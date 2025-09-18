The SEC has approved the conversion of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) into an ETP traded on NYSE Arca.The SEC has approved the conversion of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) into an ETP traded on NYSE Arca.

The SEC approves Grayscale’s GDLC: first multi-asset crypto ETP and prospects for over 100 ETFs

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/09/18 20:42
Capverse
CAP$0.15242-2.85%
Multichain
MULTI$0.03998-12.05%
FUND
FUND$0.01851--%
sec gdlc grayscale

The SEC has approved the conversion of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) into an ETP traded on NYSE Arca. This marks the creation of the first U.S. multi-asset ETP with exposure to five cryptos: Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Solana, and Cardano, and simultaneously, generic listing standards are adopted that will simplify the approval of future products, accelerating the launch of new ETFs. In this context, the U.S. regulatory framework makes progress that can impact the timing and operations of issuers.

According to the data collected by our team monitoring SEC filings, official communications, and major market feeds, the conversion process from OTC vehicle to ETP shows greater standardization in the required criteria. Industry analysts we consult with observe that the new listing criteria setup contributes to creating a broader pipeline of products, supporting the forecast of over 100 new crypto ETFs within the next 12 months.

What Has Been Approved: ETP GDLC and Key Features

The U.S. regulatory authority has authorized the transformation of the over-the-counter vehicle into an exchange-traded product. Grayscale, led by CEO Peter Mintzberg (became CEO on August 15, 2024), announced the news on X, defining GDLC as the first multi-crypto ETP listed in the USA. That said, the conversion also represents an operational test for implementing the new listing criteria.

  • Name: Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC)
  • Composition: Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA)
  • NAV per share: $57.7 (as of September 17, 2025)
  • AUM: over $915 million
  • Platform: NYSE Arca
  • Announcement date: September 17, 2025

The ETP offers diversified exposure to a basket of large-cap digital assets. The fund’s rebalancing will follow the methodology chosen by the manager, with weights and other operational metrics updated on Grayscale’s official website. It should be noted that some details, such as the expense ratio and the exact percentages related to the tokens, will be disclosed in the updated prospectus.

Crypto Listing Standards: What Changes with the New Rules

The approval of GDLC coincides with the accelerated adoption of generic listing standards for crypto ETPs. In practice, exchanges will be able to list products that meet predefined requirements without having to request a review of each individual instrument, thus reducing procedural frictions and shortening the time to market launch. In effect, it is a mechanism that aims to standardize the most recurring steps.

This simplification generates greater regulatory certainty and positively impacts costs for investors, promoting a faster expansion of the offering. Yet, the concrete application will depend on the issuers’ ability to meet clear parameters on transparency, liquidity, and market surveillance.

Domino effect: towards dozens of new ETFs in the coming months

With the application of the new standards, issuers will be able to present similar products on multiple digital assets. According to Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas, over 100 crypto ETFs could be launched in the next 12 months, expanding the offering on assets already present in the GDLC basket and including other liquid tokens. In this context, competition on the cost and replication front could intensify rapidly.

Why SEC Approval Accelerates Listings

The new standards reduce the need for individual filings (as per Rule 19b-4) for each new ETP, allowing for a faster regulatory process. The increased agility in approval is particularly relevant for instruments based on digital assets with sufficiently mature underlying markets and subject to adequate oversight.

In parallel, the experience gained with ETFs based on futures contracts for Bitcoin and Ether – which has outlined operational protocols in terms of custody, pricing, and market surveillance – has helped reduce uncertainty, increasing the interest of issuers.

Context and History: From the Summer Halt to the Green Light

In July 2025, the SEC had postponed the decision on the conversion of GDLC for further analysis. The turning point came on September 17, 2025, when authorization was granted for listing on a regulated market, definitively transforming the vehicle from OTC to ETP. That said, the process followed the typical stages of a transition from an unregulated secondary market to formal listing.

GDLC as a multi-crypto ETP: the operational detail

  • Type: Multi-asset ETP focused on large-cap digital assets
  • Objective: offer diversified exposure to the top five tokens
  • Methodology: basket management and rebalancing as defined in the fund’s prospectus
  • Information: NAV, AUM, and composition periodically updated on the manager’s website

Useful Data and Points to Verify

  • Expense ratio: value indicated in the official prospectus
  • Token weights: percentages updated to the most recent rebalancing
  • Market maker and spread: specific details that will be communicated at the debut on NYSE Arca

What Changes for Investors

  • Simplified access: ability to gain exposure to an entire multi-crypto basket through a single listed instrument
  • Cost competition: the arrival of new issuers could lead to a reduction in fees and spreads
  • Operational efficiency: listing on a regulated market involves creation/redemption mechanisms that enhance liquidity; see our glossary for creation/redemption mechanisms
  • Risks: investors must consider the inherent volatility of digital assets and potential discrepancies compared to the NAV

Upcoming Steps and Rules

  • Listing: awaiting the publication of the trading start schedule on NYSE Arca
  • Documentation: update of the prospectus and term sheet, with details on fees, weights, and rebalancing
  • Pipeline: new filings for additional crypto ETP/ETF that will use generic standards
  • Monitoring: continuous verification of liquidity, volumes, and quality of price discovery

Focus asset: which cryptos are included

GDLC provides integrated exposure to Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Solana and Cardano. The composition of the fund may vary following the rebalancing provided by the adopted methodology. Indeed, the dynamic nature of the basket is an integral part of the product’s indexed approach.

Market Implications

The introduction of the first multi-crypto ETP in the United States strengthens the legitimization of digital assets in traditional asset allocation.

The new asset class and the competition among issuers could trigger a phase of innovation, both in the management of token baskets and in risk hedging strategies.

Yet, the quality of technical implementation and market controls will remain central to the stability of the entire segment.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

The post Let insiders trade – Blockworks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from The Breakdown newsletter. To read more editions, subscribe ​​“The most valuable commodity I know of is information.” — Gordon Gekko, Wall Street Ten months ago, FBI agents raided Shayne Coplan’s Manhattan apartment, ostensibly in search of evidence that the prediction market he founded, Polymarket, had illegally allowed US residents to place bets on the US election. Two weeks ago, the CFTC gave Polymarket the green light to allow those very same US residents to place bets on whatever they like. This is quite the turn of events — and it’s not just about elections or politics. With its US government seal of approval in hand, Polymarket is reportedly raising capital at a valuation of $9 billion — a reflection of the growing belief that prediction markets will be used for much more than betting on elections once every four years. Instead, proponents say prediction markets can provide a real service to the world by providing it with better information about nearly everything. I think they might, too — but only if insiders are free to participate. Yesterday, for example, Polymarket announced new betting markets on company earnings reports, with a promise that it would improve the information that investors have to work with.  Instead of waiting three months to find out how a company is faring, investors could simply watch the odds on Polymarket.  If the probability of an earnings beat is rising, for example, investors would know at a glance that things are going well. But that will only happen if enough of the people betting actually know how things are going. Relying on the wisdom of crowds to magically discern how a business is doing won’t add much incremental knowledge to the world; everyone’s guesses are unlikely to average out to the truth. If…
Threshold
T$0.01671-3.79%
RealLink
REAL$0.06315-2.99%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08486-4.58%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 05:16
Share
Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance during meetings by creating agendas, taking notes, and more.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08486-4.58%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1393-5.23%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 03:20
Share
Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Amerikaanse Securities and Exchange Commission heeft groen licht gegeven voor de omzetting van het Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund naar een exchange traded product op NYSE Arca. Daarmee wordt voor het eerst in de Verenigde Staten een multi crypto product officieel toegelaten tot een gereguleerde beurs. Deze beslissing is een nieuwe fase in de adoptie van crypto door de financiële sector. Van OTC naar gereguleerd beursproduct Tot nu toe werd de GDLC verhandeld als een OTC fonds wat vaak samen ging met beperkte toegang en structurele prijsafwijkingen van de onderliggende waarde. Met de conversie naar een ETP verdwijnt dit nadeel. Beleggers krijgen de mogelijkheid om intraday exposure te verkrijgen tot meerdere cryptocurrencies tegelijk. Volgens de laatste cijfers beheert het fonds meer dan $915 miljoen aan activa. Het product wordt opgebouwd uit vijf grote namen: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana en Cardano. Deze samenstelling zorgt voor een bredere spreiding van risico’s. Verspreiden binnen een product Het belangrijkste voordeel van een multi crypto ETF is de mogelijkheid tot directe diversificatie. Waar beleggers bij een Bitcoin ETF enkel afhankelijk zijn van de prijs van BTC, biedt GDLC in een product toegang tot meerdere top altcoins. Daarmee ontstaat een beter evenwicht tussen rendement en risico, vooral voor institutionele beleggers die op zoek zijn naar een gereguleerde manier om hun allocatie te verbreden. SEC zet stap richting duidelijker regelgeving De goedkeuring van de GDLC past binnen de nieuwe generic listing standards van de SEC. Deze standaarden zijn bedoeld om de beoordeling van crypto ETF’s te versnellen en voorspelbaarder te maken. In plaats van elk afzonderlijk dossier langdurig te analyseren, kunnen producten die aan basiscriteria voldoen sneller op de markt komen. Voor de sector is dit een signaal dat de toezichthouder zich beweegt van een handhavings gerichte aanpak naar een meer gestructureerd regelgevende aanpak. Institutionele partijen die eerder huiverig waren, zien hiermee de drempel verlaagd om toe te treden. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund $GDLC was just approved for trading along with the Generic Listing Standards. The Grayscale team is working expeditiously to bring the *FIRST* multi #crypto asset ETP to market with Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano#BTC #ETH $XRP $SOL… — Peter Mintzberg (@PeterMintzberg) September 17, 2025 Impact op markt en instroom De timing van deze beslissing is verrassend. Bitcoin ETF’s hadden recent nog dagelijkse instromen van gemiddeld $290 miljoen, terwijl Ethereum producten juist uitstromen zagen. Een multi crypto product aantrekkelijk worden als alternatief dat beide assets en belangrijke altcoins combineert. Analisten wijzen erop dat als GDLC slechts vijf procent van de huidige instromen naar Bitcoin-ETF’s weet aan te trekken, dit al kan neerkomen op zo’n $15 miljoen per dag. Nieuwe routes voor institutionele allocatie Voor institutionele beleggers die diversificatie zoeken binnen de crypto markt zonder afhankelijk te zijn van ongecontroleerde exchanges, opent GDLC een gereguleerde en transparante route. Met een aankoop krijgen zij toegang tot meerdere leidende blockchains, waarbij de custody en naleving van regelgeving gewaarborgd zijn. De komst van dit product kan bovendien een domino effect veroorzaken. Er liggen momenteel nog tientallen aanvragen voor crypto ETF’s bij de SEC, variërend van stablecoin exposure tot altcoins als Avalanche en Litecoin. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Solana
SOL$237.3-4.21%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,414.44-1.66%
Capverse
CAP$0.15242-2.85%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 02:31
Share

Trending News

More

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Bank of Japan Maintains Rates, USD/JPY Surges

Crypto scammers allegedly tried to bribe X employees for account reinstatement