The Smarter Web Company strengthens its strategy with 45 BTC

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 22:53
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14106-15.59%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,498.41-3.49%
Movement
MOVE$0.1213-3.50%
READY
READY$0.003505+2.90%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018364-3.14%

The Smarter Web Company (SWC), a London-based company specializing in web design and digital marketing, has announced another significant move in its financial strategy: the purchase of an additional 45 BTC (Bitcoin) at an average price of £82,919 (approximately $111,758). This operation is part of its ambitious “10 Year Plan,” a corporate treasury management policy that focuses on the constant accumulation of Bitcoin as a strategic asset.

The Smarter Web Company: Growth of Bitcoin Reserves and Record Numbers

With this latest acquisition, The Smarter Web Company brings its total reserves to 2,440 BTC, reaching a cumulative average cost of £82,409 (approximately $111,071). The total value of purchases made to date amounts to approximately £201,077,906. These numbers demonstrate a clear and determined choice: the company sees bitcoin not only as a store of value but also as a key element for growth and financial solidity in the long term.

Extraordinary Performance of the Bitcoin Portfolio

The results achieved so far by the treasury strategy are impressive. The Smarter Web Company has recorded an annual return of 56.105% for bitcoin, while the return over the last 30 days stands at 28%. These figures highlight the effectiveness of the accumulation policy and the company’s ability to seize the opportunities offered by the volatility and growth of bitcoin.

Liquidity available for further investments

The company does not stop here: according to the announcement, it still has a net cash balance of approximately £600,000 available for future bitcoin purchases. This financial availability allows The Smarter Web Company to maintain a flexible position and be ready to further strengthen its exposure to the digital asset, taking advantage of any new market opportunities.

A clear strategy: bitcoin at the center of growth

Since 2023, The Smarter Web Company has been accepting payments in bitcoin, demonstrating a pioneering vision in integrating cryptocurrencies into business processes. The company has reiterated that its treasury strategy is based on three fundamental pillars: continuous accumulation of bitcoin, organic growth, and targeted acquisitions. The goal is to expand recurring revenues while simultaneously strengthening the competitive position in the digital sector.

Bitcoin as a Lever for Innovation

The decision to focus on bitcoin represents a turning point for a company listed in London, especially in a sector like digital services. The adoption of bitcoin as a treasury asset and as a means of payment demonstrates the willingness to anticipate market trends and offer clients innovative solutions that are in step with the times.

Focus on Sustainable Growth

The strategy of The Smarter Web Company is not limited to the accumulation of bitcoin. The company aims for sustainable growth, combining organic expansion with selective acquisitions. This approach allows for diversification of revenue sources and consolidation of market presence, while maintaining a solid financial base thanks to the appreciation of bitcoin.

An example for the digital sector

The experience of The Smarter Web Company could serve as a model for other entities in the digital and technological sector. The integration of bitcoin into corporate treasury management offers new perspectives for asset enhancement and differentiation from the competition. In a context where innovation is the key to success, the ability to adopt alternative financial instruments can make a difference.

Future Prospects

With a reserve of 2,440 bitcoin and a strategy focused on accumulation, The Smarter Web Company positions itself among the most active companies in bitcoin adoption at the European level. The availability of liquidity for further investments and the returns obtained so far strengthen confidence in the soundness of the path undertaken. The company will continue to monitor the market, ready to seize new opportunities to consolidate its leadership in the digital and financial sector.

Conclusion: A Long-Term Vision

The decision by The Smarter Web Company to focus on bitcoin as a strategic asset is proving successful, at least in light of current results. The company demonstrates how an innovative treasury management can significantly contribute to growth and financial solidity, while also providing an example of foresight and adaptability to market changes. With the “10 Year Plan,” the company looks to the future with confidence, ready to leverage all the potential offered by bitcoin and new digital technologies.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/08/29/the-smarter-web-company-strengthens-its-strategy-new-bitcoin-purchases-for-the-10-year-plan/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

The brother of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried once plotted to buy Nauru and build a doomsday bunker using funds from the now-defunct crypto exchange.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00747+5.50%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 14:15
Share
Japanese gaming giant Gumi plans to invest approximately $17 million in XRP

Japanese gaming giant Gumi plans to invest approximately $17 million in XRP

PANews reported on August 29th that according to The Crypto Basic, Japanese gaming giant Gumi Inc. announced plans to purchase 2.5 billion yen (approximately $17 million) worth of XRP as part of its efforts to expand its blockchain business. The company issued a press release today announcing the development following a decision made at a recent board meeting. Notably, the gaming company will strategically accumulate XRP over a five-month period between September 2025 and February 2026. Commenting on the development, Gumi emphasized that the planned purchase is a strategic move designed to enable it to participate in XRP’s ecosystem. Earlier in June, it was reported that Gumi spent about US$6.99 million to buy 80,352 bitcoins .
Movement
MOVE$0.1211-4.04%
XRP
XRP$2.8223-5.36%
Particl
PART$0.1868-0.05%
Share
PANews2025/08/29 22:57
Share
Top Meme Coins to Invest: BullZilla Roars with 9 Other Meme Coin Titans for 2025

Top Meme Coins to Invest: BullZilla Roars with 9 Other Meme Coin Titans for 2025

What if the next financial revolution wasn’t led by Wall Street, but by meme-fueled communities armed with humor, conviction, and the hunger for 1000x gains? Meme coins have stormed past jokes and dog photos, morphing into a cultural and financial movement that traditional finance cannot ignore. The world has seen Shiba Inu, Pepe, Bonk, Mog, […]
Threshold
T$0.01583-3.59%
Bonk
BONK$0.00001985-6.76%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Tronweekly2025/08/29 23:15
Share

Trending News

More

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

Japanese gaming giant Gumi plans to invest approximately $17 million in XRP

Top Meme Coins to Invest: BullZilla Roars with 9 Other Meme Coin Titans for 2025

A Bitcoin whale sold 1,000 BTC and bought ETH two days later.

Solana perpetual futures markets hit new record in August