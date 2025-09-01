The Role of Small Language Models in Advancing Agentic AI



Peter Zhang



Exploring how small language models (SLMs) are transforming agentic AI by offering cost-effective, efficient solutions for enterprises, while large language models (LLMs) maintain their role in complex tasks.











The rapid evolution of agentic AI is reshaping enterprise operations, particularly in automation and digital productivity, according to a recent NVIDIA blog post. While large language models (LLMs) have traditionally been the backbone of AI agents, the focus is shifting towards small language models (SLMs) for their cost-effectiveness and efficiency in handling specific tasks.

Benefits of Small Language Models

SLMs offer a practical alternative to LLMs by utilizing a narrow slice of language processing capabilities for specialized tasks. These models excel in parsing commands, generating structured outputs, and answering contextual questions. By fine-tuning SLMs for specific agentic routines, enterprises can achieve faster and more reliable outcomes at a fraction of the cost associated with LLMs.

SLMs are not merely scaled-down versions of LLMs; they often outperform larger models in targeted benchmarks such as commonsense reasoning and tool calling. For instance, NVIDIA’s Nemotron Nano 2 demonstrates high performance with lower memory usage, achieving greater accuracy and throughput compared to its peers.

Heterogeneous AI Architectures

The integration of SLMs in agentic AI systems does not render LLMs obsolete. Instead, a heterogeneous AI architecture is emerging, where SLMs handle routine subtasks, while LLMs are reserved for complex, open-ended challenges. This modular approach aligns with the decomposition of complex problems, enhancing efficiency and reliability in AI deployment.

Overcoming Barriers to Adoption

Despite the advantages of SLMs, many organizations still rely heavily on LLMs due to perception and cultural barriers. Transitioning to SLM-enabled architectures requires a shift in mindset and evaluation metrics tailored to agentic workloads. As the benefits of SLMs become more apparent, it is expected that their adoption will increase, mirroring past technological shifts like the move to cloud microservices.

Implementing SLMs in Enterprises

Enterprises can integrate SLMs by analyzing agent usage data to identify recurring tasks, then fine-tuning models to specialize in these areas. NVIDIA’s NeMo framework facilitates this transition, offering tools to customize, evaluate, and optimize AI systems. This shift enables more organizations to participate in developing agentic AI, promoting innovation across industries.

In conclusion, the strategic use of SLMs within heterogeneous AI systems provides a path to scalable, cost-effective, and efficient enterprise automation. By leveraging the strengths of both SLMs and LLMs, organizations can enhance their operational capabilities and remain competitive in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

Image source: Shutterstock



