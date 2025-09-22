The TechBeat: ChatGPT Became the Face of AI—But the Real Battle Is Building Ecosystems, Not Single Models (9/22/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here. ## Terraforming Mars Could Save Earth (or Doom Us All) By @kingdavvd [ 6 Min read ] Explore how space technology helps fight climate change, from satellites tracking emissions to innovations driving sustainability. Read More.
By @pressreleases [ 4 Min read ] True, a Solana-based AI decentralized trading platform, has announced the upcoming launch of its $TRUE token sale. Read More.
By @oxylabs [ 12 Min read ] Discover the top 12 proxy providers of 2025, tested and ranked. Compare pricing, features, and performance to find the perfect proxy service for your needs. Read More.
By @hacker53037367 [ 12 Min read ] ChatGPT made AI mainstream, but real transformation comes from ecosystems that embed AI across business, not from relying on a single model. Read More.
By @filestack [ 11 Min read ] Learn how to build a modern file uploader tool with drag-and-drop, progress tracking, and cloud integration using file upload software. Read More.
By @ivyhackwell [ 6 Min read ] Discover how the fictional Clarke Belt in science fiction became the foundation for today's geostationary satellites, revolutionizing global communication. Read More.
By @obyte [ 6 Min read ] Zooko Wilcox grew up coding and questioning systems, and that path led him to create the privacy coin Zcash. Let's see more of this story! Read More.
By @oxylabs [ 11 Min read ] Explore the 12 best web scraping services of 2025. Compare features, pricing, and pros & cons to choose the right tool for your data extraction needs. Read More.
By @nathanbsmith729 [ 3 Min read ] Heavy Week… Read More.
By @indrivetech [ 4 Min read ] Discover how inDrive built a structured two-week iOS onboarding program that helps new developers master architectures, navigation, and workflows faster. Read More.
By @scylladb [ 5 Min read ] Discover how ScyllaDB enables fast, scalable online feature stores, integrating with Feast to deliver low-latency, high-throughput ML predictions. Read More.
By @logos [ 23 Min read ] Are blockchain communities inevitable? Explore crypto sovereignty and post-nation-state governance with insights from Jarrad Hope & Peter Ludlow. Read More.
By @scylladb [ 8 Min read ] Coralogix boosted query speeds 349x by migrating from PostgreSQL to ScyllaDB, cutting latency from 30s to 86ms with smart data modeling. Read More.
By @tigerdata [ 9 Min read ] How Evergen scaled renewable monitoring by moving from MongoDB to TigerData (TimescaleDB)—cutting infra use >50%, speeding queries <500 ms, & centralizing data. Read More.
By @scylladb [ 7 Min read ] Joan’s quirky debugging tale shows how Rust, drivers, and timeouts shape database performance at scale—mixing humor with hard-won lessons. Read More.
By @dylanmich [ 7 Min read ] Explore the potential dangers of a completely decentralized internet, examining the challenges and risks associated with absolute online freedom. Read More.
By @frankmorgan [ 3 Min read ] A cheeky experiment uses ChatGPT to slip LinkedIn’s walled garden, proving off-platform links still win—and why MS’s Dismal Platform must pivot or die. Read More.
By @hackercm8riv27c00002e6mhctmxnpn [ 4 Min read ] A feature on the table and then locking it behind ‘upgrade to unlock’ two days later is a hostage situation. Read More.
By @danielcrouch [ 13 Min read ] Build a DEXSceener clone: a step by step guide with code and api key generation. Read More.
By @jennapederson [ 4 Min read ] Some claim RAG is dead, but anyone building production AI workloads is doubling down. Here's why it remains essential for real-world AI deployments. Read More.