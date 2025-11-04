ExchangeDEX+
The TechBeat: Elaborate Hoaxes in the Age of AI (11/4/2025)

By: Hackernoon
2025/11/04 15:10
How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here. ## AI Brawl: the Generative Model Showdown By @vujacic [ 6 Min read ] Four engines, one prompt, slightly suspiciously honest commentary. Read More.

System Design in a Nutshell

By @amanila [ 59 Min read ] Know system design fundamentals: UX components, databases, scaling strategies, security & compliance. Essential guide for developers & system design interviews. Read More.

Klink Finance Partners with M20 Chain to Expand Web3 Earning Opportunities to Over 6 Million Users

By @klink_finance [ 3 Min read ] Klink Finance the affiliate and ad tech infrastructure for Web3, enabling platforms to grow and monetize through a global network of partner offers & campaigns Read More.

From Tasks to Thinking Systems: Why Automation Starts in the Mind, Not the Machine

By @hacker53037367 [ 18 Min read ] A reflection on why true automation starts with human thinking, not technology. Systems only work as clearly as the minds that design them. Read More.

Can Currencies Be Both Stable and Unlimited? I Built One That Says Yes

By @chris127 [ 3 Min read ] Every economist says you can't have stable + unlimited currency. I built one with water price calibration. It could solve UBI, climate funding, and immigration. Read More.

The Limits of LLM-Generated Unit Tests

By @khramov [ 10 Min read ] LLMs can generate unit tests, but do they truly validate code behaviour? This article explores Codex experiments revealing their real limits and pitfalls. Read More.

Can ChatGPT Outperform the Market? Week 14

By @nathanbsmith729 [ 4 Min read ] FBIO's key trial denied… Read More.

Simple, Battle-Tested Algorithms Still Outperform AI

By @josecrespophd [ 6 Min read ] Companies burn $200B yearly on AI hype. Old algorithms still deliver trillion-dollar ROI. Discover why simple math keeps crushing AI. Read More.

Elaborate Hoaxes in the Age of AI

By @jacoblandry [ 4 Min read ] We know there's a lot of unethical ways to use AI but at what point are we not even going to know AI was used? Read More.

The $10 Billion Logic Error: What Happens When Security Moves Faster Than Sanity

By @drechimyn [ 7 Min read ] This article investigates how the July 2024 CrowdStrike crash exposed the fragility of automated AI‑driven security systems and their global fallout. Read More.

Digital Doppelgängers: When Your Best Customer Never Existed

By @drechimyn [ 10 Min read ] By the end of 2024, synthetic identities accounted for 85-95% of all fraud losses in financial services. Read More.

Inside X-VPN’s Verification Process: Internal Review of Blind In/On‑Path Risks

By @sandramitchell [ 3 Min read ] X-VPN’s internal review finds no user data leaks in Blind In/On-Path tests; Android routing behavior, not VPN flaws, caused observed signals. Read More.

How "Diablo AI" Will Destroy Your Marketing Budget and Business

By @maksshev [ 6 Min read ] Ai-generated creatives give 34% better performance across all metrics than manual creatives. Read More.

Weekly AI Startup Funding: October 12-19, 2025

By @aifundingtracker [ 9 Min read ] AI startups raised over $2.4 billion this week across enterprise infrastructure, healthcare innovation, and fintech. Read More.

The Complete Guide to Mega Productivity With Perplexity Comet (100 Shortcuts + 40 Prompts)

By @sidsaladi [ 19 Min read ] Perplexity’s Comet browser changed how I work—AI-powered, distraction-free, and built for productivity, not ad clicks. Read More.

When Even the Cloud Caught a Cold: Inside the AWS and Azure Outages of 2025

By @mayukhsuri [ 3 Min read ] In October 2025, AWS and Azure suffered major outages, exposing the fragility of the cloud and redefining resilience for modern internet infrastructure. Read More.

Tool Calling for Local AI Agents in C#

By @lcarrere [ 12 Min read ] LM-Kit .NET SDK now supports tool calling for building AI agents in C#. Read More.

How AI is Disrupting the Idea of Creativity

By @OurAI [ 10 Min read ] The capabilities of new AI models encourage us to reconsider what it takes for a work to be creative. Read More.

The Lost Art of Web3 Marketing

By @hackmarketing [ 6 Min read ] Explore why Web3 marketing feels like a lost art—and how projects can move beyond hype to build real, sustainable growth, community, and clarity in messaging. Read More.

Stop the Slop. Start Coding Smarter with AI

By @@javar97 [ 10 Min read ] A 7-step checklist for developers to use AI tools effectively—without creating low-quality "slop." Build, test, and scale with discipline. Read More.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

