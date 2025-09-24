The supply of USDT on Ethereum has reached $80 billion, surpassing Tron.

PANews reported on September 24th that Ethereum has regained its position as the primary network for USDT supply, reaching $80 billion, surpassing Tron after falling behind in early March. Ethereum's recovery suggests that users value its mature DeFi ecosystem and institutional-grade infrastructure over Tron's lower transaction costs. Currently, daily stablecoin transfers on Ethereum are approaching 1 million, demonstrating not only the significant static holdings of USDT but also its active application in payments and settlements. PANews reported on September 24th that Ethereum has regained its position as the primary network for USDT supply, reaching $80 billion, surpassing Tron after falling behind in early March. Ethereum's recovery suggests that users value its mature DeFi ecosystem and institutional-grade infrastructure over Tron's lower transaction costs. Currently, daily stablecoin transfers on Ethereum are approaching 1 million, demonstrating not only the significant static holdings of USDT but also its active application in payments and settlements.