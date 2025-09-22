The post The real unlock for the AI marketplace is agent-to-agent appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial. Big tech giants are rushing to launch their own AI agent marketplaces. From the GPT store launched last year, to the recent launches of OpenAI’s ChatGPT Agent and AWS, there is a clear “land grab” moment for AI agent infrastructure. But what if the whole marketplace model is being built on the wrong premise? Summary The real AI economy is agent-to-agent — marketplaces should be built for agents to transact with each other, not just for humans to browse agents like apps. Agents will handle economic drudgery — from reallocating capital to negotiating terms and paying for services, shifting us from “one-click” to “no click.” Early signs are emerging — protocols like Google’s A2A, Anthropic’s MCP, and x402 micropayments point toward machine-native economies using crypto rails. Infrastructure choice will define the future — open, decentralized A2A protocols could unlock autonomy and innovation, while Big Tech-controlled walled gardens risk stifling it. While Big Tech imagines a future of humans selecting agents like they did with apps, a bigger opportunity is being overlooked: marketplaces where AI agents discover, negotiate, and transact with each other for goods and services. That’s the real future of the AI economy.  Agent-to-agent is the real future Instead of building marketplaces for human users to browse agents, they should be built for agents to browse and coordinate with each other. Most agent marketplaces are designed like app stores, where people can browse, purchase, and install, keeping the users as the central operator. However, the more groundbreaking shift is happening below the surface, in infrastructure, and will fundamentally change how we think about marketplaces and financial systems. The big unlock will take place when autonomous agents… The post The real unlock for the AI marketplace is agent-to-agent appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial. Big tech giants are rushing to launch their own AI agent marketplaces. From the GPT store launched last year, to the recent launches of OpenAI’s ChatGPT Agent and AWS, there is a clear “land grab” moment for AI agent infrastructure. But what if the whole marketplace model is being built on the wrong premise? Summary The real AI economy is agent-to-agent — marketplaces should be built for agents to transact with each other, not just for humans to browse agents like apps. Agents will handle economic drudgery — from reallocating capital to negotiating terms and paying for services, shifting us from “one-click” to “no click.” Early signs are emerging — protocols like Google’s A2A, Anthropic’s MCP, and x402 micropayments point toward machine-native economies using crypto rails. Infrastructure choice will define the future — open, decentralized A2A protocols could unlock autonomy and innovation, while Big Tech-controlled walled gardens risk stifling it. While Big Tech imagines a future of humans selecting agents like they did with apps, a bigger opportunity is being overlooked: marketplaces where AI agents discover, negotiate, and transact with each other for goods and services. That’s the real future of the AI economy.  Agent-to-agent is the real future Instead of building marketplaces for human users to browse agents, they should be built for agents to browse and coordinate with each other. Most agent marketplaces are designed like app stores, where people can browse, purchase, and install, keeping the users as the central operator. However, the more groundbreaking shift is happening below the surface, in infrastructure, and will fundamentally change how we think about marketplaces and financial systems. The big unlock will take place when autonomous agents…

The real unlock for the AI marketplace is agent-to-agent

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 04:27
RealLink
REAL$0.06283-0.44%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0018439-1.15%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08819-1.81%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017858+1.27%
Wink
LIKE$0.008-1.86%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1465+2.37%

Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial.

Big tech giants are rushing to launch their own AI agent marketplaces. From the GPT store launched last year, to the recent launches of OpenAI’s ChatGPT Agent and AWS, there is a clear “land grab” moment for AI agent infrastructure. But what if the whole marketplace model is being built on the wrong premise?

Summary

  • The real AI economy is agent-to-agent — marketplaces should be built for agents to transact with each other, not just for humans to browse agents like apps.
  • Agents will handle economic drudgery — from reallocating capital to negotiating terms and paying for services, shifting us from “one-click” to “no click.”
  • Early signs are emerging — protocols like Google’s A2A, Anthropic’s MCP, and x402 micropayments point toward machine-native economies using crypto rails.
  • Infrastructure choice will define the future — open, decentralized A2A protocols could unlock autonomy and innovation, while Big Tech-controlled walled gardens risk stifling it.

While Big Tech imagines a future of humans selecting agents like they did with apps, a bigger opportunity is being overlooked: marketplaces where AI agents discover, negotiate, and transact with each other for goods and services. That’s the real future of the AI economy. 

Agent-to-agent is the real future

Instead of building marketplaces for human users to browse agents, they should be built for agents to browse and coordinate with each other. Most agent marketplaces are designed like app stores, where people can browse, purchase, and install, keeping the users as the central operator. However, the more groundbreaking shift is happening below the surface, in infrastructure, and will fundamentally change how we think about marketplaces and financial systems.

The big unlock will take place when autonomous agents assist humans by taking on the burden of economic drudgery. This could look like agents managing assets, scanning markets, actively paying for services, executing tasks, and managing economic decisions so we don’t have to. Agents will act as tireless, hyper-personalized virtual sidekicks, continuously optimizing behind the scenes to fulfill user goals effectively and efficiently.

Imagine agents that are capable of taking over tedious, time-consuming tasks like negotiating terms and reallocating capital programmatically with other agents, without any human input, and acting faster than any human could. An economic system that shifts away from user-initiated actions to agent-initiated actions, with users only having to set larger goals, unlocks a new freedom for the people who use it.

In a human-agent model, the user delegates a goal to their agent, for example, “optimize my stablecoin yield.” The agent then scans DeFi protocols, reallocates funds to the best-performing pools, and reports back, all based on the user’s initial instruction and defined risk limits. The agent is doing the heavy lifting, but it’s still largely a one-to-one relationship.

In an agent-agent model, that same user’s agent could go a step further: it might negotiate rates directly with a liquidity provider’s agent, subscribe to a data feed via another agent, and even pay for gas or insurance services, all autonomously. The agents interact with one another in real time, coordinating and transacting without the user needing to monitor or approve every action. This unlocks a dynamic, always-on economy where agents collaborate to deliver outcomes efficiently at scale.

This would mark a clean break from how financial users manage capital today and how goods and services are consumed by humans more generally. It would see them transgressing beyond the previously seen revolution of ‘one-click’ to an entirely new dimension of ‘no click’. 

Beyond the obvious benefits of unparalleled efficiency, the agent-to-agent economy unlocks new levels of personalization, execution, and risk. Agents can tailor strategies at a granular level to their specific portfolio and goals (unlike apps, which are often limited by presets or limited personalization); agents do not sleep (allowing for 24/7 reaction to market movements); and agents can reduce risk-exposure by constant re-balancing and hedging even in response to the most micro of market shifts.

Early signs of agent-to-agent economies are already visible, with millions of transactions recorded on the blockchain that are occurring between autonomous agents. Even as commercial platforms double down on the app store model, some of their research arms are pointing in a new direction. Google’s A2A protocol, Anthropic’s Model Context Protocol (MCP), and x402 for micropayments all gesture toward a machine-native economy, where agents trade with other agents, use tools autonomously, and make micropayments for services using crypto-rails, respectively.

The infrastructure challenge and Big Tech risk

For the industry to fully unlock agent-to-agent marketplaces, it needs to start building the right infrastructure to support this shift. And the shift has already started to happen. 

Standardized protocols are emerging for agent-to-agent communication, similar to how HTTP was built for the web. There’s also been a shift in infrastructure, previously built for humans, now being built with agents in mind as the end user. Early moves are being taken toward composable environments, where agents can collaborate, delegate tasks, and access services autonomously. 

Agent-to-agent marketplaces are not an entirely foregone conclusion. Dominance by Big Tech could lead to local maximization, where the first agent marketplace to scale becomes a walled garden, much like the Apple App Store: centrally controlled, limited in composability, and subject to platform rules and fees. 

In such a system, users would face fewer choices, agents would have limited flexibility, and innovation could be throttled by gatekeepers. The open, permissionless vision of agent-to-agent marketplaces, where agents seamlessly discover, negotiate, and consume services, would be reduced to a curated, siloed experience. The true potential of a decentralized agent economy would be lost.

Defining the future internet

What is clear is that it is so early for agent marketplaces that the first marketplaces that truly embrace this shift won’t just dominate the AI race. They will define a new internet of autonomous economic actors and rewrite the rules of how the financial economy is operated.

The future isn’t just human-to-agent. It’s agent-to-agent. And the infrastructure being built now will determine whose vision wins: a centralized marketplace that resembles the internet of today, or a return to the original promise of the internet: decentralized, open, and autonomous.

David Minarsch

David Minarsch is the founder of Olas, a platform pioneering the co-ownership of AI agents and shaping a future where artificial intelligence is open, transparent, and collectively governed. By enabling communities and individuals to truly own, customize, and benefit from AI agents, Olas is building the foundation for a new decentralized AI economy. David holds a Ph.D. in Applied Game Theory from the University of Cambridge, where he specialized in incentive design and coordination. Before founding Olas, he led the creation of the first framework for deploying autonomous AI agents on blockchain networks, advancing the intersection of multi-agent systems and distributed ledger technology. Through Olas and its core development team Valory, David is building the decentralized backbone for autonomous AI that ensures it remains a public good, collectively developed and governed.

Source: https://crypto.news/the-real-unlock-for-ai-marketplace-is-agent-to-agent/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

‘The world is becoming Internet-First’ — Venture Capitalist

‘The world is becoming Internet-First’ — Venture Capitalist

The post ‘The world is becoming Internet-First’ — Venture Capitalist appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The traditional economy is being phased out in advanced countries that are transitioning to an internet-first economy dominated by the tech industry and digital platforms, according to Balaji Srinivasan, a former executive at crypto exchange Coinbase and the author of “The Network State.”  “The legacy economy is being sunset in favor of the Internet economy,” Srinivasan said in an X post on Saturday. He shared a chart showing the price divergence between the “Magnificent Seven” tech stocks, which are enjoying meteoric growth, and the remainder of companies in the S&P 500 index, which have remained fairly flat since 2005.  Magnificent Seven tech stock performance versus the remaining 493 companies in the S&P 500 index. Source: Balaji Srinivasan The S&P 500, a core economic benchmark, is a weighted stock market index of the 500 biggest companies by market capitalization listed on the US stock market. Srinivasan said: “Since the 2008 financial crisis, every transaction and every communication has moved online. But, we are still at the foot of the mountain. The next step is internet economies, communities, cities, and presidencies. The world is becoming Internet-First.” The Magnificent Seven includes consumer tech giants Apple and Microsoft, online marketplace Amazon, the parent company of Google, social media and augmented reality company Meta Platforms, high-performance computer chip manufacturer Nvidia, and electric car maker Tesla.  Technology and internet stocks dominate the US stock market. Source: TradingView Srinivasan popularized the concept of Network States, distributed online communities that he said will one day supplant traditional nation-states.  These network states will require internet-native money in the form of cryptocurrencies and represent a pivotal shift in the human story, much like the shift from agrarian to manufacturing economies during the Industrial Revolution. Related: Crypto isn’t Web 3.0, it’s Capitalism 2.0 — Crypto exec Out with the old and…
Threshold
T$0.01631-2.51%
CAR
CAR$0.009432-2.26%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.127-0.79%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 05:35
Share
Best Altcoins To Buy Now Include AVAX, ADA And Presales

Best Altcoins To Buy Now Include AVAX, ADA And Presales

The post Best Altcoins To Buy Now Include AVAX, ADA And Presales appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market continues to show pockets of resilience even in the face of broader volatility. One of the week’s standout performers is Avalanche (AVAX), which rallied almost 19.7% in September 2025, defying the overall downtrend. The surge was driven by ETF optimism, new treasury announcements, and favorable macroeconomic signals. Alongside Avalanche, Cardano (ADA) is back in focus with technical patterns hinting at a breakout, while early-stage presales such as MAGACOIN FINANCE are emerging as hidden gems for investors seeking fresh opportunities. Avalanche Rallies 19% on ETF Buzz and Treasury Plans Avalanche has been the star of the week, rising by nearly 20% while the rest of the market remained cautious. The key trigger was Bitwise’s filing for a Spot Avalanche ETF with the SEC, which immediately widened institutional interest. ETF filings often signal the next stage of mainstream adoption, giving both retail and institutional investors easier access to tokens through regulated channels. In addition to the ETF filing, Avalanche announced the creation of two treasuries designed to raise as much as $1 billion to purchase AVAX. If successful, these treasuries would provide strong buying pressure while reinforcing confidence among large-scale investors. The rally also coincided with the U.S. Federal Reserve’s 25 basis point interest rate cut. Lower rates generally encourage risk-taking behaviour in markets, and crypto often benefits from these liquidity-driven shifts. Despite concerns about profit-taking, Avalanche’s September performance remains one of the strongest across the altcoin landscape. ADA Price Predictions: Bulls Eye $1.02 and Beyond Cardano is navigating a crucial technical setup. After turning down from the resistance line of its symmetrical triangle, ADA signaled that sellers are actively defending higher levels. However, if the price rebounds from the 20-day EMA at $0.87, it could confirm buying on dips, paving the way for a breakout. A successful break…
1
1$0.010514+0.97%
Union
U$0.012449-9.48%
Gems
GEMS$0.20851-5.17%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 05:29
Share
Fed renteverlaging veroorzaakt marktdaling: Cryptomarkt crash?

Fed renteverlaging veroorzaakt marktdaling: Cryptomarkt crash?

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Federal Reserve (Fed) heeft vandaag, 17 september 2025, een rentebesluit gemaakt. Het Fed rentebesluit is bekend en de rente is verlaagd. De voorzitter van de Fed, Jerome Powell, kondigde aan dat er voldoende ruimte was voor een renteverlaging. Maar waarom daalt de cryptomarkt hierdoor en komt er een cryptomarkt crash?  Federal Reserve (FED) verlaagt de rente Vandaag, op 17 september 2025, heeft Jerome Powell names de Fed de rente verlaagt met 0,25%. Dit betekent dat de rente van 4,25% tot 4,50% naar 4,00% tot 4,25% gaat. De rente is niet meer verlaagd sinds december 2024, maar Powell besloot nu wel de rente te verlagen. Wil je meer lezen over waarom Powell de rente nu omlaag heeft gehaald? Lees dan dit artikel! Bitcoin reageert op renteverlaging Vele investeerders dachten dat een renteverlaging voor een positief sentiment zal zorgen op de cryptomarkt. Helaas voor deze optimistische investeerders is niets minder waar. Op het moment van schrijven zien we dat Bitcoin (BTC) juist de andere kant op reageert. Bitcoin is aan het dalen in plaats van aan het stijgen. In de afgelopen 24 uur zagen we een daling van meer dan 1%. BTC daalde zelfs kortstondig onder de $ 115.000. Dit wijst erop dat de renteverlaging niet voor een positief, maar voor een negatief sentiment heeft gezorgd op de cryptomarkt. Fed renteverlaging: Hoe reageren altcoins op deze verlaging? Bitcoin is misschien de grootste coin, maar niet de enige coin op de markt. Ook altcoins zijn voor vele investeerders van groot belang. Van hoe de markt het afgelopen uur heeft gereageerd zien we in ieder geval dat Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), XRP (de Ripple coin) en Cardano (ADA) aan het dalen zijn. In de afgelopen 24 uur zien we eigenlijk geen groene cijfers meer op de cryptomarkt. Dit betekent dat ook de altcoins reageren op het besluit van de Fed en niet op een positieve manier. Zal dit er juist voor kunnen zorgen dat we een marktcrash gaan zien? Hoe Bitcoin kopen?Bitcoin kopen? Wij leggen je uit hoe en waar je dat het beste kan doen! Waar Bitcoin kopen in 2025? Het kopen van BTC of crypto wordt in Nederland steeds makkelijker. In deze handleiding laten we je precies zien hoe je dit doet. Stap voor stap leren we u waar en hoe u Bitcoin kunt kopen. Van het kiezen van een betrouwbaar platform tot het uitvoeren van uw eerste transactie, we… Continue reading Fed renteverlaging veroorzaakt marktdaling: Cryptomarkt crash? document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Gaat de cryptomarkt crashen door de Fed renteverlaging? De meeste investeerders dachten dat de markt nu groene cijfers zal zien, maar helaas is dit niet zo. De markt is aan het dalen. Zit er misschien zelfs een crash aan te komen? Een crash is een benaming die voor iedereen wat anders betekent. Gemiddeld wordt een crash als benaming gebruikt als een koers met 10% of meer daalt in 24 uur. Op dit moment is dit nog niet aan de orde, maar we zien wel dat alle koersen die op dit moment belangrijk zijn in het rood staan. Hierdoor kan er lichte paniek ontstaan bij kleine investeerders. Wanneer kleine investeerders in paniek raken, kan er een kettingreactie ontstaan. De eerste golf aan investeerders verkoopt dan na het besluit van de Fed. Vervolgens ziet een golf aan kleine investeerders dat er een groep andere investeerders de coins verkocht hebben. Hierdoor kunnen de onervaren investeerders besluiten om ook te verkopen, waardoor er weer een nieuwe daling in de koers zichtbaar is. Op die manier kan een coin steeds weer opnieuw dalen en kan er een crash op de algehele markt veroorzaakt worden. Daarom wordt er altijd geadviseerd om niet te handelen vanuit je emotie, maar te vertrouwen op de informatie die er beschikbaar is en op je eigen strategie. Gaat de cryptomarkt crashen in september 2025? Nu is het de vraag of dit op het moment ook aan de orde is. Op dit moment lijkt er geen sprake van een crash te zijn, maar een daling op de algehele markt. Het is mogelijk dat er later dit jaar een crash aan zit te komen. Maar het is onaannemelijk om er vanuit te gaan dit het rentebesluit van de Fed ervoor kan zorgen dat er in september 2025 een cryptomarkt crash plaatst vindt. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Fed renteverlaging veroorzaakt marktdaling: Cryptomarkt crash? is geschreven door Jessy Zuidema en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Union
U$0.012449-9.48%
Solana
SOL$237.55-0.90%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,538.8-0.20%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 03:31
Share

Trending News

More

‘The world is becoming Internet-First’ — Venture Capitalist

Best Altcoins To Buy Now Include AVAX, ADA And Presales

Fed renteverlaging veroorzaakt marktdaling: Cryptomarkt crash?

Ronin Drives Web3 Growth $4.5M RON Buyback Through Ronin Treasury

The Next 100x Crypto Presale? BlockchainFX Surges With $7.7M and 90% APY as Maxi Doge and Mutuum Finance Rise