The Senate confirmed Trump advisor Stephen Miran to the Federal Reserve Board in a close 48–47 vote

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/16 13:05
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.519-2.20%

On Monday, the Senate voted to confirm Trump advisor Stephen Miran, one of the White House’s leading economic voices, to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. Senators voted 48–47, which split mostly along partisan lines in the GOP-controlled chamber. 

Nonetheless, Miran’s confirmation breaks nearly a century of precedent, becoming the first active White House aide to serve on the Fed’s board since its reorganization in the 1930s. He will join the Fed team in Washington on Tuesday, as they begin a crucial two-day meeting to shape the nation’s economic course. 

Policymakers are set to discuss interest rates, which, depending on their call, could affect how much Americans pay on mortgages, auto loans, and credit cards. Most economists are betting on a rate cut this time, at least a quarter-percentage point rate cut, to boost the labour market.

Lawmakers are worried that Miran may not act independently as a member of the Fed Board

On September 4, during his confirmation hearing, Miran told Congress he would take an unpaid leave of absence from his White House job while serving at the Fed.  His decision, however, raised some concern about whether he could act independently, as some had expected him to resign from the position altogether. Miran, however, emphasized during the hearing that the Fed’s independence is “critical.”

In the past few months, Trump has not hidden his ambition to steer the Federal Reserve, openly outlining plans to create “a majority” on the Fed’s board, a move that critics say could threaten its long-standing independence.

Some have seen his clashes with Chair Jerome Powell over interest rates and criticism of several senior Fed officials as interference in the central bank’s work. Now, with his backing of Miran, some have hinted that he intended to assert influence on the board. Senator Elizabeth Warren even voiced fears that Miran might be perceived as a puppet rather than an impartial board member.

Miran has backed some of Trump’s economic policies, including his global tariff strategy. He believes that the import duties won’t stoke inflation and that tighter immigration policies would ease housing demand and bring down prices.

Trump attempted to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook

Miran’s appointment comes as Fed Governor Lisa Cook fights to keep her seat on the central bank’s board. Trump has moved to oust Cook, citing allegations of mortgage fraud and asserting his constitutional authority to remove her. Earlier, Bill Pulte, appointed by Trump to help regulate Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, had connected Cook to three mortgage properties in two referrals to the Justice Department.

The mortgages date back to 2021, before former President Biden tapped Cook to serve on the Federal Reserve board. Nonetheless, Trump acted on these accusations to fire her. 

Cook has denied the claims and even filed a lawsuit to challenge her dismissal. Over the last several meetings, she has voted to maintain current interest rate levels, contrary to the President’s demand.

On a turn of events, Trump has been denied the right to dismiss Lisa Cook from the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors for now. As reported by Cryptopolitan, a federal appeals court decided in an emergency ruling Monday, just hours before the central bank begins its two-day monetary policy meeting.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trump Family-Linked World Liberty Financial Token Defies Bitcoin, Ethereum Weakness, Extends Weekly Rally To 8%

Trump Family-Linked World Liberty Financial Token Defies Bitcoin, Ethereum Weakness, Extends Weekly Rally To 8%

The Trump family-backed World Liberty Financial (WLFI) token rallied sharply on Monday, bucking the broader cryptocurrency decline.read more
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.499-2.57%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2215+4.57%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08897-6.54%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 12:05
Share
Monero Faces Turbulence with 18-Block Reorg; XMR Surges 7%

Monero Faces Turbulence with 18-Block Reorg; XMR Surges 7%

Monero experienced an 18-block reorganisation, reversing 117 transactions. Qubic is suspected of causing the reorganisation, despite denials of interference. Continue Reading:Monero Faces Turbulence with 18-Block Reorg; XMR Surges 7% The post Monero Faces Turbulence with 18-Block Reorg; XMR Surges 7% appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Qubic
QUBIC$0.00000209-2.79%
Monero
XMR$307.24+2.25%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.05139-12.49%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 12:17
Share
Helius Joins Solana Treasury Trend With $500 Million Funding For New DAT Strategy

Helius Joins Solana Treasury Trend With $500 Million Funding For New DAT Strategy

Nasdaq-listed firm Helius Medical Technologies Inc. unveiled the launch of a $500 million Solana-focused Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) backed by Pantera Capital and Summer Capital. Related Reading: Bitcoin Consolidates Above $115K As Market Eyes Fed’s Sept 17 Policy Move Helius Reveals Solana Treasury Strategy On Monday, Helius Medical Technologies, a neurotech company in the medical device field, announced an oversubscribed private investment in public equity (PIPE) offering of common stock to launch a new Solana treasury strategy. The offering, led by Pantera Capital and Summer Capital, is estimated to raise $500 million and an additional $750 million in stapled warrants to purchase shares of common stock, assuming full exercise. Additionally, Big Brain Holdings, Avenir, SinoHope, FalconX, Arrington Capital, Animoca Brands, Aspen Digital, Borderless, Laser Digital, HashKey Capital, and Republic Digital are also participating in the offering, which is expected to close on September 18, 2025. Following the closing, the company’s management team will include Summer Capital’s founder, Joseph Chee, as Director and Executive Chairman, Pantera’s General Partner, Cosmo Jiang, as Board Observer, and Pantera Capital’s founder, Dan Morehead, as Strategic Advisor. According to the announcement, Helius intends to use the offering’s proceeds to implement a DAT strategy and purchase Solana’s native token, SOL, to make it the company’s primary treasury reserve asset. Notably, the company expects to build an initial SOL position, with plans to significantly scale holdings over the next 12–24 months through a best-in-class capital markets program, incorporating ATM sales and other proven strategies. Additionally, it will evaluate staking, lending, and other opportunities throughout the ecosystem to generate revenue from the SOL Treasury, while maintaining a conservative risk profile, the company explained. Institutions Push SOL Adoption Cosmo Jiang told news media outlet Fortune he believes there can only be a handful of successful public companies dedicated to just one cryptocurrency, affirming that “just as much as it is about scale, it’s about velocity.” “We’d much rather start with a moderate size so that we can really go out to market and grow very quickly, rather than start too big and then have a harder time growing on a percentage basis,” he said. He affirmed that the deal structure for this Solana treasury company positions it to be competitive: “We believe we have the right setup to be the leading, if not, at least one of the two or three, but certainly the leading, Solana DAT.” It’s worth noting that recently, Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital announced their plan to establish Forward Industries, a SOL treasury company, to purchase the cryptocurrency, stake it, and generate excess returns. The company successfully closed its PIPE financing on September 11, securing gross proceeds of approximately $1.65 billion. Related Reading: Lower Bitcoin Dominance Reinforces Altcoin Strength — Here’s How In the press release, he also highlighted that “there is a real opportunity to drive the flywheel of creating shareholder value that Michael Saylor has pioneered with Strategy (…) by accelerating Solana adoption.” Meanwhile, Dan Morehead affirmed that Solana is a “category-defining blockchain and the foundation on which a new financial system will be built,” adding that “a productive treasury company, backing the industry’s most affordable, fastest, and most accessible network, stands to substantially increase institutional and retail access to the Solana ecosystem and help fuel its adoption around the world.” Featured Image from Unsplash.com, Chart from TradingView.com
DAR Open Network
D$0.03392-6.35%
Solana
SOL$235.01-2.63%
RealLink
REAL$0.06334-1.10%
Share
NewsBTC2025/09/16 13:00
Share

Trending News

More

Trump Family-Linked World Liberty Financial Token Defies Bitcoin, Ethereum Weakness, Extends Weekly Rally To 8%

Monero Faces Turbulence with 18-Block Reorg; XMR Surges 7%

Helius Joins Solana Treasury Trend With $500 Million Funding For New DAT Strategy

Next Bitcoin BTC In 2025? New Ethereum Based Meme Coin, Emerges As The Best Crypto Investment

Listed company Capital B completes €58.1 million capital increase to accelerate Bitcoin treasury strategy