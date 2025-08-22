The Supreme Court of Ukraine Prohibits the Use of Grok and ChatGPT Responses as Evidence

By: Incrypted
2025/08/22 18:11
GROK
GROK$0.001608-2.54%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1138-3.55%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001802-2.22%
  • The Supreme Court has ruled that the responses of AI models cannot be considered as evidence in court cases.
  • AI can only be used as an auxiliary tool, not as a substitute for judges and the principles of reliability of evidence.
  • In a particular case involving a land lease agreement, a motion to verify chatbot responses was denied by the court.

The Supreme Court of Ukraine emphasized that AI technologies cannot replace a judge and are not a source of scientifically proven information. The use of AI to challenge rulings was also recognized as inadmissible.

The decision was originally issued by the Cassation Economic Court on July 8, 2025, in case No. 925/496/24. It considered a dispute between the city council and a limited liability company. The case concerned amendments to the land lease agreement and recalculation of rent.

The court rejected the defendant’s request to use Grok and ChatGPT responses as evidence. It pointed out that AI can only serve as an auxiliary tool to support justice, but decisions should be made solely by humans.

After consideration of the case by the Court of Cassation, the materials were transferred to the Supreme Court of Ukraine. This was done to finalize the position on the use of AI responses.

The Special Bench noted that delegating decision-making to technologists violates judicial autonomy. In a particular situation, the defendant was attempting to use AI to challenge decisions that had already been rendered, which was contrary to principles of due process.

The ruling emphasizes that chatbot responses are not a reliable source of information. The refusal to examine them as evidence is recognized as legitimate, and technology should be used only to assist the court, but not to replace judicial analysis.

Thus, the Supreme Court of Ukraine consolidated the position that AI can be a tool for assistance, but not a substitute for a judge. Accordingly, it cannot act as a source of evidence.

Earlier, OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman said that user dialogs from ChatGPT can be used in court proceedings. According to him, this is due to the lack of legal privileges of the product.

Recall, we wrote that in the United States, a law clerk lost his job for using ChatGPT to write lawsuits.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Best Bitcoin and Crypto Exchanges in August 2025 [Updated Weekly Rankings]

Best Bitcoin and Crypto Exchanges in August 2025 [Updated Weekly Rankings]

The crypto bull market is gaining momentum – and the exchanges leading the charge are thriving through explosive volume growth, product rollouts, and strategic pivots. Here’s who’s on top as of August 2025 – and why they’re poised to ride the next wave. The Crypto Exchanges Dominating 2025 The first half of 2025 saw relatively […]
holoride
RIDE$0.001125+7.75%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
SphereX
HERE$0.000357+0.28%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 18:01
Share
Blockchair Adds Value to Blockchain Exploration with Innovative dApp Gallery

Blockchair Adds Value to Blockchain Exploration with Innovative dApp Gallery

Blockchair introduces dApp Gallery to enhance blockchain data experiences. The feature integrates third-party services for richer contextual insights. Continue Reading:Blockchair Adds Value to Blockchain Exploration with Innovative dApp Gallery The post Blockchair Adds Value to Blockchain Exploration with Innovative dApp Gallery appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 18:13
Share
The alliance between Artificial Superintelligence Alliance and SuperWorld revolutionizes the metaverse economy

The alliance between Artificial Superintelligence Alliance and SuperWorld revolutionizes the metaverse economy

The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, a project dedicated to the development of AGI and ASI, has announced a partnership with SuperWorld.
Delysium
AGI$0.04576-3.15%
Sender
ASI$0.005083-3.47%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/08/22 15:53
Share

Trending News

More

Best Bitcoin and Crypto Exchanges in August 2025 [Updated Weekly Rankings]

Blockchair Adds Value to Blockchain Exploration with Innovative dApp Gallery

The alliance between Artificial Superintelligence Alliance and SuperWorld revolutionizes the metaverse economy

XRP Community, Mark Your Calendar: Ripple CTO Drops Next Week's Teaser

MicroBit's two spot ETFs, with an initial size of US$220 million, were listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on August 21.