The TechBeat: How SocialFi Crowdfunding is Replacing VCs in Crypto: Interview with SeedList Co-Founder (8/23/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here. ## Bonuz CEO Matthias Mende On Redefining Web3 Engagement By @penworth [ 9 Min read ] Olayimika Oyebanji sits down with Matthias Mende to uncover insights into conquering web3 engagement. Read More.

By @oxylabs [ 7 Min read ] Discover the 8 best AI web scrapers of 2025, from Oxylabs to Octoparse, with features, pricing, and use cases for every skill level and business need. Read More.

The Dating App Breach That Turned Into a Biometric Black Mirror Episode

By @qryptonic [ 6 Min read ] Tea's Firebase misconfiguration exposed 1.1M sensitive messages. Read More.

How to Deploy Vertex AI Workbench with Terraform — Without UI Pain

By @timonovid_ir5em1fo [ 11 Min read ] Practical guide to automating Vertex AI Workbench on GCP with Terraform modules and GitLab CI—standardized configs, cost savings, and compliance-friendly workfl Read More.

Optimizing LLM Performance with LM Cache: Architectures, Strategies, and Real-World Applications

By @nileshbh [ 31 Min read ] LM Cache boosts LLM efficiency, scalability, and cost savings by letting the system remember previous outputs and complementing other optimizations. Read More.

10 Years of Ethereum: A Pool Founder on the Merge, the Mining Myths, and What Comes Next

By @MichaelJerlis [ 4 Min read ] EMCD CEO Evgeny Kitkin talks about how the market has evolved and how the company entered the market. Read More.

BNS – Your Identity & Access Layer in the Confidential Web

By @beldexcoin [ 5 Min read ] This article delves into the Beldex Name Service (BNS), a decentralized domain name service on the Beldex blockchain network. Read More.

From Metrics to Meaning: Why Customer Satisfaction Is the Ultimate Measure of Quality

By @noda [ 4 Min read ] Why QA metrics should go beyond bugs: how integrating customer satisfaction scores helps deliver truly high-quality products. Read More.

By @zakyboy69 [ 5 Min read ] Discover the best NotebookLM alternatives in 2025. Compare 6 AI-powered research and note-taking tools to boost productivity, learning, and workflow. Read More.

One Is Eager, Another Is a Bootlicker, and the Other Is Unhinged: Decoding the Personalities of AI

By @hackercm7vboi4k0000356q3bkj7c9i [ 5 Min read ] What happens when you put ChatGPT, Claude, and Grok through the Big Five personality test? Spoiler: they’re eager, brown-nosing, and unhinged. Read More.

I Tried Amazon's Kiro.dev For 5 Days—It's a Below mid-level Dev

By @romavm [ 2 Min read ] I used Kiro.dev for 5 days to complete my hackathon project (analyzing GitHub repositories). Read More.

Microservices: Is It Worth the Trouble?

By @neyrox [ 4 Min read ] Microservices are not a silver bullet. They’re useful for huge projects and teams — but the monolith is not obsolete and is not technical debt by default. Read More.

VERSES AI Changes Robotics Forever With Active Inference Breakthrough

By @deniseholt [ 16 Min read ] Robots evolve from rigid tools to adaptive teammates with VERSES AI’s Active Inference, enabling real-time reasoning, safety, and collaboration. Read More.

Diving Deep Into Data Lake Observability: Why It Matters More Than Ever

By @hacker74462146 [ 6 Min read ] It is not possible to eliminate the risk of failures, but it is possible to mitigate them by making failures explainable, detectable, and manageable. Read More.

Celebrating Digital Nomad Day 2025!

By @socialdiscoverygroup [ 4 Min read ] With a fully remote team spread across continents, Social Discovery Group took this year’s celebration global! Read More.

**[Mac.c Stealer Takes on AMOS:

A New Rival Shakes Up the macOS Infostealer Market](https://hackernoon.com/macc-stealer-takes-on-amos-a-new-rival-shakes-up-the-macos-infostealer-market)** By @moonlock [ 8 Min read ] Moonlock analysed Mac.c stealer, a new rival to AMOS. Learn its tactics, code reuse, and "building in public" strategy. Read More.

Perch 2.0: Bioacoustics Model for Species Identification

By @hacker-Antho [ 8 Min read ] The intersection of artificial intelligence and environmental conservation is rapidly expanding. Read More.

How SocialFi Crowdfunding is Replacing VCs in Crypto: Interview with SeedList Co-Founder

By @johnwrites [ 4 Min read ] Discover how SocialFi crowdfunding platforms like SeedList are disrupting traditional VC funding in crypto. Read More.

🚨 The Last Human Bastion Fell: GPT-5 Just Redefined Discovery with Original Math

By @ronnie_huss [ 2 Min read ] GPT-5 solved original math, ending humanity’s monopoly on discovery. Ronnie Huss breaks down what this means for AI, science, and the frontier ahead. Read More.

The Bookmarklet Hack OpenAI Doesn’t Want You to Know About

By @regravity [ 6 Min read ] OpenAI’s Assistants API has no way to list thread IDs. Here’s a 3-line bookmarklet that scrapes them all and puts control back in your hands. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it. See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️