The Ripple Swell 2025 Agenda Is Out—These Are The Highlights

Ripple has published the full program for its ninth annual Swell conference, confirming a two-day, invite-only gathering in New York City on November 4–5, bracketed by a welcome reception on Monday, November 3. Sessions run in Eastern Time and span tokenization, market structure, regulation, payments, custody, stablecoins, and security.

Ripple flagged the release on X, directing the community to the detailed agenda: “The Ripple Swell 2025 agenda is live! From stablecoins and payments to regulation and real-world adoption, Swell brings together the conversations shaping the future of finance. Don’t miss your chance to join us in NYC.”

Ripple Swell Day 1 Agenda

Swell opens Tuesday with President Monica Long’s “Opening Remarks”—“Welcome to Ripple Swell!”—framing the event as Ripple’s showcase for financial-utility crypto. That flows directly into a headline fireside chat with Nasdaq Chair and CEO Adena Friedman on “the potential of digital assets and blockchain across the financial industry.” The morning then pivots to market infrastructure, with BlackRock’s Maxwell Stein and Moody’s Rory Callagy examining “the transformative influence of tokenized assets on the landscape of capital markets,” before a coffee break.

The late morning drills into two areas now shaping both liquidity and access. First, a panel on “Stablecoins and Blockchain: Revolutionizing Cross-Border Payments,” featuring AMINA Bank Chief Product Officer Myles Harrison and Schuman Financial founder and CEO Martin Bruncko, focuses on cost, speed, and financial inclusion in cross-border flows. Next, Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley, Canary Capital CEO Steven McClurg and Bitnomial founder & CEO Luke Hoersten track how “crypto ETFs and on-chain funds are popularizing access to digital assets.” Ripple follows with a product keynote demo centered on “stablecoin payments,” spotlighting where the firm wants customers to see near-term utility.

Tuesday afternoon turns to the institutional spine of the market. “Building Secure Foundations for the Digital Asset Economy” addresses custody frictions, legacy alignment and interoperability. A cross-border view on “International Regulatory Perspectives on Digital Assets” brings together European lawmaker Billy Kelleher, Argentina’s CNV Chair Roberto E. Silva and Ripple’s Matthew Osborne.

Market plumbing takes center stage in “Unlocking the Future of Prime Brokerage and Clearing with Ripple,” with Hidden Road’s Michael Higgins, XTX Markets’ Jeremy Smart, BNY’s Carolyn Weinberg, CME Group’s Giovanni Vicioso and Ripple’s Jack McDonald and Nigel Khakoo exploring re-wiring trade finance, remittance and FX rails. A separate session on how global banks are approaching tokenization and custody features Citi’s Ryan Rugg, Franklin Templeton’s Sandy Kaul and Fidelity’s Cynthia Lo Bessette. An afternoon keynote remains TBA, before the evening “Swellebration,” which folds in the Innovation Awards.

Day 2 Agenda

Day two begins with a yet-to-be-announced morning keynote and a panel on “Maturity in Digital Asset Adoption,” reflecting that institutions are at different points on the curve from pilots to scaled integration. The policy centerpiece arrives late morning: “US Regulatory Leadership in Crypto — Global Comparisons and 2025 Priorities,” introduced with the line that “The Trump Administration has opened new opportunities for the crypto industry,” and framed around what can be done via legislation, rulemaking, supervision, international coordination and public-private pilots. The agenda lists perspectives from Summer Mersinger (Blockchain Association), Ananya Kumar (Atlantic Council) and Ripple’s policy leadership.

Ripple also places consumer-oriented adoption on the stage. In “Meet the National Cryptocurrency Association,” Ripple CLO and NCA President Stuart Alderoty outlines how the new body aims to bridge “crypto curiosity and confidence,” joined by users including a real-estate investor and a caregiver to ground the discussion in real-world use.

A marquee fireside follows: José Andrés—chef, restaurateur and humanitarian—joins Ripple Executive Chairman and Co-Founder Chris Larsen to discuss innovation in disaster relief and “delivering impact at scale.” The afternoon security block—“Decentralized Defense: Combatting Crypto Crime”—brings Elliptic CEO Simone Maini, Coinbase CISO Jeff Lunglhofer and Duke finance professor Campbell Harvey onstage.

Stablecoins recur throughout the program, culminating with “Driving Global Growth and Trust with RLUSD,” in which leading exchanges discuss integrating Ripple’s dollar-pegged token and balancing regional growth with user trust. Brad Garlinghouse delivers the event’s final substantive keynote—a fireside chat on “what’s ahead for Ripple, key crypto trends for 2026 and why he’s doubling down on crypto infrastructure for financial utility”—before the closing remarks.

