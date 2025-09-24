The supply of USDT on Ethereum has reached $80 billion, surpassing Tron.

PANews reported on September 24th that Ethereum has regained its position as the primary network for USDT supply, reaching $80 billion, surpassing Tron after falling behind in early March. Ethereum's recovery suggests that users value its mature DeFi ecosystem and institutional-grade infrastructure over Tron's lower transaction costs. Currently, daily stablecoin transfers on Ethereum are approaching 1 million, demonstrating not only the significant static holdings of USDT but also its active application in payments and settlements.
