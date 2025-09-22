The Stock on Life Support: Solana, Treasuries, and Late Capitalism

Helius Medical Technologies was supposed to pioneer treatments for damaged nervous systems. Instead, it’s their Nasdaq ticker that flatlined.
Pull up the chart and it doesn’t look like a financial instrument — it looks like a patient monitor in the ICU. A slow, jagged decline punctuated by occasional jolts of artificial life. In late capitalism, companies don’t die — they pivot.
And Helius just pivoted in the most surreal way possible: from medical devices to crypto treasuries.
Helius announced over $500 million in funding with another $750 million stapled in warrants to build a Solana-denominated treasury. Pantera Capital and Summer Capital led the deal, with a roster of institutional investors backing the plan.
On paper, it makes sense. Bitcoin doesn’t yield. Solana does. And in a market obsessed with yield, a medical company is now playing balance-sheet arbitrage with crypto.
This pivot didn’t come from strength — it came from survival.
Helius has conducted reverse stock splits so many times that the cumulative effect is over 1-for-6.5 million. In plain English: if you held millions of shares years ago, you’d have one today.