This article details the Tree Path Algorithm, which finds the first mutation step to convert a source syntax tree into a target tree.This article details the Tree Path Algorithm, which finds the first mutation step to convert a source syntax tree into a target tree.

The Role of Mutation Path Algorithms in Tree-Diffusion Program Synthesis

By: Hackernoon
2025/09/27 09:18
Treehouse
TREE$0,2673+1,63%

Abstract and 1. Introduction

  1. Background & Related Work

  2. Method

    3.1 Sampling Small Mutations

    3.2 Policy

    3.3 Value Network & Search

    3.4 Architecture

  3. Experiments

    4.1 Environments

    4.2 Baselines

    4.3 Ablations

  4. Conclusion, Acknowledgments and Disclosure of Funding, and References

    \

Appendix

A. Mutation Algorithm

B. Context-Free Grammars

C. Sketch Simulation

D. Complexity Filtering

E. Tree Path Algorithm

F. Implementation Details

E Tree Path Algorithm

Algorithm 1 shows the high-level pseudocode for how we find the first step of mutations to transform tree A into tree B. We linearly walk down both trees until we find a node that is different. If the target node is small, i.e., its σ(z) ≤ σsmall, then we can simply mutate the source to the target. If the target node is larger, we sample a random small expression with the correct production rule, and compute the path from this small expression to the target. This gives us the first step to convert the source node to the target node. Repeatedly using Algorithm 1 gives us the full path to convert one expression to another. We note that this path is not necessarily the optimal path, but a valid path that is less noisy than the path we would get by simply chasing the last random mutation.

\

\ Figure 12: A conceptual illustration of why we need tree path-finding. The red path represents the naive target for the neural network. The green path represents the path-finding algorithm’s target.

\

\

:::info Authors:

(1) Shreyas Kapur, University of California, Berkeley ([email protected]);

(2) Erik Jenner, University of California, Berkeley ([email protected]);

(3) Stuart Russell, University of California, Berkeley ([email protected]).

:::

:::info This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED license.

:::

\

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Indian investigators link businessman to 285 Bitcoins in scam proceeds

Indian investigators link businessman to 285 Bitcoins in scam proceeds

The Indian Enforcement Directorate has filed a charge sheet against businessman Raj Kundra over his possession of Bitcoin linked to a crime.
Chainlink
LINK$21+4,01%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0,000019--%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/27 17:00
Share
Crypto security experts warn of risks in pending market structure bill

Crypto security experts warn of risks in pending market structure bill

The experts want Congress to ensure that crypto legislation includes measures to protect against money laundering, sanctions evasion, and more.
Moonveil
MORE$0,0748+1,52%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/27 18:00
Share
SHIB Price Prediction for September 27

SHIB Price Prediction for September 27

Can decline of SHIB continue to $0.00001150 zone?
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0,00001179+1,55%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/27 17:51
Share

Trending News

More

Indian investigators link businessman to 285 Bitcoins in scam proceeds

Crypto security experts warn of risks in pending market structure bill

SHIB Price Prediction for September 27

Crypto security experts flag major risks in crypto market structure legislation

Anchor’s 20% Savings Rate Isn’t All That Meets the Eye