CryptoMiningFirm, the most prominent clean-energy cloud mining pioneer of 2025, stands out with a number of advantages for its users.CryptoMiningFirm, the most prominent clean-energy cloud mining pioneer of 2025, stands out with a number of advantages for its users.

The Smartest Way to Get Your Coins to Work for You in 2025 Through CryptoMiningFirm

By: Coinstats
2025/09/26 19:45
GET
GET$0.004742-10.10%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.10537-5.18%
CryptoMiningFirm, the most prominent clean-energy cloud mining pioneer of 2025, stands out with a number of advantages for its users.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Grayscale’s Near Trust Fund is now available for trading on the secondary market OTCQB

Grayscale’s Near Trust Fund is now available for trading on the secondary market OTCQB

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Globenewswire, Grayscale announced that Grayscale Near Trust has begun trading on the U.S. secondary market OTCQB operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. under the code GSNR.
NEAR
NEAR$2.681-7.16%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004104+0.86%
FUND
FUND$0.0188+9.62%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 21:08
Share
Analysis: August core PCE data supports gradual easing, the Fed's rate cut pace will remain unchanged

Analysis: August core PCE data supports gradual easing, the Fed's rate cut pace will remain unchanged

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to Jinshi, CNBC commented that US core PCE inflation remained largely stable in August, which may allow the Federal Reserve to maintain its previously planned pace of interest rate cuts. The US Department of Commerce reported on Friday that the PCE price index rose 0.3% month-over-month in August, bringing the overall annualized inflation rate to 2.7%. The more closely watched core PCE price index, excluding food and energy, rose 0.2% month-over-month, bringing the annualized rate to 2.9%. Although the Fed's inflation target is 2%, these data are unlikely to change the course of policymakers, who stated last week that they expected two more 25 basis point rate cuts before the end of the year.
Core DAO
CORE$0.3741-4.19%
MAY
MAY$0.0379-1.48%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.055-4.26%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 20:48
Share
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.05497+25.47%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001564-1.01%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Share

Trending News

More

Grayscale’s Near Trust Fund is now available for trading on the secondary market OTCQB

Analysis: August core PCE data supports gradual easing, the Fed's rate cut pace will remain unchanged

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Mira: Token claiming is now open via the backup link

Huma Finance: The second round of airdrops for the first quarter is now live