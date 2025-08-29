The Sandbox Reportedly Cuts Half Its Staff, Pivots to Meme Coin Platform

By: Brave Newcoin
2025/08/29 02:15
The Sandbox Reportedly Cuts Half Its Staff, Pivots to Meme Coin Platform

According to reports from French media outlet The Big Whale, the company is cutting 50% of its workforce and shifting away from virtual worlds to focus on meme coin launches instead.

This major shift comes as metaverse projects struggle to keep users interested. The Sandbox’s native token SAND has dropped 97% from its peak of $8.40 in November 2021 to just $0.28 today.

Leadership Shakeup at The Sandbox

According to The Big Whale’s report, Arthur Madrid and Sébastien Borget, who founded The Sandbox, are stepping back from running the company day-to-day. Robby Yung, CEO of parent company Animoca Brands, is reportedly taking over as the new CEO.

The reported layoffs hit teams across multiple countries including Argentina, Uruguay, South Korea, Thailand, and Turkey. The company is also allegedly closing its Lyon office in France. The Big Whale reports that more than half of The Sandbox’s roughly 250 employees are affected by these cuts.

Borget will continue as an ambassador for the platform, saying he remains “the person who best represents The Sandbox globally.” Madrid will become non-executive chairman, shifting to a less hands-on role.

From Virtual Worlds to Meme Coins

According to the reports, The Sandbox is abandoning its metaverse focus to build a meme coin launchpad on Base blockchain. This platform would reportedly be similar to pump.fun, which has become hugely popular on Solana.

@gregory_raymond

Source: @gregory_raymond

The timing makes sense from a business perspective. Meme coins saw a 400% increase in trading volume during 2024, while metaverse platforms struggled with declining user engagement. Virtual land sales on major platforms like Decentraland dropped significantly, with only $170,000 worth of LAND sales in February compared to $7.7 million in January 2022.

Base blockchain offers advantages for meme coin launches including low fees and fast transactions. This makes it attractive for creators who want to launch tokens without high costs.

Why The Sandbox Made This Move

The metaverse boom that peaked in 2021-2022 has largely faded. Major companies have pulled back from virtual world investments, and user engagement on metaverse platforms has dropped sharply.

Despite some recent success with Season 4 attracting over 580,000 players in six weeks, The Sandbox recognized the need to adapt. The platform has over 6.3 million user accounts and more than 1,500 user-created games, but this wasn’t enough to sustain the business model.

The reported restructuring is described internally as a “strategic reset made possible by technology gains that allow the team to operate with a smaller headcount.” This suggests the company believes it can maintain operations with fewer employees while focusing on a more profitable market segment.

What This Means for Users and Investors

Current Sandbox users can still access the platform and their virtual assets. The company hasn’t announced any plans to shut down the metaverse features entirely. However, development resources will likely shift toward the new meme coin platform.

For SAND token holders, this pivot represents both risk and opportunity. While the token has lost most of its value, a successful entry into the thriving meme coin space could provide new utility and demand.

The choice of Base blockchain is strategic. Base has gained traction as a platform for meme coin launches, and Coinbase’s backing provides credibility and infrastructure that could help The Sandbox compete with established players like pump.fun.

Animoca Brands, which backs The Sandbox, has a strong track record in crypto investments. The company has made over 550 investments across various crypto projects, giving it experience in adapting to market changes.

The Road Ahead

The Sandbox joins other companies pivoting away from metaverse projects. Even Disney shut down its metaverse division in 2023, laying off 50 employees as part of broader cost-cutting measures.

This shift reflects the crypto industry’s quick adaptation to changing trends. While the metaverse narrative dominated 2021-2022, meme coins and practical Web3 applications have gained more traction recently.

The Sandbox’s brand recognition and existing community could provide advantages in this crowded market. However, the company must prove it can build a competitive platform while managing the transition from its original business model.

