The Real Reason The Bitcoin Price Can’t Go Higher

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 21:29
The Bitcoin price has been trapped in the same range since early July while equities, gold, real estate, and commodities like silver have all pushed to new highs. The question is why Bitcoin is lagging while nearly every other major asset is rallying.

Whale Activity Signals Bitcoin Price Distribution Pressure

On-chain data shows that whales holding more than one hundred bitcoin have recently begun transferring large amounts after years of inactivity. These movements have historically lined up with cycle tops or periods of heightened BTC volatility. This suggests that some of Bitcoin’s longest-term holders are realizing profits or rotating positions.

The current wave of transfers is significant but smaller relative to total circulating supply than what was seen in prior peaks. The number of unique whales selling is also lower, which means selling pressure looks concentrated among a handful of players rather than a broad distribution across the entire cohort of long-term holders.

Institutional Inflows Offset Bitcoin Price Selling

While whales are distributing, steady inflows into ETFs and treasury allocations continue to absorb supply. This balance explains why BTC price has remained stable instead of collapsing, even as whale selling picked up. The market appears to be in a tug of war between old holders exiting and institutional demand stepping in.

Implications for the Bitcoin Price Outlook

BTC remains pinned in a tight range as supply and demand offset each other. If equities and commodities stay stretched at highs, capital could rotate into BTC as the next target, providing the catalyst for a breakout. For now, Bitcoin’s price stability reflects an unusual balance between whale distribution and institutional accumulation, setting the stage for the next decisive move.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. Always do your own research before making any investment decisions.

Source: https://bitcoinmagazine.com/markets/bitcoin-price-cant-go-higher

