The Sky community has launched a vote on the proposal to "charge a late penalty for MKR upgrades to SKY"

PANews reported on September 19th that Sky (formerly MakerDAO) announced on the X platform that voting has opened on a proposal to implement a late upgrade penalty for MKR to SKY. As part of the ongoing MKR to SKY upgrade process, Sky Atlas has specified that an executive vote on September 18, 2025, will set a 1% late upgrade penalty for the new MKR to SKY conversion contract. If the vote passes, all MKR to SKY upgrades will be subject to a 1% late upgrade penalty starting September 22, 2025. Thereafter, the late upgrade penalty will gradually increase by 1% every three months.