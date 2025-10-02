The TechBeat: Crypto Meets Banks: How Gluwa Bridges the Gap Between Two Worlds (10/2/2025)

ExchangeDEX+
How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here. ## Who Owns The Moon? The Coming Fight Over Space Law and Treaties By @dylanmich [ 8 Min read ] Who owns the Moon? Explore the rising debate over space law, treaties, and the future of lunar ownership. Read More. Sia Redefines Cloud Security with Supreme Privacy and Impenetrable Protection By @siafoundation [ 5 Min read ] Sia delivers decentralized cloud security with Supreme Privacy and Impenetrable Protection, eliminating single points of failure and insider threats. Read More. How Solar Sails, Aerogel Tiles and Engineered Microbes Could Transform the Red Planet By @ezikielemmanuel [ 6 Min read ] Discover how solar sails, aerogel tiles, and engineered microbes could revolutionize Mars exploration and pave the way for future colonization. Read More. How Science Fiction’s Clarke Belt Became our Geostationary Satellite Reality By @ivyhackwell [ 6 Min read ] Discover how the fictional Clarke Belt in science fiction became the foundation for today's geostationary satellites, revolutionizing global communication. Read More. ChatGPT Became the Face of AI—But the Real Battle Is Building Ecosystems, Not Single Models By @hacker53037367 [ 12 Min read ] ChatGPT made AI mainstream, but real transformation comes from ecosystems that embed AI across business, not from relying on a single model. Read More. The Rise of On‑Orbit Servicing and Satellite Refueling as a New Space Industry By @innocentchuks [ 8 Min read ] Discover how on-orbit servicing and satellite refueling are transforming space operations, extending satellite lifespans, and driving a new space economy. Read More. Knowledge Graphs Gain Traction as AI Pushes Beyond Traditional Data Models By @linked_do [ 21 Min read ] Is graph really the new star schema? What do graphs like to non-insiders, and what attracts them to the community, methodologies, applications, and innovation? Read More. How To Add Integrations to Lovable Apps: A Step-By-Step Guide with Membrane By @membrane [ 5 Min read ] Use Membrane (Integration App) to build integrations to any app with AI. Read More. How We Built a Professional iOS Onboarding at inDrive By @indrivetech [ 4 Min read ] Discover how inDrive built a structured two-week iOS onboarding program that helps new developers master architectures, navigation, and workflows faster. Read More. How Space Debris Cleanup Could Become the Next Trillion-Dollar Industry By @samuelogbonna138 [ 5 Min read ] Space debris threatens satellites and economies. See how cleanup tech could unlock a trillion-dollar spacetech industry. Read More. 7 AI Coding Techniques That Could Save You 10+ Hours This&nbsp;Week By @paoloap [ 8 Min read ] Discover 7 AI coding techniques that save hours weekly, streamline development, and boost productivity for frontend and backend projects Read More. What the Battle of the Bitcoin Metaprotocols Means for the Future of Bitcoin By @omnity [ 4 Min read ] Bitcoin DeFi is splitting into two designs: indexer-embedded VMs vs. Decentralized PSBT Signing. We compare MEV, latency, UX, and more… Read More. Crypto Meets Banks: How Gluwa Bridges the Gap Between Two Worlds By @isaacsamuel [ 6 Min read ] How Gluwa bridges crypto and traditional finance, giving the unbanked access to credit and connecting global capital with local needs. Read More. The Day I Learned My NAS Was Traceable Through TLS Logs By @nfrankel [ 4 Min read ] I recently learned about a new way to leak your privacy, and it's a scary one. Read More. Grokipedia: The Coming War with Wikipedia for the World's Knowledge By @nofacetoolsai [ 4 Min read ] Discover Grokipedia; Elon Musk's bold challenge to Wikipedia. Explore how this open-source knowledge repository could reshape the future of information and AI. Read More. Are we Catching up With Science Fiction’s Dream of Lunar Bases? By @codelynx [ 5 Min read ] Exploring the progress of lunar base development and how it aligns with science fiction’s vision of life on the Moon. Read More. The Harsh Math of AI: 78% Adoption, 90%+ Disappointment with Generative AI ROI By @MichaelJerlis [ 8 Min read ] By 2025, 80% of companies use AI, yet most projects fail to deliver ROI. Discover why AI adoption struggles and what separates winners from laggards. Read More. 12 Best Web Scraping Services in 2025 By @oxylabs [ 11 Min read ] Explore the 12 best web scraping services of 2025. Compare features, pricing, and pros &amp; cons to choose the right tool for your data extraction needs. Read More. Mac's Aura of Invincibility Fades as AI Anxiety Takes Root, New Survey Finds By @moonlock [ 4 Min read ] Moonlock's survey finds the Mac immunity myth is fading. Discover why user anxiety is rising and how AI is creating a new generation of macOS threats. Read More. AI Can Now Do Expert-Level Work (Almost). 5 Surprising Findings from a Landmark 'GDPval' Study By @hacker-Antho [ 4 Min read ] The results show that the best AI models are beginning to perform at a level comparable to highly experienced industry experts. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it. See you on Planet Internet! The TechBeat: Crypto Meets Banks: How Gluwa Bridges the Gap Between Two Worlds (10/2/2025)

By: Hackernoon
2025/10/02 14:10

