetta, Jordan Alexandra, Antonio Gerardi, Sam Haygarth, Pierpaolo Spollon, and Alejandra Onieva.

Williams promoted the limited series in June at the Taormina Film Fest in Sicily. The official trailer, released in late August, received over 5 million views in three days.

Stay At The Real Hotel Costiera

Bernstein Suite Veranda at Villa Treville, Positano, Italy Umberto D’Aniello/Villa Treville

Villa Treville Positano is the stand-in for the fictional Hotel Costiera.

For more than five decades, this storied property was the private residence of renowned Italian director Franco Zeffirelli, who discovered it while bicycling in the area. The estate was converted into a luxury hotel in 2007, and the current owners, the Friedland family, purchased it in 2013.

Gardens and pathways at Villa Treville, Positano, Italy Umberto D’Aniello/Villa Treville

Treville now consists of five separate villas surrounded by lush gardens, paths and terraces, all with stunning water views. Each of the 16 bedrooms and suites, named after different artists and writers, is unique in its decor and furnishings.

Although the 5-acre property feels intimate, private and secluded (the hotel accommodates a maximum of 40 guests), it is only a 15-minute walk or a complimentary 3-minute shuttle boat ride to the center of Positano.

View of Positano on Amalfi Coast (Costiera Amalfitana) in Campania, Italy getty

Over several decades, Maestro Zeffirelli personally oversaw the property’s transformation. He utilized local artisans and materials, such as stone and ceramic tiles from Vietri sul Mare in Campania, for the restoration, making the buildings appear to be embedded in the cliffs. The hotel still has some of his original furnishings and curated art pieces, seamlessly blending history with modern elegance.

The estate’s breathtaking aesthetics and opulence reflect the director’s early career as a painter, set, and costume designer. Villa Treville was where he entertained a cadre of personal friends, including international artists and luminaries such as Coco Chanel, Leonard Bernstein, Rudolf Nureyev, Maria Callas, Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton.

Maestros Restaurant at VIlla Treville Umberto D’Aniello/Villa Treville

Surrounded by nature, the hotel is an oasis of tranquility. Guests can relax and indulge in spa and wellness treatments integrating Eastern and Western rituals. Maestro, the hotel’s farm-to-table restaurant, relies heavily on locally grown ingredients sourced from an on-site organic farm.

Chef Vincenzo Castaldo at Maestro Umberto D’Aniello/Villa Treville

Rick Steves has described Positano as “the most scenic, chic and romantic stop” along the Amalfi Coast.

Following the filming of The White Lotus, hotels featured in the series experienced a surge in occupancy, a phenomenon now known as “The White Lotus effect.”

You can anticipate that the real Hotel Costiera, Villa Treville Positano ,will further solidify its reputation as one of the world’s most celebrated and exclusive hotels.

Bedroom in one of the Zeffirelli Suites, all with plunge pools Dan Kullberg/Villa Treville

How To Stream Hotel Costiera:

Hotel Costiera launches on Amazon Prime on September 24, 2025.

Written by Elena Bucaccio, Matthew Parkhill and Francesco Arlanch and directed by Emmy award winner Adam Bernstein and Giacomo Martelli, Hotel Costiera was co-produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Luca Bernabei for Lux Vide, a Fremantle Group Company.

Watch the Hotel Costiera Trailer on YouTube