The TechBeat: Labubu Authenticity Guide (9/12/2025)

Tiger Lake Launches to Unify Postgres and Lakehouse for Real-Time Analytics and AI By @tigerdata [ 5 Min read ] Tiger Lake unifies Postgres and the lakehouse with a real-time data loop, simplifying pipelines and powering dashboards, monitoring, and AI-driven agents. Read More.

OpenxAI Launches on Base to Let Anyone Start an AI Business in Minutes, Without Middleman

By @pressreleases [ 4 Min read ] OpenxAI, the world’s first permissionless, peer-to-peer AI network, today announced its launch on Base Read More.

Why SaaS Pricing Pages Fail

By @hackercm8riv27c00002e6mhctmxnpn [ 4 Min read ] A feature on the table and then locking it behind ‘upgrade to unlock’ two days later is a hostage situation. Read More.

Why a Decentralized Internet is Inevitable (or Not) by 2030

By @awesomemike [ 8 Min read ] Explore the arguments for and against a decentralized internet by 2030, examining technology, regulation, and societal impact shaping its future. Read More.

3 Real-World Crypto Paradises You Can Actually Live In

By @MichaelJerlis [ 2 Min read ] Explore Switzerland, El Salvador, and UAE — three crypto-friendly countries where laws, banks, and daily life support Bitcoin beyond your wallet. Read More.

AWS Bedrock Knowledge Bases: Comparing S3 Vector Store vs. OpenSearch, PostgreSQL & Neptune

By @tokarevartem [ 5 Min read ] Starting on July 15, AWS has added support for S3 vector stores for Bedrock knowledge bases. I'm going to compare each AWS-managed S3 vector store. Read More.

Is Trump Remote Work Enemy #1?

By @nebojsaneshatodorovic [ 4 Min read ] Trump is taxing and blocking outsourcing and remote work. Read More.

The Ins and Outs of Rust 1.81.0

By @Rust [ 4 Min read ] 1.81 stabilizes the Error trait in core, allowing usage of the trait in #![no_std] libraries, plus much more. Read More.

True Announces $TRUE Token Sale to Build the First AI-Native Perpetuals DEX on Solana

By @pressreleases [ 4 Min read ] True, a Solana-based AI decentralized trading platform, has announced the upcoming launch of its $TRUE token sale. Read More.

Labubu Authenticity Guide

By @alfredodecandia [ 4 Min read ] Do you ever get that rush when the latest drop is released? But with high demand comes the risk of counterfeit products, especially on online marketplaces Read More.

What Will AI Make of Us Entrepreneurs?

By @hayday [ 4 Min read ] Software engineers and entrepreneurs are on the cusp of a tech tsunami. This might be the last, and largest, 'clean up season' in software. Read More.

The End of Generic Annotation in Healthcare: Cardiac Imaging Shows Why

By @missinvestigate [ 4 Min read ] Cardiac imaging has drawn the line. Generic annotation is dead. Read More.

A Tale from Database Performance at Scale: Rust and Driver Debugging

By @scylladb [ 7 Min read ] Joan’s quirky debugging tale shows how Rust, drivers, and timeouts shape database performance at scale—mixing humor with hard-won lessons. Read More.

ChatGPT: Best Pal or Police Informant?

By @nofacetoolsai [ 3 Min read ] Is ChatGPT your digital confidant, or a courtroom witness? Discover the chilling truth behind AI surveillance, flagged chats, and your privacy. Read More.

From Postgres to ScyllaDB: How Coralogix Achieved 349x Faster Queries

By @scylladb [ 8 Min read ] Coralogix boosted query speeds 349x by migrating from PostgreSQL to ScyllaDB, cutting latency from 30s to 86ms with smart data modeling. Read More.

Nice Try, Google, But That’s Not Recursion

By @hackercm7vboi4k0000356q3bkj7c9i [ 4 Min read ] Recursion long predates coding, so why does Big Tech keep getting it wrong? Here’s the actual definition. Read More.

How Evergen Scaled Renewable Monitoring with TigerData (TimescaleDB) and Slashed Infrastructure Cost

By @tigerdata [ 9 Min read ] How Evergen scaled renewable monitoring by moving from MongoDB to TigerData (TimescaleDB)—cutting infra use >50%, speeding queries <500 ms, & centralizing data. Read More.

Nano Banana AI: How to Use Nano Banana for Free

By @proflead [ 3 Min read ] Read More.

Developers Use AI More, Trust It Less, Stack Overflow Survey Finds

By @ainativedev [ 3 Min read ] Developers use AI more than ever, but trust it less. ‘Almost right’ code is driving a push toward spec-driven development. Read More.

A New Attack in the Age Of AI

A New Attack in the Age Of AI By @eko [ 4 Min read ] Discover 'Disruption of Context' - a new AI cyberattack where insiders manipulate data to sabotage AI systems. Learn how to protect your organization. Read More.

A whale spent 2.3 million USDC to buy 3 million ENA

PANews reported on September 12 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale named "thefourthturning.eth" spent 2.3 million USDC to purchase 3 million ENA at a price of US$0.766 per coin.
Ethena
Ethereum
The House of Doge disclosed that its Dogecoin treasury established with CleanCore has accumulated more than 500 million DOGE

PANews reported on September 12th that, according to Globenewswire, the House of Doge, the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, announced that its official Dogecoin Treasury, established in partnership with CleanCore Solutions (NYSE American: ZONE), as part of its strategic acquisition plan, now holds over 500 million Dogecoins. This follows the Treasury's previous purchase of 285.42 million Dogecoins, marking a crucial halfway point toward its first milestone of acquiring one billion Dogecoins within 30 days.
DOGE
Housecoin
Bitcoin en Ethereum ETF’s maken sterke comeback

Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram   De instroom in Bitcoin– en Ethereum-ETF’s bereikte opnieuw indrukwekkende hoogten. Op één dag vloeide er maar liefst $741 miljoen richting Bitcoin en $171 miljoen naar Ethereum. Na weken van fluctuerende in- en uitstroom lijkt hiermee een omslagpunt bereikt en wordt de rol van institutionele beleggers opnieuw zichtbaar in de cryptomarkt. Markt ziet sterke instroom in Bitcoin ETF’s De aandacht ging dit keer vooral uit naar de Bitcoin ETF’s. Fidelity’s FBTC noteerde bijna $450 miljoen in 2 dagen. BlackRock’s IBIT voegde ruim $570 miljoen toe.  Ark Invest’s ARKB kwam uit op $145 miljoen en Bitwise’s BITB zag 2 dagen van +40 miljoen per dag. Dat meerdere zwaargewichten tegelijk forse bedragen aantrekken, wijst op een breed gedragen vertrouwen. Voor institutionele partijen blijft Bitcoin het fundament van de markt. De cijfers zijn in lijn met eerdere records. In juli stroomde er ruim $6 miljard binnen, terwijl augustus nog een daling liet zien van $751 miljoen. Met september alweer boven de $1,3 miljard aan netto instroom lijkt de markt een duidelijke draai te hebben gemaakt. Dit patroon wijst op een toenemende en stabielere vraag naar Bitcoin ETF’s. De Bitcoin ETF’s laten weer een positieve kanteling zien. Bron: FarSide Ook Ethereum ETF’s laten eerste herstel zien Ethereum ETF’s hadden het zwaarder te verduren. In september staat de teller nog op een netto-uitstroom van bijna $700 miljoen. Toch brachten de laatste 2 dagen een opvallende wending: BlackRock’s ETHA trok $57 miljoen aan en Fidelity’s FETH voegde $137 miljoen toe. De bedragen verbleken bij de instroom van Bitcoin, maar laten wel zien dat er opnieuw interesse opbloeit. De ETH ETF inflows gaan weer in een stijgende lijn. Bron: FarSide Belangrijkste fondsen en hun instroomcijfers De opleving wordt gedragen door de zwaargewichten onder de aanbieders. Aan de Bitcoin-zijde zijn dat vooral Fidelity, BlackRock, Ark Invest en Bitwise. Voor Ethereum zijn het opnieuw BlackRock en Fidelity die de toon zetten. Het zijn vooral deze grote fondsen die de dynamiek van de markt sturen. Dat meerdere partijen tegelijk aanzienlijke instroom noteren, versterkt het beeld van een breed gedragen herstel. Grotere en langdurigere posities van institutionele spelers dragen vaak bij aan meer stabiliteit en minder heftig koersverloop op de korte termijn. Crypto #ETF Flows Today:#BTC-ETFs: NetFlow: +6,324 BTC ($724.56M) Fidelity inflows 2,638 BTC ($302.23M) and currently holds 203,206 BTC ($23.28B);#ETH-ETFs: NetFlow: +32,292 ETH ($143.05M) Blackrock inflows 17,243 ETH ($76.39M) and currently holds 3,688,553 ETH ($16.34B). pic.twitter.com/EhEaCgoMaD — Dynamite trader (@Dynamite_Fix) September 12, 2025 Voorzichtig optimisme rond duurzaamheid van ETF herstel De recente kapitaalstromen richting Bitcoin- en Ethereum-ETF’s vormen een duidelijk signaal van veranderend sentiment. Bitcoin neemt de leiding, terwijl Ethereum de eerste tekenen van herstel laat zien. De dominante rol van de grote fondsen en de bredere economische context, zoals de mogelijke renteverlagingen door de Federal Reserve, geven extra steun aan dit positieve beeld. Hoe lang dit momentum standhoudt blijft onzeker. Toch tonen de cijfers en de spreiding van de instroom aan dat de basis sterker lijkt dan in de afgelopen maanden. Daarmee groeit de kans dat ETF’s opnieuw een stabiliserende factor worden binnen de cryptomarkt. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Bitcoin en Ethereum ETF’s maken sterke comeback is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
