The SEC Forms Task Force to Combat Cross-Border Fraud

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 12:44
Union
U$0.00952-1.85%
Capverse
CAP$0.13041+7.76%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21637+0.69%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018156-10.08%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.004665-3.85%
Key Points:
  • SEC launches Cross-Border Task Force to tackle international fraud.
  • Aims to protect investors by targeting foreign fraud schemes.
  • Focuses on crypto manipulation and market gatekeepers.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) launched a Cross-Border Task Force on September 5, 2025, targeting international transactional fraud affecting U.S. investors.

This initiative emphasizes safeguarding market integrity amidst foreign crypto market schemes, particularly “pump and dump,” influencing compliance and regulatory actions across global financial landscapes.

SEC Enhances Fraud Enforcement with New Task Force

Established by the SEC, the Cross-Border Task Force will investigate potential violations of U.S. securities laws. These efforts involve scrutinizing foreign companies and intermediaries, particularly those engaged in crypto market manipulation, such as “pump and dump” schemes. The task force, spearheaded by SEC Chairman Paul Atkins, represents a concerted effort to consolidate investigative resources.

Changes initiated by the task force include heightened scrutiny of “gatekeepers,” such as auditors and underwriters, facilitating foreign company access to U.S. markets. The task force’s focus on crypto assets emphasizes the need to uphold market integrity and investor protection, with immediate implications for foreign jurisdiction compliance.

Market reactions to the SEC’s announcement have been measured, with no immediate statements from major crypto industry figures. However, Chairman Paul Atkins reaffirmed the SEC’s commitment to preventing bad actors from exploiting international borders, underscoring the agency’s determination to prosecute fraudulent activities affecting U.S. investors.

Historical SEC Actions Against Cross-Border Fraud

Did you know? The SEC previously stepped up enforcement against cross-border fraud during the early 2010s to address China-based reverse mergers and ICO frauds. This led to heightened regulatory oversight and delistings in the years that followed.

As of the latest CoinMarketCap data, Ethereum (ETH) is priced at $4,295.56, with a market cap of formatNumber(518496281782, 2) and 13.60% market dominance. The 24-hour trading volume dipped formatNumber(18692576774, 2) compared to the previous day. Price movements reflect negative short-term trends, but long-term growth remains strong, with a 72.31% increase over 90 days.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 04:38 UTC on September 7, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Experts from the Coincu research group anticipate that the task force’s actions might affect foreign crypto companies’ ability to access U.S. markets. The increased regulatory focus is expected to lead to a shift in compliance requirements, potentially influencing both technological innovations and investor strategies.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/scam-alert/sec-task-force-cross-border-fraud/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trump on GENIUS stablecoin bill: ‘Get it to my desk, ASAP’

Trump on GENIUS stablecoin bill: ‘Get it to my desk, ASAP’

US President Donald Trump wants House members to pass the key stablecoin bill “LIGHTNING FAST” so that he can sign it into law.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.486+1.70%
GET
GET$0.008647+0.83%
Sign
SIGN$0.07341+2.62%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 09:14
Share
Best Crypto Rising Star 2025: MAGACOIN FINANCE Hits $13.5M as ADA and SOL Comparisons Grow

Best Crypto Rising Star 2025: MAGACOIN FINANCE Hits $13.5M as ADA and SOL Comparisons Grow

Intro The search for the next breakout cryptocurrency is intensifying as we move deeper into 2025. Among the emerging names, MAGACOIN FINANCE has drawn significant attention after hitting a $13.5 million valuation. Analysts are beginning to compare its trajectory to the early growth stages of Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL), both of which transformed from […]
Solana
SOL$202.58+0.06%
Movement
MOVE$0.1188+2.67%
Triathon
GROW$0.0397+85.51%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/07 13:00
Share
Euro stablecoins are 0.15% of the market. Here’s how Europe catches up

Euro stablecoins are 0.15% of the market. Here’s how Europe catches up

The post Euro stablecoins are 0.15% of the market. Here’s how Europe catches up appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The following is a guest post and opinion of Eneko Knörr, CEO and Co-Founder of Stabolut. Months ago, in an op-ed for CryptoSlate, I warned that the EU’s flagship crypto regulation, MiCA, would achieve the opposite of its goals. I argued it would strangle euro innovation while cementing the US dollar’s dominance for a new generation. At the time, some thought this was alarmist. Today, with grim validation, the same concerns are being echoed from within the European Central Bank itself. In a recent blog post, also highlighted by the Financial Times, ECB advisor Jürgen Schaaf described the state of the euro-denominated stablecoin market as “dismal” and warned that Europe risks being “steamrollered” by dollar-based competitors. This warning comes at a critical time. In the traditional global economy, non-USD currencies are the lifeblood of commerce. They account for 73% of global GDP, 53% of SWIFT transactions, and 42% of central bank reserves. Yet, in the burgeoning digital economy, these same currencies are nearly invisible. The world’s second most important currency, the euro, has been reduced to a digital rounding error. By the Numbers: A Digital Chasm The data reveals a startling disconnect. While privately issued, dollar-denominated stablecoins command a market capitalization approaching $300 billion, their euro-denominated counterparts struggle to reach $450 million, according to data from CoinGecko. That’s a market share of just 0.15%. This isn’t a gap; it’s a chasm. It means that for every €1 of value transacted on a blockchain, there are nearly €700 in US dollars. This dollarization of the digital world presents a profound strategic risk to Europe’s monetary sovereignty and economic competitiveness. MiCA’s Billion-Euro Handbrake The EU’s landmark Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation was intended to create clarity, but in its ambition to control risk, it has inadvertently built a cage. While its framework…
Threshold
T$0.01602+0.50%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018152-10.14%
SphereX
HERE$0.00022-31.25%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 13:02
Share

Trending News

More

Trump on GENIUS stablecoin bill: ‘Get it to my desk, ASAP’

Best Crypto Rising Star 2025: MAGACOIN FINANCE Hits $13.5M as ADA and SOL Comparisons Grow

Euro stablecoins are 0.15% of the market. Here’s how Europe catches up

PA Daily | The United States exempts some products such as mobile phones and computers from "reciprocal tariffs"; OpenAI officially announced that GPT-4 will be retired at the end of this month and wi

Belarus Aims to Reinforce Its ‘Digital Haven’ With Stronger Crypto Laws