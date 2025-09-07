‘The Studio’ Leads 2025 Creative Arts Emmys Night One With 9 Wins

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 06: (L-R) Francine Maisler and Melissa Kostenbauder, winners of the Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series Award for “The Studio”, attend the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Getty Images

At night one of the two-night 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which is the precursor to the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 14, Apple TV+’s The Studio emerged as the top winner, with nine trophies (including Bryan Cranston for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series).

Close behind was HBO’s crime drama The Penguin, which earned eight awards. Apple TV+’s Severance followed with six wins, while Disney+’s Andor, Netflix’s Arcane and Love, Death + Robots, and Prime Video’s The Boys each secured four awards.

Winners of Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode Award for "The Penguin", attend the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

Other notable winners included the legendary Julie Andrews, who received her third Emmy for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for her role in Netflix’s Bridgerton; Merritt Wever honored as Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for Severance; Shawn Hatosy in The Pitt for Best Drama Guest Actor; and Julianne Nicholson in Hacks for Best Comedy Guest Actress.

The Creative Arts Emmys, held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, honor outstanding artistic and technical achievements in television.

Here full list of winners for night one:

Performance & Acting

Best Comedy Guest Actor: Bryan Cranston, The Studio

Best Comedy Guest Actress: Julianne Nicholson, Hacks

Julianne Nicholson at the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

Best Drama Guest Actor: Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt

Shawn Hatosy winner of the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for "The Pitt" at the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

Best Drama Guest Actress: Merritt Wever, Severance

Best Performer in a Short Form Comedy/Drama: Desi Lydic, The Daily Show: “Desi Lydic Foxsplains”

Best Character Voice-Over Performance: Julie Andrews, Bridgerton

Program Awards

Best Animated Program: Arcane

Brandon Beck, Alex Yee, Amanda Overton, Christian Linke and Marc Merrill, winners of the Outstanding Animated Program award for "Arcane" attend the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

Best TV Movie: Rebel Ridge

Best Individual Achievement in Animation: Arcane

Casting

Comedy Series: The Studio

Drama Series: The Pitt

Limited/Anthology Series or Movie: Adolescence

Choreography

Scripted Programming: Etoile

Cinematography

Half-Hour Series: The Studio

One-Hour Series: Severance

Limited/Anthology Series or Movie: Adolescence

Costume Design

Contemporary Series: The Studio

Contemporary Limited/Anthology: The Penguin

Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes: Andor

Period Costumes: Bridgerton

Editing

Multi-Camera Comedy: Frasier (“My Brilliant Sister”)

Single-Camera Comedy: The Studio (“The Promotion”)

Drama Series: Andor (“Who Are You?”)

Limited/Anthology Series or Movie: Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (“Blame It on the Rain”)

Hairstyling

Contemporary: The Penguin

Period/Fantasy/Sci-Fi: Bridgerton

Makeup

Contemporary (Non-Prosthetic): The Penguin

Period/Fantasy/Sci-Fi (Non-Prosthetic): House of the Dragon

Prosthetic Makeup: The Penguin

Design & Visual Arts

Motion Design: Octopus!

Title Design: Severance

Music

Main Title Theme Music: The White Lotus, Your Friends & Neighbors

Original Score – Series: Severance

Original Score – Limited/Anthology/Movie: The Penguin

Music Supervision: The Studio

Original Music and Lyrics: The Boys (“Let’s Put the Christ Back in Christmas”)

Production Design

Half-Hour Narrative Program: The Studio

Julie Berghoff, Brian Grego and Claire Kaufman, winners of the Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program Award for "The Studio" attends the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

Contemporary Program (1hr+): Severance

Period/Fantasy Program (1hr+): Andor

Sound Editing

Animated Program: Arcane

Half-Hour Comedy/Drama Series: The Studio

George Haddad, Borja Sau, Lorena Perez Batista, and Lloyd Stuart Martin, winners of the Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series Award for "The Studio" attends the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

One-Hour Comedy/Drama Series: The Last of Us

Limited/Anthology/Movie/Special: The Penguin

Sound Mixing

Half-Hour Comedy/Drama Series: The Studio

One-Hour Comedy/Drama Series: Severance

Winners of the Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour) Award for "Severance" attends the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

Limited/Anthology Series or Movie: The Penguin

Stunts

Stunt Coordination – Comedy: The Righteous Gemstones

Stunt Coordination – Drama: The Boys

Stunt Performance: The Boys

Visual Effects