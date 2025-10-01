‘The Simpsons’ Movie Sequel Could Be Disney’s Smartest Sequel Yet

Recently, The Simpsons, the longest-running American sitcom, announced its return to the big screen, scheduled for July 23, 2025. This marks 20 years since the release of the first Simpsons film, which, ironically, included a gag about a sequel during the credits. Announced by 20th Century Studios, the franchise offers the long-anticipated sequel to one of television’s most recognizable families in what could be more than just another cash grab rooted in nostalgia. The Simpsons, acquired by Disney in 2019 after gaining ownership of 20th Century Fox, remains one of the most-watched shows on television and has a chance to re-establish itself as the top legacy franchise.

Released in 2007, the original Simpsons film made $536.4 million, making it a clear success and highlighting the franchise’s place in pop culture. Twenty years later, and with the knowledge of other adult animation franchises having films of their own, with some recent ones barely breaking even or bombing at the box office, the commercial potential of The Simpsons, despite its competition, remains strong.

The Simpsons: A Billion-Dollar Brand and Legacy Franchise

Debuting in 1989, The Simpsons has an estimated value of $30 billion, generated not only from the show itself but also from branding, partnerships, video games, and merchandise. For Disney, betting on theatrical success is a way to leverage its 2019 investment in the franchise and further boost the legacy franchise’s success.

Considering that The Simpsons, as a brand, has never left the forefront of consumer’s minds, with memorabilia for the characters practically everywhere and hardcore fans finding moments in the franchise that seemingly depict the future, it’s no surprise that Disney would want to position the film as an event to generate renewed brand interest and possible deals for their streaming service, which will inevitably host the film once it leaves theaters.

Why Not Just Drop The Simpsons Sequel Film on Streaming?

As noted earlier, Disney often shifts its films to Disney+ soon after their theatrical release. Still, recent trends show that legacy IPs—such as Inside Out 2, which earned over $1.6 billion worldwide, Top Gun, and James Cameron’s Avatar, acquired by Disney in 2019, demonstrate that nostalgia-driven films can produce substantial profits if executed well. Notably, Avatar: The Way of Water, released after a 13-year hiatus, grossed over $2.3 billion.

Since The Simpsons benefits from both nostalgia and cultural relevance at the same time, Disney doesn’t need to overreach or worry about audience engagement. In fact, viewers know exactly what to expect from the film. With over 30 years of material, including several television seasons, collaborations, and a film, the built-in familiarity that The Simpsons offers significantly reduces marketing costs and maximizes ROI across platforms.

Legacy Can Lead to Minimal Risk

While other popular adult animation shows have had films that received positive reviews from critics, like Bob’s Burgers with its film The Bob’s Burgers Movie, it went on to earn $34.2 million on a budget of $38 million. Like some of the previously mentioned franchises, Bob’s Burgers was also acquired in 2019 by Disney. Despite its positive reviews, the film was unable to break even because it couldn’t attract audiences beyond niche and core fans, as well as due to its release during the pandemic.

In this case, a franchise like The Simpsons has the advantage over its peers in adult animation because it, due to its years in the public eye, has earned global attention and recognition that extend beyond its core fanbase, as well as a multigenerational appeal that nostalgia-based projects rely on to drive ticket sales at the box office and to maintain brand engagement.

The second Simpsons movie is more than just a sequel fans have waited nearly 20 years for, especially after a quick gag during the credits hinted at it. It serves as a reminder that Disney can manage multiple IPs and legacy franchises and sell them to the public in a market where it’s increasingly difficult to promote a franchise to consumers facing constant stress, franchise fatigue, and financial challenges.

The Simpsons just reminded us that, even after all these years, it can still bring us something completely new without needing to reinvent itself.