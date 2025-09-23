The Federal Reserve cut rates by 25 basis points, lowering the target range to 4.0–4.25%. Powell said it was ‘another step toward a more neutral policy stance’ and that policy was ‘not on a preset course’ — framing the move as…The Federal Reserve cut rates by 25 basis points, lowering the target range to 4.0–4.25%. Powell said it was ‘another step toward a more neutral policy stance’ and that policy was ‘not on a preset course’ — framing the move as…

The silent winner of the Fed’s tightrope act

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/23 22:15
Moonveil
MORE$0.08554+0.69%
Movement
MOVE$0.1171+1.47%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03364+0.23%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001653+1.66%

The Federal Reserve cut rates by 25 basis points, lowering the target range to 4.0–4.25%.

Powell said it was ‘another step toward a more neutral policy stance’ and that policy was ‘not on a preset course’ — framing the move as a temporary adjustment to shifting conditions rather than the start of a full pivot.

But the move came with inflation running above target for more than four years straight — the longest stretch since the late 1990s. And according to the Fed’s own September 2025 projections, PCE inflation is expected to remain above 2% until 2028, while the federal funds rate is forecast to decline from 3.6% in 2025 to 3.1% in 2027. Normally, higher rates are used to tame persistent inflation, but the Fed is charting a path of loosening policy instead.

The silent winner of the Fed’s tightrope act - 1

From hawkish pledges to capitulation

Only weeks earlier at Jackson Hole, Powell wrapped himself in hawkish feathers, pledging: “Come what may, we will not allow a one-time increase in the price level to become an ongoing inflation problem.” That was supposed to be a red line, yet Powell has erased it himself with this cut. He called it risk management, but in reality it looks more like surrender. Of course, Powell defended the move, but markets heard dovishness, and risk assets surged.

Excess liquidity masks real risk

The credit market makes the absurdity blindingly obvious — junk debt trades like blue chips, as if risk had vanished. The U.S. high-yield spread — the extra yield investors demand to hold risky corporate debt instead of safe Treasuries — has collapsed to just 2.9%, near cycle lows, while CCC-rated junk debt, the riskiest tier, has fallen from 11.4% in April to only 7.9% today. Equity volatility remains muted: the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) — Wall Street’s ‘fear gauge’ that tracks expected 30-day volatility in U.S. equities — is hovering near 16, well below its long-term average.

Even the Fed’s own gauge confirms it: the Chicago Fed’s National Financial Conditions Index (NFCI) stands at –0.56, signaling liquidity conditions looser than historical norms.

Institutions choose the Fed-independent hedge

Since March 2021, when inflation first breached the Fed’s 2% target, U.S. equities have soared. The Wilshire 5000 — the index tracking the entire stock market — now carries a market capitalization of about $66 trillion, up nearly 65% over the period.

But while equities have floated higher on Fed-supplied liquidity, Bitcoin has done even better, more than doubling in price over the same stretch — and unlike equities, Bitcoin’s appeal is anchored precisely in being outside the Fed’s orbit.

Bitcoin jumped to $117,000 on Sep 18, immediately after the Fed’s cut, but then retraced, weighed down by profit-taking, futures liquidations, and heavy options positioning. According to Glassnode, Bitcoin options open interest has surged to a record 500,000 BTC, with the September 26 expiry set to be the largest in history, amplifying short-term volatility.

Even as prices pulled back post-cut, institutional demand appeared resilient. Between September 18 and 22, Glassnode data shows that U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs absorbed more than 7,000 BTC (nearly $850 million at prevailing prices). The result is that Fed’s uncertainty fuels more institutional activity — strengthening, not weakening, Bitcoin’s foothold.

A house divided against itself

Inside the Fed, the scene evokes the old warning — a house divided against itself cannot stand. September’s vote was the second meeting in a row without unanimous support, with seven of nineteen policymakers penciling in fewer cuts. The arrival of Stephen Miran on the Fed Board only added to the discord. A former strategist at Hudson Bay, an investment firm that traded FTX bankruptcy claims, Miran was the only governor who pushed for a sharper 0.5% cut. Although he failed to sway colleagues and Powell emphasized the committee acted with ‘a high degree of unity,’ the arrival of a policymaker with digital-asset experience and a bias toward looser liquidity conditions is unlikely to be without consequence.

Closing thought 

Powell himself admitted: “There are no risk-free paths now. It’s not incredibly obvious what to do.” This lack of clarity is a risk on its own — one market wouldn’t hesitate to read as uncertainty and exploit. In this light, decentralized alternatives look far more credible, and Bitcoin offers the hedge investors need against both inflation and the monetary policy politicization. And while Powell calibrates, investors are shifting toward assets that don’t live or die with every wobble of Fed policy choices.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield

Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield

The post Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Botanix Labs has launched stBTC, a liquid staking token designed to turn Bitcoin into a yield-bearing asset by redistributing network gas fees directly to users. The protocol will begin yield accrual later this week, with its Genesis Vault scheduled to open on Sept. 25, capped at 50 BTC. The initiative marks one of the first attempts to generate Bitcoin-native yield without relying on inflationary token models or centralized custodians. stBTC works by allowing users to deposit Bitcoin into Botanix’s permissionless smart contract, receiving stBTC tokens that represent their share of the staking vault. As transactions occur, 50% of Botanix network gas fees, paid in BTC, flow back to stBTC holders. Over time, the value of stBTC increases relative to BTC, enabling users to redeem their original deposit plus yield. Botanix estimates early returns could reach 20–50% annually before stabilizing around 6–8%, a level similar to Ethereum staking but fully denominated in Bitcoin. Botanix says that security audits have been completed by Spearbit and Sigma Prime, and the protocol is built on the EIP-4626 vault standard, which also underpins Ethereum-based staking products. The company’s Spiderchain architecture, operated by 16 independent entities including Galaxy, Alchemy, and Fireblocks, secures the network. If adoption grows, Botanix argues the system could make Bitcoin a productive, composable asset for decentralized finance, while reinforcing network consensus. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/botanix-launches-stbtc
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:37
Share
Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

The post Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* As the cryptocurrency market continues its recovery, Ethereum has once again become the center of attention for investors. Recently, the well-known crypto mining platform LgMining predicted that Ethereum may surpass its previous all-time high and surge past $5,000. In light of this rare market opportunity, choosing a high-efficiency, secure, and low-cost mining platform has become the top priority for many investors. With its cutting-edge hardware, intelligent technology, and low-cost renewable energy advantages, LgMining Cloud Mining is rapidly emerging as a leader in the cloud mining industry. Ethereum: The Driving Force of the Crypto Market Ethereum is not only the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization but also the backbone of the blockchain smart contract ecosystem. From DeFi (Decentralized Finance) to NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and the broader Web3.0 infrastructure, most innovations are built on Ethereum. This widespread utility gives Ethereum tremendous growth potential. With the upcoming scalability upgrades, the Ethereum network is expected to offer improved performance and transaction speed—likely triggering a fresh wave of market enthusiasm. According to the LgMining research team, Ethereum’s share among institutional and retail investors continues to grow. Combined with shifting monetary policies and global economic uncertainties, Ethereum is expected to break past its previous high of over $4,000 and aim for $5,000 or more in the coming months. LgMining Cloud Mining: Unlocking a Low-Barrier Path to Wealth Traditional crypto mining often requires expensive mining rigs, stable electricity, and complex maintenance—making it inaccessible for the average person. LgMining Cloud Mining breaks down these barriers, allowing anyone to easily participate in mining Ethereum and Bitcoin without owning hardware. LgMining builds its robust and efficient mining infrastructure around three core advantages: 1. High-End Equipment LgMining uses top-tier mining hardware with exceptional computing power and reliability. The platform’s ASIC and GPU miners are carefully selected and tested to…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08549+0.22%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.4023-1.17%
Triathon
GROW$0.0261-47.80%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:04
Share
8.18 Million Solana Committed on CME as SOL Options Prepare to Go Live

8.18 Million Solana Committed on CME as SOL Options Prepare to Go Live

Solana open interest rockets 6% on CME
Solana
SOL$218.05-1.22%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01761-10.42%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.73513-3.52%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 04:05
Share

Trending News

More

Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

8.18 Million Solana Committed on CME as SOL Options Prepare to Go Live

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September