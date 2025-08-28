‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3, Episode 8 Recap—Does Belly Marry Jeremiah?

Conrad (Christopher Briney), Belly (Lola Tung) in THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Erika Doss/Prime

Spoilers ahead for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Episode 8.

Belly and Jeremiah’s wedding is finally here, but the moment doesn’t end in a happily ever after. Secrets are revealed, tears are shed and Belly makes a decision that will change her life — and her relationship with the Fisher boys — forever. Here’s a full recap of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Episode 8, including where Belly stands with Conrad and Jeremiah.

Episode 8 picks up the morning after Conrad’s confession to Belly, where he pleaded with her not to marry Jeremiah and to choose him instead. Jeremiah left Belly an apology voice message for not meeting up with her at the beach, and as punishment for being drunk, he has to spend the day hungover with his dad and the guys. He tells her to have fun at the spa with the girls and that he’ll see her tonight at the rehearsal.

What Does Conrad Say To Belly In The Kitchen?

Conrad (Christopher Briney) in THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Erika Doss/Prime

Belly runs into Conrad in the kitchen, who’s at home instead of fishing. Conrad clears the air about last night and asks her to forget that anything ever happened, saying that he was drunk and “way out of line.” Belly pushes back and says that he wasn’t drunk and that he hasn’t changed at all by bringing all of this up the week of her wedding.

“Don’t ever speak to me again,” she says, but Conrad replies that’s going to be a little hard to do considering she’s marrying his brother. But she’s furious that he has to stand up there next to Jere on their wedding day, acting like he didn’t say all those things to her. She wants him to make up an excuse and leave, but he refuses to go anywhere.

“What do you want from me?” he yells. “I laid myself f*cking bare last night, I put it all out there, and you shut me down. Now here I am, trying to let you off the hook, trying to come out of this with a little piece of pride, and you won’t let me have that.”

He continues, “You broke my heart last night, Belly. Is that what you want to hear?” Belly calls him “heartless” before he says she’s the one who’s heartless. “I love you — I will never not love you,” he tells her. “I think you know that. I think you’ve known all along.”

Then he brings up Christmas, and the day they went to Michaels and when he cut his leg surfing. Belly says that all was nothing. “I’m not pretending for you anymore,” he says. In her voiceover, Belly admits she’s never felt more alive, and she feels with absolute certainty that she will never be able to let Conrad go.

Taylor returns from running and confronts Conrad, asking what he said to Belly the night before that upset her so much. “Leave her alone, it’s confusing her,” Taylor says, then asks if he thinks Belly will run off into the sunset with him just because he suddenly remembers she exists. Conrad responds yes, but clarifies he didn’t suddenly remember. “I never forgot, ever, not for a second.” But Taylor tells him he’s not capable of being the person Belly needs and encourages him to do the right thing and let her go.

What Happens At The Rehearsal Dinner?

Belly sees Conrad at the rehearsal dinner and pretends to ignore him. She wants to talk to Jeremiah before they start, but she can’t get a moment alone with him.

In her voiceover, she reveals that she’s painfully aware of Conrad’s movements throughout the dinner, even though she hasn’t looked in his direction. She and Jeremiah give a toast and thank their family and friends for their support. They go around and share what each important person in their life has taught them.

Jeremiah finally reaches Conrad, saying that sometimes they’re best friends and other times they’re not, but he loves how loyal Conrad is and respects it. “Brothers until the end.” He then delivers an emotional speech to Belly, saying she’s the daughter his mom always wished she had, and calls them soulmates.

While Belly and Jere are talking to Adam, Jere’s dad mentions that he’s thrilled Jeremiah is taking the job. Belly asks Jere what that was about, and he explains his dad offered him a job, which he accepted. “You said yes without consulting me?” she asks. He responds that he thought she would be proud of him, now that they won’t have to rely on their parents financially. She assures him she is proud, but questions their plans for school — they were supposed to finish his last semester together and live in an off-campus apartment.

He clarifies that he’ll commute to the office from his place. She says that if working with his dad is what he wants, then she supports that too. But from the look on her face, she’s clearly caught off guard by the news.

After the rehearsal, Jeremiah asks Conrad to come get ice cream with them, but Belly looks at Conrad and gives him a face, saying “Please don’t come.” Conrad says he’s going to head home, but Jere’s upset, noting that he left early from the bachelor party and barely said a word today. “You’re supposed to be my best man,” Jeremiah says, before adding that he’s “excited” to hear his brother’s speech tomorrow.

At the pool, Laurel checks in on Conrad. He admits that the wedding is killing him, but he’s going to go out there tomorrow and be his brother’s best man. She says she is here for him.

Steven and Denise finally kiss, but both realize there’s no spark between them. They agree it’s best to remain just friends, especially considering they’ll be working together.

How Does Belly Tell Jeremiah About Conrad?

Belly (Lola Tung) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) in THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Photo: Erika Doss © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC Erika Doss/Prime

Belly wakes up and gets out of bed for a night swim, and she can’t get what happened with Conrad out of her head. In her voiceover, she questions how she could get married to her best friend while keeping this major secret between them.

She goes into Jeremiah’s bedroom and wakes him up. She tells him that last night, Conrad told her that he still has feelings for her and that he loves her. Jeremiah responds that he knew it —and he’s going to kill him. Belly tries to get him to stay put.

“Stop protecting him,” Jeremiah says, adding that he sees the way Conrad looks at her. “I know he’s been in love with you this whole summer, even longer.”

Belly reassures him that it’s just the two of them getting married tomorrow, unless he wants to back out. He insists that he doesn’t want to lose her, and she reciprocates his feelings. She asks if she can sleep in his bed tonight.

What Happens On The Wedding Day?

Belly (Lola Tung) in THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Photo: Erika Doss © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC Erika Doss/Prime

When Belly wakes up, Jeremiah isn’t in bed. She discovers that Redbird is also searching for him, and no one has seen Jere all morning. She calls him and leaves a worried voice message. Belly then tells Steven that Jeremiah is missing and explains that she told Jere about Conrad’s confession. Steven promises that she’ll find Jere and bring him back.

Steven confronts Conrad, telling him that Jeremiah disappeared after Belly revealed what happened. He accuses Conrad of potentially ruining his little sister’s wedding. “Fix what you broke. Find Jere,” Steven demands.

Laurel gives Belly a card from Susannah that she’s instructed to read on her wedding day, while Jeremiah’s card is in the car with Conrad, who finally figures out where Jere has been hiding.

Conrad finally finds Jere and tells his brother to come back with him. “Jere, I’m begging you, please,” Conrad says, before his brother interjects and asks why he did it. Conrad brings up Cabo and says he should be the one asking him whether he loves her or not. Jere punches Conrad in the face and then knees him in the stomach.

Jere says Conrad was the one who treated her like garbage, and now, he can’t even admit how he feels about Belly to Jeremiah’s face. “Fine, I love her,” Conrad admits, “Sometimes I think she’s the only girl I could ever be with, but she doesn’t want me; she picked you.”

Conrad then hands Jeremiah the letter from their late mom. Jeremiah opens the letter and starts crying. He tells Conrad that he’s going back to the wedding, but he’s not coming with him. “You’re not my brother anymore… you’re dead to me.” Jeremiah also tells him that he’s never going to see Belly ever again… or him. “You and I are done.”

What Was In Susannah’s Letter To Conrad?

Conrad (Christopher Briney) Courtesy of Prime

The letter that Jeremiah was supposed to receive on his wedding day was actually addressed to Conrad. Jeremiah hands him the letter before storming off after their argument. “I can hardly believe my little bug is getting married today!” it says. “I am bursting at the thought that my beautiful boy has found the person he wants to spend his life with.”

The letter continues, “I only got to see you in love once, and for that I will always, always be grateful. Not just that I got to see you in love but that I got to see you be loved. Oh, the way she looked at you – it’s like you were the only boy in the world. As a mother, there is no greater gift than to see her child so dearly loved by another person. Today, if there is even a fraction of the love I saw then I am more than happy, I am overjoyed.”

“Don’t be afraid to tell her every day how much she means to you. Cook for her, be a good listener, don’t try to win every argument. Jewelry is always welcome. Pay attention to if she wears gold or silver. If she’s not a jewelry girl, then chocolate.”

What Does Taylor Say To Belly On The Wedding Day?

Belly (Lola Tung), Taylor (Rain Spencer) in THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Photo: Erika Doss © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC Erika Doss/Prime

While Belly is convinced that Jeremiah will come back, Taylor suggests that it wouldn’t be the worst thing if he doesn’t. When Belly asks her to explain, Taylor confesses that she doesn’t think they should get married.

“I honestly don’t think that you want to,” she says, noting she can’t pretend about all the things that Belly told her about Conrad, especially during the bachelorette party. Belly insists that she’s marrying Jeremiah today, and if her maid of honor can’t support her, then she shouldn’t be here.

But Taylor says she’s watched as Belly chose Jeremiah over Paris, her mom and now even her. “I’m worried about you, and I feel like you’ve completely lost yourself in Jere, and that’s not love, that’s codependency.”

Steven barges in just as Belly is ripping Taylor’s dating record and defends his her. Steven also lets Belly know that Jere’s back. While Jere’s getting ready, he sees a note from Conrad with his mother’s wedding ring on top.

“I asked Dad to bring this from home. Meant to give it to you this morning. Belly should have Mom’s ring. —Conrad” the note read.

What Does Conrad Say To Belly Before The Wedding?

Belly (Lola Tung), Conrad (Christopher Briney). Photo: Erika Doss © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC Erika Doss/Prime

Conrad walks into Belly’s dressing room, and she notices the bruise on his face. He says he needs to say something to her.

“I’m sorry for screwing everything up. I hurt you, and for that I am so sorry. I’m sorry. I don’t want to do that, so I’m not gonna stay for the wedding, I’m just gonna take off now. I won’t see you for a long time, and that’s probably for the best,” Conrad says. “It hurts, being near you like this. And Jere, he’s the one who needs you right now. I need you to know that whatever happens, it was worth it to me. Being with you, loving you, it was all worth it. I wish you guys the best. Be good to each other.”

Conrad plants a kiss on Belly’s forehead and leaves. In her narration, she notes that this moment felt final, as if she would never see him again, or when she did, it would be different, as if a mountain would be between them.

Steven goes over to comfort Taylor after her fight with Belly. When Taylor mentions him and Denis, he clarifies that there’s nothing happening between them. They tried, but there was no spark. When Taylor asks why not, he stares at her, and she smiles.

Do Belly And Jeremiah Get Married?

Belly (Lola Tung) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) in THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Photo: Erika Doss © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC Erika Doss/Prime

Jeremiah and Belly finally see each other. When Belly asks where he was, he says he just needed some time, but he’s ready now. Belly wants to talk about what happened. She’s freaked out, and she didn’t know if he was coming back. Jeremiah responds that it doesn’t matter. He always comes back — and Conrad’s the one who leaves.

Jeremiah takes issue with her reaction. Every time he mentions Conrad, he says that she gets a look on her face that shows she can’t stop thinking about him.

He asks Belly to look him in the eyes and tell him that she still doesn’t love Conrad.

“Jeremiah, I love you,” she responds, but that’s not what he was asking. He wants to know if she loves Conrad, too.

“Yes, I think I’ll always love him a little,” Belly answers. “I’ll always have him in my heart, but he’s not the one that I choose. I choose you. I choose us.”

Jeremiah says that’s not enough — he doesn’t want part of her, he wants all of her.

He admits that he knows about Christmas, but Belly clarifies that nothing happened. Jeremiah says that was the moment something changed for her, and that she started to love him again. He says he knew about Christmas before going on Spring Break — and that’s why Jeremiah picked a fight with her.

“I see the way you look at him, Belly,” he says, adding that she’s never looked at him like that, not once. “You can’t marry me to erase him.” He walks away.

What Happens In The Final Scene Of Episode 8?

Belly packs her stuff and leaves her key to the Cousins’ beach house on the counter. She makes her way to the airport as Taylor Swift’s “Cardigan” plays in the background. She purchases a ticket to Paris that departs that night.

While waiting to board her flight, she glances across the terminal and spots Conrad sitting there. In the final clip, she begins walking toward him, then the screen cuts to black.

The next new episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 3 at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Prime Video. Check out the full release schedule below.

