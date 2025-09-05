The three major U.S. stock indices opened higher, while TRON fell over 10%.

PANews reported on September 5th that at the opening of the US stock market, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%, the S&P 500 rose 0.4%, and the Nasdaq rose 0.7%. Broadcom (AVGO.O) rose 15%, adding $218 billion to its market capitalization. Its Q3 results and Q4 guidance exceeded expectations, and reports indicated that OpenAI will begin mass production of its own AI chip with the company. Tesla (TSLA.O) rose 3.2% after its board of directors proposed a $1 trillion compensation package for Musk. Bitcoin hit a one-week high, and cryptocurrency stocks rose, with Coinbase (COIN.O) up 1.9% and Strategy (MSTR.O) up 1.3%. TRON fell about 12%.

