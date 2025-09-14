The State Council approved the implementation plan for the pilot program of comprehensive reform of market-oriented allocation of factors in some regions, and Southern Jiangsu plans to explore innovat

By: PANews
2025/09/14 18:18
PANews reported on September 14 that the State Council approved the implementation plan for the pilot program of comprehensive reform of market-based allocation of factors in some regions of the country, including:

1. The implementation plan for the pilot program of comprehensive reform of market-oriented allocation of factors of production in key cities in southern Jiangsu points out that it is necessary to promote green financial reform and innovation experiments, explore green asset transactions based on blockchain, and encourage the development of green financial products;

2. The implementation plan for the pilot program for comprehensive reform of market-oriented allocation of factors in Hangzhou, Ningbo and Wenzhou points out that it encourages the use of new technologies such as privacy computing and blockchain to promote the integration and in-depth development of public and social data;

3. The implementation plan for the pilot program of comprehensive reform of market-oriented allocation of factors in the Hefei metropolitan area points out the use of technologies such as blockchain, privacy computing, and quantum encryption to improve the efficiency of data circulation transactions, ensure the security of data circulation, deepen the social experiment of artificial intelligence, and explore innovative applications of blockchain.

4. The Zhengzhou City Comprehensive Reform Pilot Implementation Plan for Market-Oriented Allocation of Factors points out the use of data protection measures such as trusted identity authentication, data signatures, interface authentication, data traceability, and new technologies such as blockchain to strengthen the security protection of computing power resources and data resources;

5. The Changsha-Zhuzhou-Xiangtan pilot program for comprehensive reform of market-oriented allocation of factors points out that it is necessary to carry out data transactions based on existing trading venues, strengthen the innovation of underlying blockchain technologies, cultivate the blockchain industry ecosystem, and explore the construction of a blockchain standard system.

