The Sandbox Isn’t Shutting Down

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 00:18
Altcoins

Ethereum-based metaverse game The Sandbox (SAND) has pushed back against reports suggesting its founders were sidelined and the company is shrinking operations.

Recent media claims alleged that co-founders Arthur Madrid and Sébastien Borget had been removed from management, that Animoca Brands’ Robby Yung had quietly stepped in as CEO, and that the firm had laid off more than half its staff while shuttering several offices.

Official Response From The Sandbox

In a statement this week, The Sandbox team said the reports misrepresented the facts. Madrid remains CEO of The Sandbox, while Borget has shifted into a global ambassador role to represent the platform internationally. Meanwhile, Yung — Animoca’s head of investments — was formally appointed as The Sandbox’s new CEO, though the company emphasized he has been closely involved with the project since Animoca merged with Sandbox in 2018.

The developers also acknowledged structural changes, noting a push toward a leaner team focused on AI-powered game development and ecosystem operations. Some offices have indeed closed, but most were described as small freelancer-run hubs. The company still maintains nine official locations worldwide.

Commitment to the Ecosystem

The Sandbox and Animoca reaffirmed that they are not winding down the project. The SAND token, LAND sales, and NFT ecosystem will continue as before, with the broader mission of empowering creators unchanged.

“The Sandbox is not closing,” the statement stressed. “We remain fully committed to building and expanding the platform.”

Despite the rumors, developers say the project is still pursuing growth, with new initiatives aimed at scaling creator tools and integrating AI into the metaverse experience.

Source: https://coindoo.com/the-sandbox-isnt-shutting-down-heres-whats-really-happening/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only.
