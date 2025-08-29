The Smarter Web Company Acquires 45 Bitcoin, Raising Total Holdings to 2,440 BTC

The Smarter Web Company (Aquis: SWC) announced that it purchased an additional 45 bitcoin at an average price of £82,919 (approximately $111,758) as part of its ongoing “10 Year Plan” treasury policy.
This latest move brings its total holdings to 2,440 bitcoin with a cumulative average cost of £82,409 (about $111,071) and a total purchase amount of roughly £201,077,906. The company reported an approximate net cash balance of £600,000 available for further bitcoin purchases and cited a year‑to‑date BTC yield of 56,105% and a 30‑day BTC yield of 28% on its treasury. The London‑listed web design and online marketing firm, which has accepted bitcoin payments since 2023, reiterated that its treasury strategy prioritizes continued bitcoin accumulation alongside organic growth and targeted acquisitions to expand recurring revenue.