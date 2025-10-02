ExchangeDEX+
The SynFutures team hinted at a possible L1 upgrade and will launch the mainnet closed beta in October.

By: PANews
2025/10/02 17:28
PANews reported on October 2nd that SynFutures, an on-chain derivatives protocol, announced today the launch of a major protocol upgrade, introducing a base-layer chain upgrade with block times as low as 5 milliseconds. In the next phase, the protocol will focus on building a next-generation derivatives infrastructure that combines a premium trading experience with the open spirit of DeFi. This upgrade focuses on three core elements: millisecond-level execution speed, institutional-grade liquidity depth, and the transparency of full on-chain settlement.

Since its launch in 2021, SynFutures has accumulated over $300 billion in trading volume and has withstood numerous market tests. This upgrade will be powered by a new, high-performance modular engine, achieving single-digit millisecond order execution while maintaining full on-chain transparency. It will also integrate institutional-grade liquidity to support large-volume trades. In line with its core philosophy of "traders first, zero compromise," the protocol will also undergo a brand upgrade.

SynFutures will launch closed beta testing in October and work with core partners to refine its infrastructure in preparation for full launch. The protocol emphasizes that community engagement will be central to the upgrade process, and a series of future events will be launched to invite traders to participate in the development process.

