The stablecoin marathon enters its first mile

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 06:50
Threshold
T$0.01627+3.03%
GET
GET$0.011154-0.69%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1041+3.99%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997-0.02%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022485+10.70%

This is a segment from The Breakdown newsletter. To read more editions, subscribe

Investors love the pricing power of “last mile” businesses. 

Comcast charges $75 a month for internet access because it buried the cable outside your house that connects you to the world wide web. 

Walmart is the last mile of consumer goods because its shelves are where supply meets demand, and brands pay dearly (in discounts and promotions) to win a place on them.

Amazon charges third-party sellers as much as 45% of their sale price for access to its virtual shelf space and last-mile network of warehouses and delivery trucks.

Is this how the stablecoin business will work as well?

Last week, we learned that both Stripe and Circle are building stablecoin-optimized blockchains, and the timing (on the same day, even) inevitably frames this as a competition: “Circle and Stripe now appear to be converging on the same goal: building rival financial networks for digital money,” Bloomberg reported. 

If so, they will likely be converging from different directions. 

Stripe’s blockchain, Tempo, is expected to focus first on retail-merchant payments, while Circle’s Arc sounds more like behind-the-scenes infrastructure — “an enterprise-grade foundation for stablecoin payments, FX and capital markets applications,” as they pitch it.

It’s tempting to say Stripe starts with an advantage here, since it’s already a last-mile business — it owns the checkout button and the customer relationship, connecting directly to more than a million merchants. 

Circle, by contrast, has no direct contact to its end-users at all — we get our USDC on exchanges, not from Circle itself.

But the last mile isn’t always the place to make money.

Gas stations, for example, earn only pennies on each gallon of gas they sell while the oil majors they buy from make much bigger profits upstream. Retail brokers have to offer customers free trading while the exchanges they connect to mint money from data and transaction fees.

In other industries, however, the last mile and the infrastructure can be equally profitable: Nvidia and AWS, for example, both do very well for themselves.

The business of moving money that Stripe and Circle are both hoping to disrupt is enormous: Austin Campbell notes that international transfers alone move roughly $1.25 quintillion annually.

The all-in cost for a bank to make an international wire transfer is over $8, so I imagine there’s a lot of money for Circle to make just from banks (without ever reaching the end user) if it figures out how to do it cheaper with stablecoins.

Payments are also highly complex.

A single dollar spent on a YouTube ad, for example, might be collected in euros, split between Google in Ireland, a content creator in India and a publisher in Brazil, then routed through multiple banks, in multiple currencies — all of which is set in motion by a click on a website.

If Stripe can use programmable money to automate that complexity at the de minimis cost of a stablecoin transaction, its Tempo blockchain could be a hit.

There are many more niches of the payments world to disrupt, so even if Stripe and Circle are destined to converge, it might be a long time before they actually compete. 

There should be plenty for both to do — it’s reasonable to imagine that every kind of payment could someday be made in stablecoins.

Guillaume Poncin, CTO of the crypto infrastructure provider Alchemy, told me that banking infrastructure “will run on blockchain rails,” noting that stablecoins are particularly well-suited for cross-border payments, ACH transfers and interchange payments between banks.

It might happen fast. “In five years,” Cosmo Jiang told Empire, “I’d be shocked if not all the financial applications on your phone were running on blockchain rails.”

If so, it probably won’t happen on a general-purpose chain like Ethereum.

For stablecoins to be used at scale in the real world, they will probably have to be on a specialized blockchain like what Circle is building — with predictable fees, dispute resolution, privacy for users and transparency for regulators. 

I’m sure Stripe’s yet-to-be-announced chain will have similar functionality. But that doesn’t mean it will be a direct competitor.

If the stablecoin market gets as big as they think it will, it might not be Stripe vs. Circle, but Stripe and Circle both.

Or neither, maybe.

Austin Campbell believes that in the race to build stablecoin payment rails, “the answer to who will win is none of the people on the field.”

The race itself is only in its first mile.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Source: https://blockworks.co/news/stablecoins-payment-rails-race

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Why Glacier Rank Signals the Best Crypto to Buy Now

Why Glacier Rank Signals the Best Crypto to Buy Now

The post Why Glacier Rank Signals the Best Crypto to Buy Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Status in crypto isn’t claimed through hype, it’s built through structure, consistency, and positioning. Chainlink’s expanding reserve and XRP’s massive whale activity highlight how influence is earned over time. However, Cold Wallet introduces a different metric of authority through its rank system.  Reaching Glacier signals more than early adoption; it reflects deliberate engagement that shapes future benefits. While others rely on accumulation or treasury strength, Cold Wallet rewards user action directly. For those seeking the best crypto to buy now, it’s not just about price, it’s about where early effort translates into lasting influence inside the vault.  Glacier Rank Signals Authority Inside the Vault In the Cold Wallet ecosystem, the Glacier rank marks more than progress; instead, it defines authority. It’s the first tier where consistent action, strategic referrals, and long-term engagement start to translate into meaningful vault influence. Consequently, those who reach Glacier aren’t just active users; they’re building credibility ahead of Cold Wallet’s official launch. By contrast, unlike Cold Start, where the journey begins, or Icebreaker, where ambition sparks, Glacier is reserved for those who’ve proven they’re here to stay. This rank reflects stability, persistence, and growing control within a system designed to reward action. Specifically, from cashback multipliers to referral-based bonuses, the rewards at this stage scale with commitment. Currently, with Cold Wallet’s presale raising $6.3 million and advancing to stage 17, the price of $0.00998 per CWT remains a rare entry point before launch hits at $0.3517. Accordingly, early investors pushing to Glacier aren’t just chasing perks, they’re securing status. In a product where the rank system will shape long-term benefits, influence is being earned right now. In this context, the Glacier tier serves as a visible line between passive participants and those who shape the vault’s early culture. While others wait, Glacier users act. Clearly,…
Threshold
T$0.01627+2.71%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43.09+3.08%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10407+3.76%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 06:56
Share
API3 Token Gains Draw Market Attention

API3 Token Gains Draw Market Attention

API3, a decentralized oracle network, is enhancing its significance on the blockchain by improving access to real-world data. Over the past week, the API3 token has experienced a substantial price increase of roughly 90%, pushing its value above $1.80.Continue Reading:API3 Token Gains Draw Market Attention
API3
API3$1.4554+15.68%
RealLink
REAL$0.05221+2.61%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01408+3.37%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 06:28
Share
Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, ETH, and SOL for the End of Summer 2025

Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, ETH, and SOL for the End of Summer 2025

Claude Predicts XRP, Ethereum, and Solana could see notable gains by the close of summer. While Bitcoin has faced volatility from inflation data, U.S. crypto rules under the GENIUS Act and SEC’s Project Crypto may set the stage for altcoins to lead the next rally, with XRP, ETH, and SOL in focus.
U
U$0.0184-10.54%
Solana
SOL$187.82+5.15%
XRP
XRP$2.9405+1.82%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 06:30
Share

Trending News

More

Why Glacier Rank Signals the Best Crypto to Buy Now

API3 Token Gains Draw Market Attention

Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, ETH, and SOL for the End of Summer 2025

Under $1 cryptos with growing communities: XLM, LUNC, XYZVerse

MEME casinos, developers fleeing, Wall Street tooling, does Crypto have a future?