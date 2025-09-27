The post The SEC Quarterbacks Turning The Preseason Rankings Upside Down appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AUSTIN, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 06: Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns warms up before the game against the San Jose State Spartans at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 06, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Getty Images This college football season has produced no shortage of surprising quarterback developments, and the SEC has been at the center of the most unexpected shifts. As one of college football’s premier conferences, the SEC entered the year with high expectations for its quarterbacks, particularly preseason Heisman hopefuls Arch Manning and Garrett Nussmeier. In mid-August, FanDuel Sportsbook listed them among the favorites, with odds of +700 for Manning and +800 for Nussmeier. Just four weeks into the season, those odds have dropped significantly to +4000 and +1700, reflecting a dramatic change in performance and perception. That represents an 80% reduction in Manning’s implied probability of winning the Heisman trophy and a 50% reduction in Nussmeier’s implied probability of winning the Heisman trophy. GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 16: Garrett Nussmeier #13 of the LSU Tigers is sacked by Shemar James #6 of the Florida Gators during the second half of a game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on November 16, 2024 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) Getty Images While preseason buzz focused on high-profile names like Arch Manning and Garrett Nussmeier, the first month of the season has highlighted a very different group of quarterbacks rising to national prominence. Players like Tennessee’s Joey Aguilar and Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza have outpaced many of their more hyped counterparts. This pattern fits a broader trend among SEC quarterbacks in the SEC. The preseason rankings appear almost inverted compared to on-field performance in the first portion of the season. SEC Quarterback Preseason Rankings Heading into the 2025 season, the SEC… The post The SEC Quarterbacks Turning The Preseason Rankings Upside Down appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AUSTIN, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 06: Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns warms up before the game against the San Jose State Spartans at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 06, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Getty Images This college football season has produced no shortage of surprising quarterback developments, and the SEC has been at the center of the most unexpected shifts. As one of college football’s premier conferences, the SEC entered the year with high expectations for its quarterbacks, particularly preseason Heisman hopefuls Arch Manning and Garrett Nussmeier. In mid-August, FanDuel Sportsbook listed them among the favorites, with odds of +700 for Manning and +800 for Nussmeier. Just four weeks into the season, those odds have dropped significantly to +4000 and +1700, reflecting a dramatic change in performance and perception. That represents an 80% reduction in Manning’s implied probability of winning the Heisman trophy and a 50% reduction in Nussmeier’s implied probability of winning the Heisman trophy. GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 16: Garrett Nussmeier #13 of the LSU Tigers is sacked by Shemar James #6 of the Florida Gators during the second half of a game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on November 16, 2024 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) Getty Images While preseason buzz focused on high-profile names like Arch Manning and Garrett Nussmeier, the first month of the season has highlighted a very different group of quarterbacks rising to national prominence. Players like Tennessee’s Joey Aguilar and Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza have outpaced many of their more hyped counterparts. This pattern fits a broader trend among SEC quarterbacks in the SEC. The preseason rankings appear almost inverted compared to on-field performance in the first portion of the season. SEC Quarterback Preseason Rankings Heading into the 2025 season, the SEC…

The SEC Quarterbacks Turning The Preseason Rankings Upside Down

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 04:11
BRC20.COM
COM$0,012432-%26,71
Archway
ARCH$0,00519-%0,57
SQUID MEME
GAME$35,8093+%0,04
Sidekick
K$0,1261+%2,52
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0,9127-%7,34

AUSTIN, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 06: Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns warms up before the game against the San Jose State Spartans at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 06, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Getty Images

This college football season has produced no shortage of surprising quarterback developments, and the SEC has been at the center of the most unexpected shifts. As one of college football’s premier conferences, the SEC entered the year with high expectations for its quarterbacks, particularly preseason Heisman hopefuls Arch Manning and Garrett Nussmeier. In mid-August, FanDuel Sportsbook listed them among the favorites, with odds of +700 for Manning and +800 for Nussmeier. Just four weeks into the season, those odds have dropped significantly to +4000 and +1700, reflecting a dramatic change in performance and perception. That represents an 80% reduction in Manning’s implied probability of winning the Heisman trophy and a 50% reduction in Nussmeier’s implied probability of winning the Heisman trophy.

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 16: Garrett Nussmeier #13 of the LSU Tigers is sacked by Shemar James #6 of the Florida Gators during the second half of a game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on November 16, 2024 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Getty Images

While preseason buzz focused on high-profile names like Arch Manning and Garrett Nussmeier, the first month of the season has highlighted a very different group of quarterbacks rising to national prominence. Players like Tennessee’s Joey Aguilar and Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza have outpaced many of their more hyped counterparts. This pattern fits a broader trend among SEC quarterbacks in the SEC. The preseason rankings appear almost inverted compared to on-field performance in the first portion of the season.

SEC Quarterback Preseason Rankings

Heading into the 2025 season, the SEC was expected to showcase one of the deepest quarterback groups in college football. Across preseason rankings from national outlets, three names consistently appeared at or near the top: Arch Manning (Texas), Garrett Nussmeier (LSU), and DJ Lagway (Florida). Manning, one of the most hyped quarterback recruits in recent memory, was finally stepping into the spotlight as the starting quarterback at Texas. Nussmeier, with multiple seasons under Brian Kelly’s system, was seen as ready to command one of the league’s most complete offenses. Lagway, a sophomore with elite dual-threat tools, generated major buzz during spring and summer workouts.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 20: DJ Lagway #2 of the Florida Gators dives for a first down against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium on September 20, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Examining three preseason SEC quarterback power rankings from CBS Sports, 247 Sports, and Athlon Sports reveals analysts’ beliefs on relative quarterback ability heading into the season. These rankings all predicted Joey Aguilar (Tennessee) and Ty Simpson (Alabama) to be in the bottom half of SEC quarterbacks for the season.

Comparing SEC Quarterback Preseason Ranking To In-Season Performance

Once the season begins, projections give way to performance. And to measure that performance, one of the most reliable tools we have is passer rating. Passer rating, often abbreviated as RTG, is a traditional efficiency metric used in college football to evaluate quarterbacks. It takes into account a quarterback’s completion percentage, yards per attempt, touchdowns, and interceptions, all combined into a single number. The higher the rating, the more efficiently a quarterback is operating within the offense.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 30: Joey Aguilar #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers throws the ball during a game between Syracuse Orange vs Tennessee Volunteers in the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 30, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

ISI Photos via Getty Images

When stacking the projected quarterback rankings next to the current passer ratings after four weeks, several surprises emerge. Some of the quarterbacks expected to lead the conference, like Arch Manning, Garrett Nussmeier, and DJ Lagway, are currently well behind less heralded names. Meanwhile, players like Joey Aguilar and Ty Simpson, who were ranked near the bottom in August, now sit among the most efficient passers in the SEC.

the table shows the average preseason power ranking of each SEC quarterback compared to the passer rating ranking as of September 26, 2025. The right-most column shows the difference between those rankings. This season’s SEC seems to be almost upside down compared to preseason expectations.

Image created by author.

This disconnect between expectations and production offers a window into just how unpredictable quarterback development can be, especially in college football.

New SEC Quarterback Order

The early weeks of the 2025 season have reshuffled the SEC’s quarterback hierarchy in ways few could have predicted. Preseason expectations, grounded in pedigree and projection, have quickly collided with the reality of on-field performance. Quarterbacks like Joey Aguilar and Ty Simpson are now among the most efficient passers in the conference, while big-name Heisman hopefuls have struggled to meet the lofty standards set before them. As the season progresses and schedules toughen, some of these trends may stabilize or even reverse. But through four weeks, one thing is clear: the SEC quarterback conversation has changed.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/giovannimalloy/2025/09/26/the-sec-quarterbacks-turning-the-preseason-rankings-upside-down/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Stablecoins, ETPs and Legislation Key Themes for Crypto Returns in Q4

Stablecoins, ETPs and Legislation Key Themes for Crypto Returns in Q4

The post Stablecoins, ETPs and Legislation Key Themes for Crypto Returns in Q4 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto prices will likely be spurred by crypto market structure legislation, stablecoins and a flood of exchange-traded products (ETP) in the fourth quarter, analysts told Cointelegraph, after assets tied to digital treasuries dominated over the last quarter. In a report released on Thursday, crypto asset manager Grayscale’s research team said that crypto market structure legislation in the US, the CLARITY Act, represents “comprehensive financial services legislation,” and could be “a catalyst for deeper integration with the traditional financial services industry.” Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission’s approval of a generic listing standard for commodity-based ETPs could also spark inflows because it increases the “number of crypto assets accessible to US investors.” The researchers also said “crypto assets should be expected to benefit from Fed rate cuts,” with the Federal Reserve slashing rates for the first time since last year on Sept. 17, with more possibly on the way. Although JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon cast doubt on more rate cuts, and said on Monday that he thinks the Fed will have a hard time cutting the interest rate unless inflation drops.  Source: Grayscale Stablecoin chains could emerge as winners this quarter Speaking to Cointelegraph, Edward Carroll, head of markets at crypto and blockchain investment firm MHC Digital Group, said he expects stablecoin growth to be a key driver of returns in Q4. US President Donald Trump signed the GENIUS Act into law in July. It’s aimed at establishing clear rules for payment stablecoins, but is still awaiting final regulations before implementation. “This should be positive medium- to long-term for any chain being used for stables, Ethereum, SOL, Tron, BNB, Eth layer 2s, but more fundamentally to the companies building and providing the products to market,” Carroll said. At the same time, he predicts institutional applications of tokenization will start to gain…
BRC20.COM
COM$0,011984-%29,41
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0,03298+%6,25
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0,0146+%16,71
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 04:18
Share
New Crypto Presale Memecoin With 1000x Returns

New Crypto Presale Memecoin With 1000x Returns

The post New Crypto Presale Memecoin With 1000x Returns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 26 September 2025 | 22:00 Join the $HUGS whitelist today, a new crypto presale memecoin with staking, NFTs, charity, and 1000x return potential for early supporters.  If you’re watching for the next big move in crypto, look beyond charts and token tickers, and start looking at culture. That’s exactly where $HUGS, the official memecoin of the Milk & Mocha universe, is carving out its space. Currently in its early access phase, $HUGS is rapidly becoming the new crypto presale memecoin that not only captures hearts but could also generate 1000x returns for early supporters. Unlike most memecoins that rely on short-term hype or influencer cycles, $HUGS enters the market with something no other token can replicate: emotional equity. With Milk & Mocha already commanding millions of loyal fans globally, across social media, merchandise, and licensed products, $HUGS is not starting from zero. It’s transforming a well-loved IP into a participatory, gamified, on-chain economy. And it’s doing it early. The whitelist is now open, and it’s unlike anything typical presales offer. There’s no KYC. No wallet cap. No max allocation. No region blocking. It’s inclusive, frictionless, and ready for global access. All that’s needed is an email address to secure a spot. While other projects complicate entry, $HUGS simplifies it, and that accessibility is part of what makes it so viral-ready. Presale pricing begins at just $0.0002, and each of the 40 rounds increases price while burning any unsold tokens. The earlier you enter, the more you secure, and the stronger the deflationary curve becomes over time. By Stage 40, a token that cost $0.0002 will be worth over 11x more. The math? A $100 purchase in Stage 1 gives 500,000 tokens. By final stage valuations, that’s $23,292, implying a 1000x return before listings even begin. That doesn’t factor…
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0,001214+%2,01
BRC20.COM
COM$0,011984-%29,41
Movement
MOVE$0,1114+%2,10
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 03:50
Share
Bitcoin Drops 12% From $124K Peak: Healthy Pullback or the First Crack in the Bull Market?

Bitcoin Drops 12% From $124K Peak: Healthy Pullback or the First Crack in the Bull Market?

Analysts warn that the real danger for Bitcoin (BTC) only starts below $109K.
Tron Bull
BULL$0,001761-%4,29
RealLink
REAL$0,06492+%8,18
Bitcoin
BTC$109.383,94+%0,01
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/27 04:11
Share

Trending News

More

Stablecoins, ETPs and Legislation Key Themes for Crypto Returns in Q4

New Crypto Presale Memecoin With 1000x Returns

Bitcoin Drops 12% From $124K Peak: Healthy Pullback or the First Crack in the Bull Market?

Meme Coin Presale 2025: MoonBull Presale Live Now With Huge 24,000% ROI and 95% APY, While Turbo and Popcat Join the Bull Run

We’re not being as forward-looking as normal