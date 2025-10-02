The TechBeat: Crypto Meets Banks: How Gluwa Bridges the Gap Between Two Worlds (10/2/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here. ## Who Owns The Moon? The Coming Fight Over Space Law and Treaties By @dylanmich [ 8 Min read ] Who owns the Moon? Explore the rising debate over space law, treaties, and the future of lunar ownership. Read More.
By @siafoundation [ 5 Min read ] Sia delivers decentralized cloud security with Supreme Privacy and Impenetrable Protection, eliminating single points of failure and insider threats. Read More.
By @ezikielemmanuel [ 6 Min read ] Discover how solar sails, aerogel tiles, and engineered microbes could revolutionize Mars exploration and pave the way for future colonization. Read More.
By @ivyhackwell [ 6 Min read ] Discover how the fictional Clarke Belt in science fiction became the foundation for today's geostationary satellites, revolutionizing global communication. Read More.
By @hacker53037367 [ 12 Min read ] ChatGPT made AI mainstream, but real transformation comes from ecosystems that embed AI across business, not from relying on a single model. Read More.
By @innocentchuks [ 8 Min read ] Discover how on-orbit servicing and satellite refueling are transforming space operations, extending satellite lifespans, and driving a new space economy. Read More.
By @linked_do [ 21 Min read ] Is graph really the new star schema? What do graphs like to non-insiders, and what attracts them to the community, methodologies, applications, and innovation? Read More.
By @membrane [ 5 Min read ] Use Membrane (Integration App) to build integrations to any app with AI. Read More.
By @indrivetech [ 4 Min read ] Discover how inDrive built a structured two-week iOS onboarding program that helps new developers master architectures, navigation, and workflows faster. Read More.
By @samuelogbonna138 [ 5 Min read ] Space debris threatens satellites and economies. See how cleanup tech could unlock a trillion-dollar spacetech industry. Read More.
By @paoloap [ 8 Min read ] Discover 7 AI coding techniques that save hours weekly, streamline development, and boost productivity for frontend and backend projects Read More.
By @omnity [ 4 Min read ] Bitcoin DeFi is splitting into two designs: indexer-embedded VMs vs. Decentralized PSBT Signing. We compare MEV, latency, UX, and more… Read More.
By @isaacsamuel [ 6 Min read ] How Gluwa bridges crypto and traditional finance, giving the unbanked access to credit and connecting global capital with local needs. Read More.
By @nfrankel [ 4 Min read ] I recently learned about a new way to leak your privacy, and it's a scary one. Read More.
By @nofacetoolsai [ 4 Min read ] Discover Grokipedia; Elon Musk's bold challenge to Wikipedia. Explore how this open-source knowledge repository could reshape the future of information and AI. Read More.
By @codelynx [ 5 Min read ] Exploring the progress of lunar base development and how it aligns with science fiction’s vision of life on the Moon. Read More.
By @MichaelJerlis [ 8 Min read ] By 2025, 80% of companies use AI, yet most projects fail to deliver ROI. Discover why AI adoption struggles and what separates winners from laggards. Read More.
By @oxylabs [ 11 Min read ] Explore the 12 best web scraping services of 2025. Compare features, pricing, and pros & cons to choose the right tool for your data extraction needs. Read More.
By @moonlock [ 4 Min read ] Moonlock's survey finds the Mac immunity myth is fading. Discover why user anxiety is rising and how AI is creating a new generation of macOS threats. Read More.
By @hacker-Antho [ 4 Min read ] The results show that the best AI models are beginning to perform at a level comparable to highly experienced industry experts. Read More.